The Week Ahead with Passenger, Brian Wilson Pet Sounds, Rewind Scotland - the '80s Festival, Toots and the Maytals, Splendour Festival with Kaiser Chiefs, Culture Club at the Races, Christina Bianco and more
Also taking place from Monday 17th July 2017: Star Shaped Festival, Tramlines Festival, Deap Vally, Stanley Clarke, Saul Williams, Go West, Puddle of Mudd, We Are Scientists, Buzzcocks, Belle and Sebastian, Tony Visconti, Horace Andy, Pharoahe Monch, PennFest, Afropunk Festival, Horace Andy, Prong, Graham Bonnet, John Murry and more
All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability). Events subject to availability or last-minute cancellations - check first before booking accommodation or travelling
This Week:
|Rewind Scotland - the '80s Festival in Perth and Kinross from 21st July. Last few tickets - Level 42, Soul II Soul, The Human League, Billy Ocean, Heather Small, Kim Wilde, Trevor Horn, Nik Kershaw, Belinda Carlisle and more
|Splendour with Kaiser Chiefs, Busted, Tony Hadley, Billy Ocean, British Sea Power, Black Grape, Buzzcocks, Gabrielle Aplin, Will Varley in Nottingham on 22nd July, priced £46
|Passenger with Hudson Taylor in Glasgow, Galway and Dublin from 20th July.
|Toots and the Maytals in Leamington Spa, Margate, Sussex, Glasgow, Hull, Liverpool and Cornwall from 19th July, priced from £28.50
|Brian Wilson 'Pet Sounds' in London, Galway, Dublin, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and Newcastle from 23rd July, priced from £45
|Christina Bianco 'An Intimate Evening with Christina Bianco' in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Blackpool from 17th July, priced £21.20
|Pharoahe Monch in Newcastle and Glasgow from 20th July, priced £17.50
|Star Shaped Festival in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 22nd July, priced from £15 - with The Bluetones, Sleeper, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story and Salad
|Tramlines Festival with All Saints, The Libertines, Metronomy, Toots and the Maytals, Kano, Akala, Primal Scream, The Pharcyde, Cattle and Cane, Alvarez Kings, Twin Atlantic, Don Letts, Blaenavon, Fizzy Blood, Cabbage, Loyle Carner in Sheffield from 21st July
|Afropunk Festival with The Internet, Lianne La Havas, NAO, Thundercat, The Heavy, JME, Danny Brown, Little Simz, Saul Williams, Corinne Bailey Rae, Willow Smith, Jazzie B, Petite Noir, Kojey Radical in London from 22nd July, priced £50
|PennFest with Primal Scream, Sigma, The Charlatans, James, Maverick Sabre, The Coral, Kate Nash, Maximo Park, EMF, Cast, Becky Hill, The Pigeon Detectives, Wilkinson, Reverend and the Makers in Buckinghamshire from 21st July
|Stanley Clarke in London, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds from 17th July, priced from £28.50
|Saul Williams in Dublin, Salford and Bristol from 19th July, priced £13
|Go West in London, Eastbourne, Bedford, Dundee, Cumbria, Cardiff, Huddersfield and more from 21st July, priced from £24
|Puddle of Mudd with Trapt, The Fallen State in London, Plymouth, Manchester and Swansea from 20th July, priced from £19.50. Last few tickets
|Culture Club in Surrey, Newmarket, Merseyside and Kildare from 20th July, priced £30
Photo: David Boni link
|The Stranglers in Cornwall and Hull from 21st July, priced from £25
|We Are Scientists in Chester, Wakefield and Leicester from 20th July, priced £16.50
|Buzzcocks in Oldham and Glasgow from 21st July, priced from £26.50
|Belle and Sebastian in Dublin on 20th July
|Steve Cradock in Chesterfield and Stockton from 22nd July, priced £5
|Mark Morriss 'All-dayer' with All Dayer in London, Bristol, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Bath, Reading, Stourbridge and more from 23rd July, priced from £8
|Tony Visconti 'With musical director Nitin Sawhney and special guests including Stewart Copeland, Bob Geldof, Holy Holy (featuring Glenn Gregory, Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey)' with Nitin Sawhney, Stewart Copeland, Glenn Gregory in London on 24th July
|Indigo Girls in London, Manchester, Nottinghamshire, Sheffield, Birmingham, Bristol and Brighton from 20th July, priced from £22.50. Last tour was 8 years ago
|Horace Andy in London, Manchester, Gloucester, Bristol, Cardiff and Whitstable from 20th July, priced from £17.50
|Graham Bonnet 'Graham Bonnet Band plus Evyltyde' in Skegness, Bristol, Swansea, York, Wolverhampton and Flintshire from 23rd July, priced from £12
|Prong 'Zero Days Tour 2017 Live' in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Manchester from 18th July, priced from £10
|Chuck Prophet in London, Sheffield, Kings Heath, Dublin, Hebden Bridge, Edinburgh and Cardiff from 24th July, priced from £17.50
|Deerstock in Nottinghamshire from 21st July. Headliners include Ruts DC.
|Chagstock in Devon from 21st July, priced £90 - Dr Feelgood, The Shires, Raghu Dixit, Soul II Soul and more
|Motorheadache in London, Worcester, Chester, Poole, Swindon, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 21st July, priced from £6
|JAWS with PINS, Fluffer Pit Parties in London, Gloucester, Reading, Southampton, Exeter, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 22nd July, priced from £10. Last few tickets
|John Murry in London, Guildford, Brighton, Bristol, Northern Quarter, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more from 22nd July, priced from £12
|All Them Witches in London, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds and more from 22nd July, priced from £10
|Joey Landreth in London, Brighton, Kings Heath, Bristol, Ashington and Glasgow from 18th July, priced from £6
|John Bramwell in London, Wirral, Nottinghamshire, Southport and Manchester from 22nd July, priced from £13.20
|Deap Vally in London, Oxford, Derby, Brighton and Manchester from 19th July, priced from £10
|WSTR in London, Swindon and Worcester from 20th July, priced from £6
|DJ Spin Doctor 'Spin Doctor's Big Birthday Bash' with CJ Beatz, The Doctor's Orders, DJ Russ Ryan in London from 20th July
|Carcer City in Derby on 22nd July, priced £5
|Derren Brown in Birmingham, Salford, Edinburgh, Woking and Oxford from 24th July
|Sister Act - The Musical in Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Dublin from 24th July
|Room on the Broom in Woking and Salford from 21st July
|Back to Bacharach in York, Morecambe, Newport, Worcestershire and Redruth from 22nd July, priced from £21
|Phill Jupitus 'Juplicity' in Perth and Kinross, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Banchory, Moray, Ullapool, Stornoway and many more from 19th July, priced from £15
|Andrew O'Neill in London, Irvine, Leicester, Brighton, Stoke, Oxford, Cambridge and more from 17th July, priced from £5
|Stephen K Amos with Ealing Comedy Festival in London and Gloucester from 21st July, priced from £17.50
|Tanguera in London from 18th July. Last tour was 7 years ago