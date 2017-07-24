The Week Ahead with Sigur Ros, Gary Numan, ZZ Top, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Feeder, Kendal Calling, Camp Bestival and more

Gary Numan '50 Summers of Love' with Gang of Four, Liverpool SoundCity in London, Liverpool, Hull, Leamington Spa, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds and many more from 27th July, priced from Â£27.50. Last few tickets Feeder in Cornwall and Monmouthshire from 28th July, priced from Â£24 ZZ Top in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin from 25th July. Last few tickets Texas 'The Jockey Club Live presents: Texas' in London, Newmarket, Glasgow, Doncaster, Dublin, Cardiff, Cambridge and many more from 28th July, priced from Â£29.50

Sigur RÃ³s in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 24th July, priced Â£45. Last few tickets Ladysmith Black Mambazo in London, Leeds and Glasgow from 28th July, priced from Â£32.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Curtis Stigers in York on 28th July, priced Â£27.50 Focus in London, Poole, Oxford, Devon, Nottingham, Oswestry, Kinross and more from 28th July, priced from Â£12.50

Kate Nash in London, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and more from 25th July, priced from Â£18 MADE Birmingham with Chase and Status - DJ Set, Giggs, Gorgon City, Sub Focus, My Nu Leng, Camo & Krooked, Charlie Sloth, Danny Byrd, Deetron, Dimension, DJ Target, DJ Friction, High Contrast, DJ Hype, DJ Hazard, Joker, Marcus Nasty, Nu:Logic, Shadow Child, Stefflon Don, Tom Shorterz in Digbeth on 29th July, priced Â£50 Standon Calling with Orbital, Grace Jones, Clean Bandit in Hertfordshire from 27th July The Vodafone Comedy Festival with Tim Key, Stephen K Amos, Jason Byrne, PJ Gallagher, Maeve Higgins, David O'Doherty, Al Porter, Neil Delamere, Dara ?" Briain, Tommy Tiernan in Dublin from 27th July

Camp Bestival with Mark Ronson, Brian Wilson, Madness, All Saints, Leftfield, Holly Johnson in Dorset from 27th July Kendal Calling in Penrith from 27th July. Last few tickets Y Not Festival with Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, Jake Bugg, Happy Mondays, Clean Bandit, Slaves, Maximo Park, Nothing But Thieves, DMA's, Deaf Havana, The Hunna, Fickle Friends, Sundara Karma, Declan McKenna, King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys, Clean Cut Kid, Bad Sounds in Matlock from 27th July. Limited availability Ramblin' Man Fair with Saxon, ZZ Top, Extreme in Maidstone from 28th July

Live From Times Square with Jake Bugg, James in Newcastle from 27th July, priced from Â£30 The Bluetones in Oxford, Bristol, Derby, Peterborough, Hull and Northallerton from 28th July, priced from Â£15 The Fall in London, Wakefield, Newcastle, Glasgow and Bristol from 27th July, priced from Â£5.50 UFO in Birmingham, Blackburn, Frome, West Yorkshire and Northampton from 27th July, priced from Â£22.50

Image: Lori Baily

Tony Visconti 'With musical director Nitin Sawhney and special guests including Stewart Copeland, Bob Geldof, Holy Holy (featuring Glenn Gregory, Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey)' in London on 24th July Loudon Wainwright III in Perth on 29th July, priced Â£28.50 The Pharcyde with Slimkid3 in London on 27th July, priced Â£22.50 Black Star Riders in West Yorkshire on 28th July, priced Â£30

Chas and Dave Norwich, Milton Keynes, Leamington Spa and many more from 29th July, priced from Â£5.22. Last few tickets The Wedding Present with The Wave Pictures, Monkey Swallows The Universe, Martha, Kid Canaveral, Joanna Gruesome, Grace Petrie, Cate Le Bon in London, Derbyshire, Plymouth, Suffolk, Northampton and Leeds from 28th July, priced from Â£17.50 Peter Bruntnell in London, Lanarkshire, Kings Heath, Bedford, Leicester, Brighton, Buckingham and more from 30th July, priced from Â£11 Chuck Prophet in London, Sheffield, Kings Heath, Dublin, Hebden Bridge, Edinburgh and Cardiff from 24th July, priced from Â£17.50. Last few tickets

