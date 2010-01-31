The Comedy About a Bank Robbery now up to 60% Off

Special Offer: Flash Sale for a limited period - book by 18th June 2017

One giant diamond.

Eight incompetent crooks.

And a security guard asleep on the job.

What could possibly go right?

Written by and starring the Mischief Theatre Company who brought you the 2015 Olivier award-winning Best New Comedy "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "Peter Pan Goes Wrong", book now, to be entertained by their unique brand of humour in this hilarious new show.

It would be criminal to miss it.

Especially at these prices - they're a steal!!

