The Week Ahead with Aerosmith, Elbow, The Stone Roses, Belsonic with The 1975, Jess Glynne and Arcade Fire, Let's Rock Leeds and more

Elbow with Forest Live in Gloucester, Cranbrook, Cork, Scarborough, Mansfield, Suffolk, Northwich and more from 15th June, priced £41.50. Last few tickets on sale Aerosmith in Dublin on 14th June. Last tour was 7 years ago - appearing at Download on 11th June The Stone Roses in London, Belfast, Leeds and Glasgow from 13th June. Last few tickets selling fast Belsonic with Jess Glynne, Cream Classics, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix and more in Belfast from 19th June, priced £33

Let's Rock Leeds with The Human League, Tony Hadley, Howard Jones, Nick Heyward, Roland Gift, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, From the Jam, Hue and Cry, Hazel O'Connor, Imagination featuring Leee John, Dr and the Medics, A Flock of Seagulls in Leeds on 17th June, priced £40 Craig David in Gloucester, Scarborough, Cleethorpes, Merthyr Tydfil, Southampton, San Antonio and Surrey from 18th June, priced from £35. Last few tickets The Charlatans in Scarborough this week then shows in Nottingham, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow and more from July onwards, including an autumn tour, priced from £19.50 Cliff Richard 'Just Fabulous Rock n Roll' in London, Cork, Herefordshire, Chichester, Shropshire, Derbyshire, Lincoln and more from 15th June, priced from £30. Last few tickets available

The Jacksons 'Nocturne Live: The Jacksons 50th Anniversary with Kool & the Gang* in Scarborough, Oxford, Cardiff, Newmarket, Glasgow and Merseyside from 17th June, priced from £30. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Collabro in London, Dublin, Macclesfield, Monmouthshire, Liverpool, Southampton, Poole and many more from 14th June, priced from £25 Alt-J 'The O2 Tenth Birthday Shows' in London plus further dates in Dublin, Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Weston-super-Mare and Blackpool from the summer onwards Gregory Porter 'Nocturne Live' with Jamie Cullum, Corinne Bailey Rae in Oxford plus a Dublin show, all from 17th June

Van Morrison at Hampton Court in London plus further new tour-dates in Down, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and more from 15th June onwards, priced £79.50. Last few tickets Will Young 'Will Young's Summer Jazz Sessions' in London on 14th June, priced £60 Rick Astley with Forest Live in Cranbrook, Gloucester, Scarborough, Suffolk, Northwich and Stafford from 16th June, priced £36.50 Michael Ball 'Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again' in London, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Chichester, Petersfield, Hampshire, Suffolk and many more from 18th June, priced from £10. Last few tickets

Milton Jones in London, Hertfordshire, Cambridge, Horsham, Camberley, Stafford, Epsom and many more from 13th June, priced from £18. Last few tickets Martha Reeves and the Vandellas with Martha Reeves in London, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Dundee, Stockton-on-Tees, Manchester, Falmouth and many more from 16th June, priced from £19.50 Jackson Browne in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Gateshead, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 12th June, priced £46. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Loathe in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 16th June, priced from £5

Photo: Rez Avissar

Real Estate in London, Cambridge and Manchester from 13th June, priced from £16.50. Last tour was 3 years ago ABC in London, Buxton, St. Helens, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 16th June, priced from £30 Idina Menzel in London, Bristol, Portsmouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cork from 14th June. Last few tickets Paramore in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh from 15th June, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago

Norman Jay 'Norman Jay presents Good Times on the Thames' in London (boat party - limited spaces) and a set in Worthing from 18th June, priced from £10 Mark Lanegan in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 19th June, priced from £20. Last few tickets Everything Everything in London, Nottingham and Manchester from 18th June, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets Little Steven 'Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul' in Manchester and Dublin from 18th June, priced £36 - rare shows, don't miss

Bristol Comedy Garden with Mark Watson, Nina Conti, David O'Doherty, Greg Davies, Adam Hills, Ross Noble, Joe Lycett, Tim Key, Marcus Brigstocke, Tom Allen, Mark Olver, Seann Walsh, James Acaster, Jayde Adams, Sara Pascoe, Ed Gamble, Andrew Maxwell, John Robins, Aisling Bea, Stephen K Amos, Nish Kumar and more in Bristol from 14th June Live at Chelsea with Ludovico Einaudi, Belle and Sebastian in London from 15th June, priced £65. Last few tickets Shaggy in Norwich and Manchester from 15th June, priced £28. Last tour was 4 years ago Coheed and Cambria in London from 18th June, priced £27.50. Last few tickets available, rare show

