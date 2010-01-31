Fat Friday: Muse, Ed Sheeran, Phil Collins, Rag N Bone Man, Imelda May, Blondie and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Ed Sheeran Arena tour across the UK and Ireland set to take place in 2018. Phil Collins Not Dead Yet from 22nd November to 3rd December in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow and more. Blondie November in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. Rag N Bone Man November in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton and more.

Muse The Passage Fundraiser on 19th August in London. Exclusive show with limited spaces. Imelda May November in Warrington, Basingstoke and Southampton around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Hull, Leicester, Belfast and more. Busted on 16th October in Preston from £32.50. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff and South Shields. Mike and the Mechanics Diabetes UK Fundraiser on 10th October in London.

Liam Gallagher on 29th October in Dublin. Tourist November in London. Two shows at Corsica Studios. Every Time I Die November in London, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Brighton and more around £16.50. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis on 28th October in London. Tickets already available for Norfolk and East Riding of Yorkshire.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo: Allen Ross Thomas On sale now

Songhoy Blues on 25th November in Temple Bar. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Hove, Leeds, Manchester and more. Billy Cobham on 30th October in London from £20. Last UK tour was ten years ago! Skid Row March 2018 in Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Norwich and Bristol from £22.50 to £25. More tickets on sale Friday. Flyte from 15th September to 12th October in Southampton, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Oxford and more from £7. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London.

Stone Foundation October in Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Stockton-on-Tees, West Yorkshire and more from £15 to £17.50. Tickets already available for London and Southend. Will Joseph Cook October in London, Bath, Bedford, Edinburgh, Leeds and more from £9 to £13. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Brighton. J Hus October in Cardiff and Leeds from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Leicester, Bournemouth and more. Hot Dub Time Machine September in Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield from £10. Tickets already available for London and Edinburgh.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships July in London from £41 to £62. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London. The Damned from 26th January 2018 to 17th February 2018 in London, Newcastle, Dundee, Glasgow, Leeds and many more. Paul Heaton from 20th October to 9th December with Jacqui Abbott in London, Cork, Belfast, Londonderry, Dublin and many more around £28.50. Kodaline December in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham around £30.68. Tickets already available for London.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Photo: Matthew Carasella link On sale now

Starsailor All This Life October in Cambridge, Norwich, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield and more from £19.50. Tickets already available for London and Glasgow. Benjamin Booker November in London and Manchester around £12.50. Jake Clemons October in London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham around £14. Too Many T's from 20th October to 8th November in London, Nottingham and Bristol from £8 to £10.

Nothing But Thieves November in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Norwich and more from £18.50 to £22.50. DZ Deathrays September in London, Brighton and St. Albans from £10 to £11. Sound of the Sirens from 12th October to 22nd December in London, Cardiff, Lincoln, Birmingham, Liverpool and more around £12. Pretty Vicious October in Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow from £8. Tickets already available for Cardiff.

The Skids on 9th February 2018 in Dunfermline. Tickets already available for Nottingham, Inverness, Wakefield, Norwich and more. The Warehouse Project Welcome to the Warehouse parts 1 and 2 in September, featuring Ricardo Villalobos, Seth Troxler, Ben Klock, The Martinez Brothers, Eats Everything in Manchester from £35. Zoe Rahman Zoe Rahman and The Inner City Ensemble October in Morecambe, Bradford, Warrington and Manchester from £14 to £15. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Mac DeMarco November in Bristol and Brighton around £20. Tickets already available for Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Liverpool and more.

The Breeders October in London, Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester around £25. Ben Phillips from 28th September to 12th October in London, Brighton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester and more. The Hunna on 13th January 2018 in London from £21. Alabama 3 on 2nd November in Lewes from £17.50. Tickets already available for Dundee and Dumfries.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link