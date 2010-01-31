Fat Friday: Arcade Fire, The Script, Henry Rollins, Father John Misty, Sarah Millican, Jessie Ware and more
Also on sale this week: Metronomy, Foxygen, Frank Iero and the Patience, WWE, Ghostface Killah, Katya Zamolodchikova, John Joseph Brill, Gang of Youths, DJ Craig Charles, Uli Jon Roth, London Restaurant Festival and more
|Arcade Fire April 2018 in London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
|The Script from 21st August to 1st September in London, Dublin, Londonderry, Birmingham, Swindon and more around £45.50.
|Henry Rollins Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow - February 2018 in Norwich, Manchester and Sheffield from £20. Tickets already available for London.
|Father John Misty on 9th November in Brighton from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and more.
|Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast tour-dates on 7th July 2018 and 2nd November 2018 in Newcastle and Portsmouth from £27.50 to £28. More tickets on sale Wednesday. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare etc. with more to be announced.
|Jessie Ware September in London from £25. Two exclusive (so far) shows in Islington.
|Metronomy on 21st October in Birmingham from £19.50.
|Foxygen on 7th October in London from £17.50. Exclusive show.
|Frank Iero and the Patience from 20th September to 18th October in Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff and many more from £17 to £17.50.
|WWE on 2nd November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Brighton, Aberdeen and more.
|Ghostface Killah on 22nd September in Birmingham from £15. Tickets already available for Northampton.
|Katya Zamolodchikova An Evening with Katya Zamolodchikova February 2018 in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow.
|John Joseph Brill November in Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh and Inverness.
|Gang of Youths October in London, Bristol, Leeds and Northern Quarter from £9 to £20.
|DJ Craig Charles The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club on 6th October in Exeter from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Monmouthshire, Manchester and more.
|Uli Jon Roth December in London, Sheffield and Newcastle from £18.50 to £22. Tickets already available for York.
|London Restaurant Festival October in London from £35. Includes acclaimed chefs, events and films.
|Wolf Parade November in London, Temple Bar and Manchester around £17.50.
|The Spitfires from 27th October to 17th November in Southend, Birmingham, Glasgow, Dunfermline and Liverpool from £12.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Manchester, Wigan and Leeds.
|The One Hundred on 13th October in London from £11. Exclusive show.