The Week Ahead with Green Day, Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park w/ Phil Collins, Justin Bieber, Blondie etc, Greenwich Music Time w/ Jacksons, Little Mix etc, Blink 182 and more

Green Day with Rancid in Belfast, Dublin, Sheffield and Glasgow from 28th June. Last few tickets Linkin Park in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 3rd July, priced from £52.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Blink-182 in London, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 3rd July, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with Phil Collins, Justin Bieber, Green Day, Blondie, Martin Garrix, Rancid, Mike and the Mechanics, Tove Lo, Gogol Bordello, Starsailor, Anne-Marie, The Hives and more in London from 30th June, priced £59.90

Greenwich Music Time in London from 4th July - with The Jacksons, Little Mix, Cliff Richard, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and more - limited tickets Love Supreme Festival with Gregory Porter, The Jacksons, NAO, St Paul And The Broken Bones, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Hot 8 Brass Band, Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Robert Glasper, BadBadNotGood, Clare Teal, Laura Mvula, Christian Scott and many more in Lewes from 30th June. Limited availability Let's Rock Exeter with Level 42, Tony Hadley, Howard Jones, Belinda Carlisle, Jason Donovan, Chesney Hawkes, Imagination featuring Leee John, Big Country, From the Jam, Hazel O'Connor, Katrina Leskanich [Formerly of The Waves], Jaki Graham, Toyah in Exeter on 1st July, priced £43 George Benson in Scarborough on 1st July, priced £35 - final few tickets

Madness 'Spiritland Talks: Madness with Miranda Sawyer' in London, plus outdoor live shows in Scarborough, Falkirk, Lancashire and Durham from 2nd July, priced from £15 Gladys Knight in London, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 29th June Richard Ashcroft in London on 1st July - last few tickets Stiff Little Fingers in Wakefield, Chesterfield, Blackburn, Chester, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast from 29th June, priced from £20

Photo: Gareth Anderson

The Wombats in London, Glasgow and Liverpool from 27th June, priced £27.50 Simon and Garfunkel: Through The Years in Salford, Lowestoft, Worthing, Nottingham, Edinburgh and Loughborough from 28th June, priced from £20 Emily Barker in London, Chelmsford, Brighton, Sheffield, Bristol, Leeds, North Yorkshire and more from 29th June, priced from £10 Jesse Malin in London, Oxford, Nottingham, Digbeth, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 29th June, priced from £12

King King 'rescheduled from April' in London, Corby, Bristol, Devon, Flintshire, Bath, Birmingham and more from 30th June, priced from £20 Star Shaped in London from 30th June, priced £5 Hacienda Classical in London, Manchester, Scarborough, Lancashire and Brighton from 1st July, priced from £15 Dropkick Murphys in Nottingham, Dunfermline, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Dublin from 26th June, priced from £22.50

Ani DiFranco in London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Birmingham from 27th June, priced from £24.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Gogol Bordello in Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds and Brighton from 3rd July, priced from £22 American Young in St. Albans, Glasgow, Newcastle and Wolverhampton from 27th June, priced £10 Rodrigo y Gabriela in London, Manchester and Dublin from 27th June, priced £25

Cage the Elephant in London, Nottingham and Cardiff from 27th June, priced from £20 Flogging Molly in London, Manchester and Birmingham from 27th June, priced from £20 Basshunter in Huddersfield, Falkirk and Aberdeen from 30th June, priced from £8.50 Dan Reed in Bathgate, Bath and Ballymena from 1st July, priced from £10

Cheap Trick in London, Manchester and Bristol from 27th June, priced from £27.50. Last tour was 6 years ago Travis Scott in London and Birmingham from 2nd July, priced £45 The Lotus Eaters in London on 3rd July, priced £13. Last tour was 7 years ago KC and the Sunshine Band in London and Manchester from 2nd July. Last tour was 7 years ago

Dr Feelgood with Bernie Marsden, Eddie and the Hotrods, Chantel McGregor, Del Bromham, Storm Warning in London, Wolverhampton, High Wycombe, Chelmsford, Leeds, Canvey Island, Derby and more from 27th June, priced from £15 The Coronas in London, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more from 30th June, priced from £12 Wesley Gonzalez in London, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 30th June, priced from £5 Spoon in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Liverpool and Cambridge from 27th June, priced from £22.50

Skinny Molly in Kinross, Derby, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Evesham and Newcastle from 1st July, priced from £12 Joyce Sims in Leicester, Kings Heath, Cambridge and Manchester from 2nd July, priced from £12 Brother Strut in London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading from 29th June, priced from £20 The Vryll Society 'Welcome to the North' in Liverpool and Leeds from 30th June, priced from £5

Derek Ryan in Down, Meath, Offaly, Monaghan, Londonderry, Galway, Letterkenny and more from 29th June, priced £25 Todd Terry in London and Brighton from 1st July, priced from £6 Timo Maas with Darren Emerson in Portrush and Manchester from 1st July, priced from £12 Fred Wesley & The New JB's with Fred Wesley in London on 1st July, priced £25

DJ Greg Wilson in London on 30th June, priced £7 - very few tickets left Ed Byrne 'Live at the Chapel with Ed Byrne' with Live at the Chapel in London, Farnham, Spalding, Evesham, Norwich, Southampton, Hertford and many more from 1st July, priced from £20 Eddie Izzard in London, Salford, Birmingham and Brighton from 2nd July, priced from £28 Funny Women Stand Up 'Funny Women's Time of the Month' in London from 27th June, priced £11

Image: allgigs Limited