The Lancashire Hotpots in London, Salford, Blackpool, Stockport, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol and more from 17th June, priced from £14. Last few tickets Dennis Locorriere in Glasgow, Torquay, Portsmouth, Brighton, Stockport, Carlisle, Peterborough and many more from 17th June, priced from £32 Tom Clarke in London, Nottingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Reading, Southampton and more from 17th June, priced from £15 Dan Baird and Homemade Sin in London, Kinross, Southend, Derby, Chester, Evesham, Cardiff and more from 18th June, priced from £12

Elkie Brooks in London, Salford, Brighton, York, Torquay, Folkestone and Aylesbury from 18th June, priced £51 Sally Barker with Brooks Williams in London, Newton Abbot, Oxford and Ashbourne from 15th June, priced from £11 Dead Kennedys in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham from 19th June, priced £20. Last few tickets The Avalanches in London, Belfast, Dublin (new venue), Bristol and Manchester from 15th June, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets

Sweet Baboo in London, Guildford, Brighton, Cardiff, Bristol and Manchester from 12th June, priced from £10 Thurston Moore 'The Thurston Moore Group' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Hove from 12th June, priced from £15. Last few tickets Voivod '35th Anniversary' in London, Norwich, Newcastle, Leeds and Nottingham from 13th June, priced from £13.20 King's X in London, Bristol and Wolverhampton from 12th June, priced from £22.50. Last tour was 6 years ago

The Bouncing Souls 'date change from 29th June' in London, Brighton and Leeds from 18th June, priced from £15 Diamanda Galás in London on 19th June - live at the Barbican Theatre, tickets running out The Railway Children [band] with The Orchids, The Wendys in Glasgow on 17th June, priced £15 - rare Scotland date from the Factory outfit Fujiya & Miyagi in London on 13th June, priced £11 - tickets low

Amanda Palmer 'Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel' in London on 13th June Ian Hunter in London, Hertfordshire, Carlisle, Norwich, Liverpool, Hull, Birmingham and more from 13th June, priced from £22.50 POND [Aus] 'moved from Leeds University Union [Stylus/ Pulse/ Mine]' in London, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Liverpool from 15th June, priced from £15 House of Pain '25th Anniversary Tour' in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol from 13th June, priced from £18. Last tour was 6 years ago

Kabaka Pyramid in London, Bristol, Manchester and Leeds from 18th June, priced from £12.50 Souls of Mischief in London, Brighton, Bristol, Whitstable, Manchester and Leeds from 13th June, priced from £12. Last tour was 4 years ago Kool G Rap in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Leicester from 16th June, priced £23 DJ Yoda in London from 15th June, priced from £5

Hans Zimmer in London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow from 13th June Phil Rudd in London, Norwich, Wakefield, Liverpool, Preston, Flintshire, Rushden and more from 15th June, priced from £25. Last few tickets Ferocious Dog in Chesterfield, Flintshire, Newark, Norwich, Plymouth, York, Derby and more from 16th June, priced from £15 Vieux Farka Toure in London, Brighton and Leeds from 12th June, priced from £17

Allusondrugs in Northern Quarter, Chester, St. Albans, Guildford, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stafford and more from 16th June, priced from £5 World League Men's Hockey in London from 15th June, priced from £2.50 Taste of London in London from 14th June, priced from £13 upwards - limited spaces The Luna Cinema 'The Luna Cinema Presents: Pretty Woman, Fantastic Beasts, Labyrinth, Dreamgirls and more in London, Reigate, Wells, Saffron Walden, Chelmsford, Tonbridge, Staffordshire and many more from 14th June, priced £16.50

Image: allgigs Limited

Dinosaurs in the Wild in Birmingham and Manchester from 17th June, priced from £20 Pride and Prejudice in Derby, Scottish Borders, Bideford, Bedfordshire, Peterborough, Hampshire, Gateshead and many more from 16th June, priced from £13 The Carpenters Story in London, York, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Glasgow, Bristol and many more from 18th June, priced £24 Big Girls Don't Cry in Harrogate, Bridlington, Clacton, Cambridge, Leeds, Portsmouth, Glasgow and more from 16th June, priced from £20