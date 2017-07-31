The Week Ahead with PJ Harvey, The Libertines, Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs, Rebellion Festival, Jamaica House and more
Also from Monday 31st July 2017:Wilderness Festival, Soul II Soul, The Lancashire Hotpots, Michelle Shocked, Jonah Matranga, Half Man Half Biscuit, Badly Drawn Boy, Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, John Joseph Brill, Bad Religion, G4, Little Barrie, Michael Chapman, Erick Morillo, Joey Negro, Flashdance - The Musical and more
This Week:
|PJ Harvey in Edinburgh from 7th August onwards (two dates - last few spaces)
|The Libertines with Maximo Park in Newcastle, Dunfermline, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Blackpool, Hull, Plymouth and more from 3rd August, priced from £30. Last few tickets
|Manic Street Preachers with Live From Times Square in Newcastle on 5th August, priced £40
|Kaiser Chiefs with Feeder in Bedford, West Lothian/Linlithgowshire and Lincolnshire from 5th August, priced from £38
|Jamaica House Kiko Bun, Da Beatfreaks, Nabiha, Moves, Afro B, DJ P Montanna, Mckareo, Finesse Forever, Nesbeth, Twinkle Brothers, Natty, Gideon Family, Jay Shaka and more in London from 5th August, priced £12
|Rebellion Festival in Blackpool from 3rd August, priced from £60 - Bad Religion, Slaves, Frank Carter, Sham 69, Misty in Roots and more
|Lytham Festival with Olly Murs in Lancashire from 2nd August, priced from £35
|Wilderness Festival in Chipping Norton from 3rd August - Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones, Bonobo (live), First Aid Kit and more
|Belladrum Festival in Inverness from 3rd August - Franz Ferdinand, KT Tunstall, Sister Sledge and more
|Rewind Festival North in Cheshire from 4th August - Status Quo, Level 42, Belinda Carlisle, Kim Wilde, Toyah and more
|Soul II Soul in Northampton, Leicester, Basingstoke, Dartford, Salisbury, Wrexham, Worthing and more from 5th August, priced from £23.50
|The Lancashire Hotpots 'Rescheduled' in London, Stockport, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol, Blackburn, Leeds and more from 5th August, priced £14
|Michelle Shocked in Edinburgh from 2nd August. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Jonah Matranga in London, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, York, Newcastle, Southampton, Exeter and more from 6th August, priced from £6
|Regina Spektor in London, Cambridge, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin and Liverpool from 31st July
|Half Man Half Biscuit in Sheffield, Bath, West Yorkshire, Glasgow and Hull from 3rd August, priced from £20
Photo: John McMurtrie link
|Badly Drawn Boy in Wakefield on 4th August, priced £20
|Kitty, Daisy & Lewis in London, Norfolk and East Riding of Yorkshire from 5th August, priced £20
|Mark Radcliffe in Matlock, Sheffield and Staffordshire from 5th August, priced from £11
|British Lion 'Steve Harris British Lion' in Newcastle, Glasgow and Wakefield from 1st August, priced from £15
|M.D.C. (Millions Of Dead Cops) in London, Glasgow and Huddersfield from 2nd August, priced from £8
|Bad Religion in London and Bristol from 1st August, priced from £20
|G4 in London, Macclesfield, Scunthorpe, King's Lynn, Clacton, Preston, Yeovil and many more from 3rd August, priced from £22.50
|Sage Francis with B. Dolan in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Preston from 4th August, priced from £15
|John Joseph Brill in London, Edinburgh, Inverness, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham and more from 2nd August, priced from £6
|Little Barrie in London, Hove, Cambridge, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and more from 4th August, priced from £12. Last few tickets
|Michael Chapman in London, Bath, Kings Heath, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Northern Quarter and more from 5th August, priced from £10
|Juanita Stein in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds and more from 1st August, priced from £8
|Damo Suzuki in London, Leicester and Newcastle from 3rd August, priced from £10
|State of the Union in Whitstable, Stoke, Edinburgh, Kings Heath, Derbyshire and Sheffield from 6th August, priced from £13.20. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Aly Bain with Phil Cunningham in Moray and Scottish Borders from 2nd August, priced £17.60
|The Hackney Colliery Band in London, Morecambe and Cambridge from 4th August, priced from £11
|Erick Morillo with Brandon Block in Manchester, Digbeth and Leeds on 5th August, priced £20
|Ali Campbell in Leeds, Belfast, Chelmsford and Norfolk from 5th August, priced from £22.50
|Sharon Shannon in Kerry, Manchester, Birmingham, Corby and Paisley from 6th August, priced from £17.50
|Joey Negro in London, Newcastle and Manchester from 4th August, priced from £11
|Yngwie Malmsteen 'World on Fire Tour 2017' in London on 2nd August. Last tour was 9 years ago
|John Kirkpatrick in Buckinghamshire and Ilfracombe from 31st July, priced from £7.70
|English National Ballet in London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Bristol from 5th August
|Danny Condon 'Songs from the Black Sheep' in Edinburgh from 2nd August
|The Big Swim 'Serious Swim, Not So Serious Swim, Super Serious Swim, Little Swim' in Cornwall on 5th August, priced from £15.50
|Flashdance - The Musical in London, Glasgow, Sunderland, Oxford, Stoke, Liverpool, Blackpool and many more from 4th August, priced from £24. Last tour was 6 years ago
|Wizard of Oz in Stockport, Folkestone, Southport, Dumfries, Lancashire and York from 7th August, priced from £8
|Horrible Histories in London from 4th August - limited spaces