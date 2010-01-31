Fat Friday with The Killers, Orbital, Amy Macdonald, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kooks, Joe Bonamassa, Lucy Rose and more

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: twitter.com/Amy__Macdonald On sale now

The Killers November in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin and more around £55. Orbital December in London and Manchester - the pair's only indoor shows this year. Amy MacDonald Acoustic from 29th October to 8th November in London, Northampton, Guildford, Llandudno, Warrington and more. Tickets already available for Belfast and Glasgow. DJ Format DJ Format & Abdominal on 25th November in London from £19.50. Tickets already available for London.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Pussy Riot November in Bristol, Brighton, Manchester and Glasgow from £15. Niall Horan on 31st August in London for the One Direction singer. The Brand New Heavies December in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Bristol from £23.50 to £27.50. The Kooks on 28th November in Edinburgh from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Nottingham and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Imelda May October in Limerick and Kerry. Tickets already available for London, Warrington, Basingstoke, Southampton and more. KLLO November in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more around £10. Still Remains October in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £10 to £12. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble on 28th August in Swansea from £15. Tickets already available for London.

On sale now On sale now Photo: Christie Goodwin On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/StevieVanZandt

Queens of the Stone Age on 18th November in London from £35. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin. Joe Bonamassa March 2018 in Cardiff, Manchester, Carlisle, Aberdeen, Gateshead and more from £59 to £69. Lucy Rose November in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Liverpool, Hull and more around £15. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Newcastle, Falmouth and more. Little Steven November in London, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

TLC November in London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham around £45. Mondo Cozmo August gigs in London and Manchester for the former Eastern Conference Champions man. London Jazz Festival Courtney Pine, The Thing and Jaimeo Brown added for the November festival. Johnny Hates Jazz Turn Back the Clock December in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Warrington and Birmingham around £25. Tickets already available for Devon.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

The Physics House Band October in London, Bristol and Glasgow from £11 to £13. Blondie Extra Brixton gig added for 17th November. Tickets already available for Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. The Melvins October in London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham around £24. Tom McRae October in Newcastle, Norwich, Liverpool, Bath, Nottingham and more from £18.50 to £20. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Manchester.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Future Islands November in Manchester, Bournemouth and Norwich from £22.50 to £25. Tickets already available for London. Bryson Tiller November in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin. Chas and Dave on 20th April at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Tickets already available for Great Yarmouth, Crawley, Aylesbury, Norwich and more. Gogol Bordello December in London, Manchester and Nottingham from £23.50 to £25. Tickets already available for Dublin.

On sale now Image: alligatorland.net On sale now On sale now On sale now

Avey Tare November in London, Dublin and Glasgow around £11.50. Algiers on 29th November in London. The Hoosiers October in Leicester and Oxford around £12.50. Tickets already available for Bristol. Highly Suspect from 30th January 2018 to 8th February 2018 in London, Norwich, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and more around £15.

On sale now Image: twitter.com/mrjukesmusic On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Mr Jukes September in London, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham around £14. Tickets already available for London. Alex Cameron from 29th November to 4th December in Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle and Nottingham from £9 to £12. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool and Bristol. The Xcerts from 29th September to 10th October in London, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Aberdeen and more from £8.50 to £12.50. Make Them Suffer October in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Bristol and more from £12 to £12.50.

On sale now On sale now Photo: Chris Carson link On sale now Image: link On sale now

Dodie October in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £14 to £16. Hot 8 Brass Band October in Leamington Spa and Reading from £18.50. Tickets already available for Huddersfield, Gloucester, Milton Keynes, Northampton and more. Broken Witt Rebels from 12th October to 9th December in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £6 to £12.50. Tickets already available for Brighton. UNKLE on 26th September in London.

On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: twitter.com/CHONofficial On sale now On sale now