Regina Spektor in London, Cambridge, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin and Liverpool from 31st July Feist in London from 27th July. Last tour was 5 years ago Sister Sledge in South Shields, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 30th July, priced from Â£5 Joseph Arthur in London on 29th July, priced Â£15

Photo: Ivy Goatcher

Felix da Housecat 'Summer Sessions with Felix Da Housecat' in London on 28th July Dodgy in London, Hertfordshire, Worthing, Norwich, Leicester, Reading, Evesham and more from 28th July, priced from Â£12.50. Last few tickets The Wurzels in London, Somerset, Stroud, Swindon, Reading, Worcestershire, Chippenham and more from 29th July, priced from Â£14 Milk Teeth in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 27th July, priced from Â£9

Yes Lad in Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Stoke and more from 26th July, priced Â£6 Young Guns 'Fat Lip Fest' with Feed the Rhino, Blood Youth, WSTR, Shvpes, As Lions, Straight Lines in London, Bristol, Southampton, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff from 29th July, priced from Â£12.50 Kenny Wayne Shepherd in West Yorkshire, Poole, Leamington Spa, Cardiff and Manchester from 30th July, priced from Â£25 Legend - Tribute To Bob Marley in London, Tenby, Belfast, Evesham, Whitley Bay, Worcestershire, Harrogate and more from 28th July, priced from Â£11

Big Boy Bloater in Maidstone, Aldershot, Sussex, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Preston and more from 30th July, priced from Â£10 Martyr Defiled in London, Nottingham, Bournemouth, Glasgow and Manchester from 28th July, priced from Â£7 The Pretty Things in London, Newport [Isle of Wight], Derby and Leicester from 28th July, priced from Â£16 Judge Jules in London, Perth and Kinross, Hanley and Selby from 29th July, priced from Â£8

Circus of Horrors in London, Wimborne, Exmouth, Bridport, Paignton, Plymouth, Wells and many more from 27th July, priced from Â£19 Miss Saigon in Birmingham, Dublin, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Southampton, Manchester and Bristol from 26th July Evita in London and Manchester from 28th July Sister Act - The Musical in Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Dublin from 24th July

Derren Brown in Birmingham, Salford, Edinburgh, Woking and Oxford from 24th July Gangsta Granny in London from 26th July PAW Patrol Live in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and more from 29th July, priced Â£50 Big Girls Don't Cry in Bridlington, Clacton, Cambridge, Leeds, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Grantham and many more from 28th July, priced from Â£20

Paul Chowdhry in London, Middleton, Barnard Castle, North Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aldershot and many more from 26th July, priced from Â£8.80. Last few tickets Mark Watson with John Robins in London, Falmouth, Bristol, Much Wenlock, Matlock, Worthing, Birmingham and many more from 29th July, priced from Â£17 Paul Foot in London, Hull, Doncaster, York, Colchester, Aylesbury, Worcestershire and many more from 27th July, priced from Â£12.50 Henning Wehn in York, Macclesfield, Wrexham, Wolverhampton, Stockport and Scarborough from 29th July, priced from Â£17.50

Susie McCabe in Glasgow, East Kilbride, Elgin, Inverness, Aberdeen, Falkirk, Dundee and more from 26th July, priced from Â£5 Mrs Barbara Nice in York and Salford from 26th July, priced Â£12 Dara O'Briain with Ealing Comedy Festival in London, Dublin and Kerry from 26th July, priced Â£22 Russell Kane with Ealing Comedy Festival in London and Inverness from 26th July, priced from Â£18