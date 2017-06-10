The Week Ahead with Lovebox, Latitude, Emeli Sande, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Horrors, Fleet Foxes, Kew The Music, Citadel and other festivals and more

Lovebox with Frank Ocean, Chase and Status, Jamie XX, Jess Glynne, Annie Mac, Solange, Kano, Mac Miller, Rag N Bone Man, DJ EZ, Andy C, Sampha and more in London from 14th July Latitude with The 1975, Fleet Foxes, John Cale, Goldfrapp, Mumford and Sons, Jack Garratt, Placebo and many more in Suffolk from 13th July. Emeli Sandé in London, Cork, Edinburgh, Belfast, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 10th July, priced from £45. Last few tickets The Jesus and Mary Chain in London, Reading, Hull, West Yorkshire, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow and more from 10th July, priced from £27.50

The Horrors in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and more from 11th July, priced from £17.50 Fleet Foxes in London, Cork, Dublin, Manchester, Wolverhampton and Southampton from 11th July. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago Longitude Festival with Mumford and Sons, The Weeknd, Stormzy, Baaba Maal, Picture This, Skepta, Jack Garratt in Dublin from 14th July Kew the Music with Hacienda Classical, All Saints, James, Passenger in London from 11th July, priced from £40

Mary J Blige with in London and Birmingham from 15th July, priced £50 Stanley Clarke in London, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds from 17th July, priced from £28.50 Travis in Northampton and Manchester from 13th July, priced £40 Wet Wet Wet 'Celebrating 30 years of Popped In Souled Out' in London and Edinburgh from 14th July

Christy Moore in Cork, Wicklow, Galway, Meath, Watford, Worthing, Sligo and more from 14th July, priced from £33.50 Lucy Rose in London, Brighton, Newcastle, Falmouth, Bristol and Exeter from 13th July, priced from £15 Ian McNabb in London, Wirral, Kinross, Hull and North Yorkshire from 14th July, priced from £11 Kate Rusby in Yorkshire, Macclesfield and Gateshead from 12th July, priced from £22

Nas in Liverpool, Glasgow and Leeds from 10th July, priced from £32.50 The Fisherman's Friends in Liskeard and Redruth from 14th July, priced from £23 The Brand New Heavies in London from 15th July, priced £25 Mercury Rev in Gateshead on 12th July, priced £25

Joe McElderry in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Salford, Bristol, Woking and many more from 16th July Bad Manners in Sheffield, Lewes, Swindon, Coventry, Blackpool, Wigan, Middlesbrough and more from 14th July, priced from £10 Martin Stephenson in London, Kings Heath, Blackburn, Chesterfield, Stockton-on-Tees, Hull, Lancashire and more from 11th July, priced from £12 Ride in London, Oxford, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool and more from 10th July, priced from £25

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in London, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham from 12th July, priced from £12 Hazel O'Connor with Badfinger in London, West Yorkshire, Glasgow, Gateshead, Salford, Liverpool, Buxton and more from 16th July, priced from £15 Too Many Zooz in London, Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham and more from 15th July, priced from £16.50 Trapt 'date change from 27th July, date change from 24th July (yes it's moved again!)' with The Fallen State in Birmingham, Evesham, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Nottingham, Wolverton, Basingstoke and more from 11th July, priced from £9. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago

Joanne Shaw Taylor with Stevie Nimmo in London, Warrington, East Riding of Yorkshire, Gateshead, Cambridge, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 15th July, priced from £20 Folk Devils 'Folk Devils, Inca Babies, Venus Fly Trap' with Inca Babies in London, Northampton, Leeds and Middlesbrough from 15th July, priced from £8 DJ Yella 'Straight Outta Compton with DJ Yella' in Newcastle, Norwich, Gloucester, Bath and Northampton from 15th July, priced from £9 Holding Absence in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Stoke, Bridgwater, Brighton and more from 13th July, priced from £5

Sarah Longfield in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Basingstoke, Bournemouth and Brighton from 11th July, priced from £4 Dan Owen 'rescheduled from April' in London, Nottingham, Brighton, Oxford, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and more from 14th July, priced from £8 Pierce Brothers in Bristol, Nottingham, Liverpool and Manchester from 10th July, priced £10 Geno Washington in London, Kings Heath, Sussex and Morecambe from 14th July, priced from £5

Lee Nelson in London, Cheltenham, Paignton, Swindon, Hertford, Southsea, Nottingham and many more from 12th July, priced from £12 Jack Whitehall in London, Cardiff and Manchester from 15th July Robin Ince in London, Luton, Barnard Castle, Salford, York, Leeds and Southport from 12th July, priced from £8.80 Shappi Khorsandi in London, Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Isle of Skye, Ullapool, Stornoway and Banchory from 10th July, priced from £8.80

Andrew O'Neill in London, Irvine, Leicester, Brighton, Stoke, Oxford, Cambridge and more from 17th July, priced from £6.60 Andrew Lawrence in Luton, Leicester, Lincoln, Wolverhampton and Dorset from 11th July, priced from £8 Benicàssim in Benicasim from 13th July - Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Foals and more - tickets available Beat-Herder Festival in Lancashire from 14th July - Crystal Fighters, Kelis, Sleaford Mods, Trentemoller, Toots and the Maytals, David Rodigan, Lee Scratch Perry and more

Folk by the Oak with Levellers, Kate Rusby, Eric Bibb, Show of Hands, Shake The Chains, Sam Kelly [Britain's Got Talent], Patch and the Giant, Hannah Sanders in Hatfield on 16th July Let's Rock London with The Human League, Sister Sledge, Howard Jones, Roland Gift, Heaven 17, Imagination featuring Leee John, T'Pau, Boney M, Chesney Hawkes, Katrina Leskanich [Formerly of The Waves], Toyah, Hazel O'Connor, Jaki Graham, Matt Bianco in London on 15th July, priced £43 SOS Festival in Greater Manchester from 14th July, priced from £5.50 Citadel Festival with Foals, Bonobo, Wild Beasts, Laura Marling, Michael Kiwanuka, Ry X, Sylvan Esso in London on 16th July, priced £49.50

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in London from 13th July. Last tour was 3 years ago Girl From The North Country in London from 15th July, priced from £64 Grease with Tom Parker [The Wanted] in Woking, Dublin, Torquay, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and Brighton from 10th July High Jinx in Blackpool from 14th July, priced £12.50