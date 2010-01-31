Fat Friday with The Killers, Orbital, Amy Macdonald, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kooks, Joe Bonamassa, Lucy Rose and more

Also on sale this week: TLC, Blondie, Little Steven, Imelda May, KLLO, Still Remains, The Melvins, Tom McRae, Future Islands, Bryson Tiller, Chas and Dave, Mr Jukes, Gogol Bordello, Highly Suspect, Broken Witt Rebels, Dodie and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability.

The Killers
 
Orbital - Image: www.loopz.co.uk
 
Amy MacDonald - Image: twitter.com/Amy__Macdonald
 
DJ Format
 
The Killers November in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin and more around £55. Orbital December in London and Manchester - the pair's only indoor shows this year. Amy MacDonald Acoustic from 29th October to 8th November in London, Northampton, Guildford, Llandudno, Warrington and more. Tickets already available for Belfast and Glasgow. DJ Format DJ Format & Abdominal on 25th November in London from £19.50. Tickets already available for London.
Pussy Riot
 
Niall Horan
 
The Brand New Heavies
 
The Kooks
 
Pussy Riot November in Bristol, Brighton, Manchester and Glasgow from £15. Niall Horan on 31st August in London for the One Direction singer. The Brand New Heavies December in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Bristol from £23.50 to £27.50. The Kooks on 28th November in Edinburgh from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Nottingham and more.
Imelda May
 
KLLO
 
Still Remains
 
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
 
Imelda May October in Limerick and Kerry. Tickets already available for London, Warrington, Basingstoke, Southampton and more. KLLO November in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more around £10. Still Remains October in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £10 to £12. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble on 28th August in Swansea from £15. Tickets already available for London.
Queens of the Stone Age
 
Joe Bonamassa - Photo: Christie Goodwin
 
Lucy Rose
 
Little Steven - Image: twitter.com/StevieVanZandt
 
Queens of the Stone Age on 18th November in London from £35. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin. Joe Bonamassa March 2018 in Cardiff, Manchester, Carlisle, Aberdeen, Gateshead and more from £59 to £69. Lucy Rose November in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Liverpool, Hull and more around £15. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Newcastle, Falmouth and more. Little Steven November in London, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and more.
TLC
 
Mondo Cozmo
 
London Jazz Festival
 
Johnny Hates Jazz
 
TLC November in London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham around £45. Mondo Cozmo August gigs in London and Manchester for the former Eastern Conference Champions man. London Jazz Festival Courtney Pine, The Thing and Jaimeo Brown added for the November festival. Johnny Hates Jazz Turn Back the Clock December in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Warrington and Birmingham around £25. Tickets already available for Devon.
The Physics House Band
 
Blondie
 
The Melvins
 
Tom McRae - Image: www.tommcrae.com
 
The Physics House Band October in London, Bristol and Glasgow from £11 to £13. Blondie Extra Brixton gig added for 17th November. Tickets already available for Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. The Melvins October in London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham around £24. Tom McRae October in Newcastle, Norwich, Liverpool, Bath, Nottingham and more from £18.50 to £20. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Manchester.
Future Islands
 
Bryson Tiller
 
On sale now
Chas and Dave - Image: www.chasndave.com
 
Gogol Bordello
 
Future Islands November in Manchester, Bournemouth and Norwich from £22.50 to £25. Tickets already available for London. Bryson Tiller November in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin. Chas and Dave on 20th April at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Tickets already available for Great Yarmouth, Crawley, Aylesbury, Norwich and more. Gogol Bordello December in London, Manchester and Nottingham from £23.50 to £25. Tickets already available for Dublin.
Avey Tare - Image: alligatorland.net
 
Algiers
 
The Hoosiers
 
Highly Suspect
 
Avey Tare November in London, Dublin and Glasgow around £11.50. Algiers on 29th November in London. The Hoosiers October in Leicester and Oxford around £12.50. Tickets already available for Bristol. Highly Suspect from 30th January 2018 to 8th February 2018 in London, Norwich, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and more around £15.
Mr Jukes - Image: twitter.com/mrjukesmusic
 
Alex Cameron - Image: www.facebook.com/ALKCM
 
The Xcerts
 
Make Them Suffer
 
Mr Jukes September in London, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham around £14. Tickets already available for London. Alex Cameron from 29th November to 4th December in Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle and Nottingham from £9 to £12. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool and Bristol. The Xcerts from 29th September to 10th October in London, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Aberdeen and more from £8.50 to £12.50. Make Them Suffer October in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Bristol and more from £12 to £12.50.
Dodie
 
Hot 8 Brass Band - Photo: Chris Carson www.chriscarson.com
 
Broken Witt Rebels - Image: www.brokenwittrebels.co.uk
 
UNKLE
 
Dodie October in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £14 to £16. Hot 8 Brass Band October in Leamington Spa and Reading from £18.50. Tickets already available for Huddersfield, Gloucester, Milton Keynes, Northampton and more. Broken Witt Rebels from 12th October to 9th December in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £6 to £12.50. Tickets already available for Brighton. UNKLE on 26th September in London.
Lord Huron - Image: www.facebook.com/lordhuron
 
Chon - Image: twitter.com/CHONofficial
 
Baby in Vain
 
Ed Sheeran
 
Lord Huron January 2018 in London, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow from £15 to £17.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Chon October in London, Nottingham, Guildford, Leeds, Brighton and more from £10 to £14. More tickets on sale Friday. Baby in Vain October in Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Nottingham and more around £7. Tickets already available for Leicester. Ed Sheeran extra Manchester (27th May), Glasgow (3rd June),Newcastle (10th June) and Cardiff (21st June) gigs added to his 2018 stadium tour. Limited tickets available.

New tickets on sale this week

