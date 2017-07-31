The Week Ahead with PJ Harvey, The Libertines, Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs, Rebellion Festival, Jamaica House and more

Also from Monday 31st July 2017:Wilderness Festival, Soul II Soul, The Lancashire Hotpots, Michelle Shocked, Jonah Matranga, Half Man Half Biscuit, Badly Drawn Boy, Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, John Joseph Brill, Bad Religion, G4, Little Barrie, Michael Chapman, Erick Morillo, Joey Negro, Flashdance - The Musical and more

This Week:

PJ Harvey
 
The Libertines
 
Manic Street Preachers - Image: www.manics.co.uk
 
Kaiser Chiefs
 
PJ Harvey in Edinburgh from 7th August onwards (two dates - last few spaces) The Libertines with Maximo Park in Newcastle, Dunfermline, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Blackpool, Hull, Plymouth and more from 3rd August, priced from £30. Last few tickets Manic Street Preachers with Live From Times Square in Newcastle on 5th August, priced £40 Kaiser Chiefs with Feeder in Bedford, West Lothian/Linlithgowshire and Lincolnshire from 5th August, priced from £38
Jamaica House
 
Rebellion Festival
 
Lytham Festival Weekend - Image: www.lythamfestival.com
 
Wilderness
 
Jamaica House Kiko Bun, Da Beatfreaks, Nabiha, Moves, Afro B, DJ P Montanna, Mckareo, Finesse Forever, Nesbeth, Twinkle Brothers, Natty, Gideon Family, Jay Shaka and more in London from 5th August, priced £12 Rebellion Festival in Blackpool from 3rd August, priced from £60 - Bad Religion, Slaves, Frank Carter, Sham 69, Misty in Roots and more Lytham Festival with Olly Murs in Lancashire from 2nd August, priced from £35 Wilderness Festival in Chipping Norton from 3rd August - Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones, Bonobo (live), First Aid Kit and more
Belladrum Festival
 
Rewind Festival North
 
Soul II Soul
 
The Lancashire Hotpots - Image: www.thelancashirehotpots.net
 
Belladrum Festival in Inverness from 3rd August - Franz Ferdinand, KT Tunstall, Sister Sledge and more Rewind Festival North in Cheshire from 4th August - Status Quo, Level 42, Belinda Carlisle, Kim Wilde, Toyah and more Soul II Soul in Northampton, Leicester, Basingstoke, Dartford, Salisbury, Wrexham, Worthing and more from 5th August, priced from £23.50 The Lancashire Hotpots 'Rescheduled' in London, Stockport, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol, Blackburn, Leeds and more from 5th August, priced £14
Michelle Shocked - Image: www.michelleshocked.com
 
Jonah Matranga - Image: www.jonahmatranga.com
 
Regina Spektor
 
Half Man Half Biscuit - Image: www.hmhb.co.uk
 
Michelle Shocked in Edinburgh from 2nd August. Last tour was 3 years ago Jonah Matranga in London, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, York, Newcastle, Southampton, Exeter and more from 6th August, priced from £6 Regina Spektor in London, Cambridge, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin and Liverpool from 31st July Half Man Half Biscuit in Sheffield, Bath, West Yorkshire, Glasgow and Hull from 3rd August, priced from £20
Badly Drawn Boy
 
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
 
Mark Radcliffe
 
British Lion - Photo: John McMurtrie www.picturedesk.co.uk
 
Badly Drawn Boy in Wakefield on 4th August, priced £20 Kitty, Daisy & Lewis in London, Norfolk and East Riding of Yorkshire from 5th August, priced £20 Mark Radcliffe in Matlock, Sheffield and Staffordshire from 5th August, priced from £11 British Lion 'Steve Harris British Lion' in Newcastle, Glasgow and Wakefield from 1st August, priced from £15
M.D.C. (Millions Of Dead Cops)
 
Bad Religion
 
G4
 
Sage Francis - Image: www.strangefamousrecords.com
 
M.D.C. (Millions Of Dead Cops) in London, Glasgow and Huddersfield from 2nd August, priced from £8 Bad Religion in London and Bristol from 1st August, priced from £20 G4 in London, Macclesfield, Scunthorpe, King's Lynn, Clacton, Preston, Yeovil and many more from 3rd August, priced from £22.50 Sage Francis with B. Dolan in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Preston from 4th August, priced from £15
John Joseph Brill - Image: twitter.com/JohnJosephBrill
 
Little Barrie
 
Michael Chapman - Image: www.michaelchapman.co.uk
 
Juanita Stein - Image: twitter.com/msjuanitastein
 
John Joseph Brill in London, Edinburgh, Inverness, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham and more from 2nd August, priced from £6 Little Barrie in London, Hove, Cambridge, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and more from 4th August, priced from £12. Last few tickets Michael Chapman in London, Bath, Kings Heath, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Northern Quarter and more from 5th August, priced from £10 Juanita Stein in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds and more from 1st August, priced from £8
Damo Suzuki
 
State of the Union
 
Aly Bain - Image: www.tmsa.org.uk
 
The Hackney Colliery Band
 
Damo Suzuki in London, Leicester and Newcastle from 3rd August, priced from £10 State of the Union in Whitstable, Stoke, Edinburgh, Kings Heath, Derbyshire and Sheffield from 6th August, priced from £13.20. Last tour was 4 years ago Aly Bain with Phil Cunningham in Moray and Scottish Borders from 2nd August, priced £17.60 The Hackney Colliery Band in London, Morecambe and Cambridge from 4th August, priced from £11
Erick Morillo
 
Ali, Astro and Mickey
 
Sharon Shannon - Image: www.sharonshannon.com
 
Joey Negro
 
Erick Morillo with Brandon Block in Manchester, Digbeth and Leeds on 5th August, priced £20 Ali Campbell in Leeds, Belfast, Chelmsford and Norfolk from 5th August, priced from £22.50 Sharon Shannon in Kerry, Manchester, Birmingham, Corby and Paisley from 6th August, priced from £17.50 Joey Negro in London, Newcastle and Manchester from 4th August, priced from £11
Yngwie Malmsteen - Image: www.yngwiemalmsteen.com
 
John Kirkpatrick
 
English National Ballet
 
Danny Condon - Songs From The Black Sheep
 
Songs From The Black Sheep
Yngwie Malmsteen 'World on Fire Tour 2017' in London on 2nd August. Last tour was 9 years ago John Kirkpatrick in Buckinghamshire and Ilfracombe from 31st July, priced from £7.70 English National Ballet in London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Bristol from 5th August Danny Condon 'Songs from the Black Sheep' in Edinburgh from 2nd August
The Big Swim
 
Flashdance - The Musical
 
Wizard of Oz
 
Horrible Histories - Image: www.terry-deary.com
 
The Big Swim 'Serious Swim, Not So Serious Swim, Super Serious Swim, Little Swim' in Cornwall on 5th August, priced from £15.50 Flashdance - The Musical in London, Glasgow, Sunderland, Oxford, Stoke, Liverpool, Blackpool and many more from 4th August, priced from £24. Last tour was 6 years ago Wizard of Oz in Stockport, Folkestone, Southport, Dumfries, Lancashire and York from 7th August, priced from £8 Horrible Histories in London from 4th August - limited spaces

