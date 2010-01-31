Fat Friday: Arcade Fire, The Script, Henry Rollins, Father John Misty, Sarah Millican, Jessie Ware and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link

Arcade Fire April 2018 in London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. The Script from 21st August to 1st September in London, Dublin, Londonderry, Birmingham, Swindon and more around £45.50. Henry Rollins Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow - February 2018 in Norwich, Manchester and Sheffield from £20. Tickets already available for London. Father John Misty on 9th November in Brighton from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and more.



Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast tour-dates on 7th July 2018 and 2nd November 2018 in Newcastle and Portsmouth from £27.50 to £28. More tickets on sale Wednesday. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare etc. with more to be announced. Jessie Ware September in London from £25. Two exclusive (so far) shows in Islington. Metronomy on 21st October in Birmingham from £19.50. Foxygen on 7th October in London from £17.50. Exclusive show.



Frank Iero and the Patience from 20th September to 18th October in Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff and many more from £17 to £17.50. WWE on 2nd November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Brighton, Aberdeen and more. Ghostface Killah on 22nd September in Birmingham from £15. Tickets already available for Northampton. Katya Zamolodchikova An Evening with Katya Zamolodchikova February 2018 in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow.



John Joseph Brill November in Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh and Inverness. Gang of Youths October in London, Bristol, Leeds and Northern Quarter from £9 to £20. DJ Craig Charles The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club on 6th October in Exeter from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Monmouthshire, Manchester and more. Uli Jon Roth December in London, Sheffield and Newcastle from £18.50 to £22. Tickets already available for York.

