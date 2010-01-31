Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tickets for up to 50% Off

Special Offer: The Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Musical, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is now playing at Londonâ€™s Aldwych Theatre for up to Half-Price

Beautiful is the untold story of Carole King's journey from schoolgirl to superstar; from her relationship with husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, their close friendship and playful rivalry with fellow song-writing duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to her remarkable rise to stardom.

Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

She fought her way into the record industry as a teenager and sold her first hit, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, when she was just seventeen. By the time she was twenty she was writing number ones for the biggest acts in rock ?n? roll, including the Drifters, the Shirelles, Aretha Franklin and the Monkees.

But her greatest challenge was to find her own voice and finally step into the spotlight.

Don't miss this award-winning West End production featuring thirty hits from the '60s The show's run will end on 5th August 2017.

The Offers: (subject to availability)

Show of the Month Offer - Valid Monday to Friday and Saturday Evening performances between 01 June to 15 July 2017. Book by 30 June 2017. Discounts range from No Booking Fee or from 23% to 50% off standard seats

Please click on the Book This Offer button below for details and availability.