The Week Ahead with Aerosmith, Elbow, The Stone Roses, Belsonic with The 1975, Jess Glynne and Arcade Fire, Let's Rock Leeds and more

Also from Monday 12th June 2017: Craig David, The Charlatans, The Jacksons, Cliff Richard, Collabro, Alt-J, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Will Young, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Milton Jones, Jackson Browne, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Real Estate, Loathe, Idina Menzel, Paramore, Bristol Comedy Garden, Coheed and Cambria, The Lancashire Hotpots, Dead Kennedys, Voivod, King's X, Fujiya & Miyagi|, House of Pain, Hans Zimmer, Amanda Palmer, Sommore and more

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability). Events subject to availability or last-minute cancellations - check first before booking accommodation or travelling

This Week:

Elbow
 
Aerosmith
 
The Stone Roses
 
Belsonic 2017
 
Elbow with Forest Live in Gloucester, Cranbrook, Cork, Scarborough, Mansfield, Suffolk, Northwich and more from 15th June, priced £41.50. Last few tickets on sale Aerosmith in Dublin on 14th June. Last tour was 7 years ago - appearing at Download on 11th June The Stone Roses in London, Belfast, Leeds and Glasgow from 13th June. Last few tickets selling fast Belsonic with Jess Glynne, Cream Classics, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix and more in Belfast from 19th June, priced £33
Let's Rock Leeds!
 
Craig David
 
The Charlatans
 
Cliff Richard
 
Let's Rock Leeds with The Human League, Tony Hadley, Howard Jones, Nick Heyward, Roland Gift, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, From the Jam, Hue and Cry, Hazel O'Connor, Imagination featuring Leee John, Dr and the Medics, A Flock of Seagulls in Leeds on 17th June, priced £40 Craig David in Gloucester, Scarborough, Cleethorpes, Merthyr Tydfil, Southampton, San Antonio and Surrey from 18th June, priced from £35. Last few tickets The Charlatans in Scarborough this week then shows in Nottingham, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow and more from July onwards, including an autumn tour, priced from £19.50 Cliff Richard 'Just Fabulous Rock n Roll' in London, Cork, Herefordshire, Chichester, Shropshire, Derbyshire, Lincoln and more from 15th June, priced from £30. Last few tickets available
The Jacksons
 
Collabro
 
Alt-J - Image: www.altjband.com
 
Gregory Porter
 
The Jacksons 'Nocturne Live: The Jacksons 50th Anniversary with Kool & the Gang* in Scarborough, Oxford, Cardiff, Newmarket, Glasgow and Merseyside from 17th June, priced from £30. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Collabro in London, Dublin, Macclesfield, Monmouthshire, Liverpool, Southampton, Poole and many more from 14th June, priced from £25 Alt-J 'The O2 Tenth Birthday Shows' in London plus further dates in Dublin, Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Weston-super-Mare and Blackpool from the summer onwards Gregory Porter 'Nocturne Live' with Jamie Cullum, Corinne Bailey Rae in Oxford plus a Dublin show, all from 17th June
Van Morrison
 
Will Young
 
Rick Astley
 
Michael Ball
 
Van Morrison at Hampton Court in London plus further new tour-dates in Down, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and more from 15th June onwards, priced £79.50. Last few tickets Will Young 'Will Young's Summer Jazz Sessions' in London on 14th June, priced £60 Rick Astley with Forest Live in Cranbrook, Gloucester, Scarborough, Suffolk, Northwich and Stafford from 16th June, priced £36.50 Michael Ball 'Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again' in London, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Chichester, Petersfield, Hampshire, Suffolk and many more from 18th June, priced from £10. Last few tickets
Milton Jones
 
Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
 
Jackson Browne
 
Loathe - Image: twitter.com/Loathetheband
 
Milton Jones in London, Hertfordshire, Cambridge, Horsham, Camberley, Stafford, Epsom and many more from 13th June, priced from £18. Last few tickets Martha Reeves and the Vandellas with Martha Reeves in London, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Dundee, Stockton-on-Tees, Manchester, Falmouth and many more from 16th June, priced from £19.50 Jackson Browne in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Gateshead, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 12th June, priced £46. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Loathe in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 16th June, priced from £5
Real Estate - Photo: Rez Avissar
 
Martin Fry
 
Idina Menzel
 
Paramore
 
Real Estate in London, Cambridge and Manchester from 13th June, priced from £16.50. Last tour was 3 years ago ABC in London, Buxton, St. Helens, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 16th June, priced from £30 Idina Menzel in London, Bristol, Portsmouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cork from 14th June. Last few tickets Paramore in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh from 15th June, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago
Norman Jay - Photo:
 
Mark Lanegan
 
Everything Everything
 
Little Steven - Image: twitter.com/StevieVanZandt
 
Norman Jay 'Norman Jay presents Good Times on the Thames' in London (boat party - limited spaces) and a set in Worthing from 18th June, priced from £10 Mark Lanegan in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 19th June, priced from £20. Last few tickets Everything Everything in London, Nottingham and Manchester from 18th June, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets Little Steven 'Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul' in Manchester and Dublin from 18th June, priced £36 - rare shows, don't miss
Bristol Comedy Garden
 
Live at Chelsea 2017
 
Shaggy
 
Coheed and Cambria
 
Bristol Comedy Garden with Mark Watson, Nina Conti, David O'Doherty, Greg Davies, Adam Hills, Ross Noble, Joe Lycett, Tim Key, Marcus Brigstocke, Tom Allen, Mark Olver, Seann Walsh, James Acaster, Jayde Adams, Sara Pascoe, Ed Gamble, Andrew Maxwell, John Robins, Aisling Bea, Stephen K Amos, Nish Kumar and more in Bristol from 14th June Live at Chelsea with Ludovico Einaudi, Belle and Sebastian in London from 15th June, priced £65. Last few tickets Shaggy in Norwich and Manchester from 15th June, priced £28. Last tour was 4 years ago Coheed and Cambria in London from 18th June, priced £27.50. Last few tickets available, rare show
The Lancashire Hotpots - Image: www.thelancashirehotpots.net
 
Dennis Locorriere
 
Tom Clarke - Image: twitter.com/tomclarke_cov
 
Dan Baird and Homemade Sin - Image: www.myspace.com/thedanbaird
 
The Lancashire Hotpots in London, Salford, Blackpool, Stockport, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol and more from 17th June, priced from £14. Last few tickets Dennis Locorriere in Glasgow, Torquay, Portsmouth, Brighton, Stockport, Carlisle, Peterborough and many more from 17th June, priced from £32 Tom Clarke in London, Nottingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Reading, Southampton and more from 17th June, priced from £15 Dan Baird and Homemade Sin in London, Kinross, Southend, Derby, Chester, Evesham, Cardiff and more from 18th June, priced from £12
Elkie Brooks
 
Sally Barker
 
Dead Kennedys - Image: www.deadkennedys.com
 
The Avalanches
 
Elkie Brooks in London, Salford, Brighton, York, Torquay, Folkestone and Aylesbury from 18th June, priced £51 Sally Barker with Brooks Williams in London, Newton Abbot, Oxford and Ashbourne from 15th June, priced from £11 Dead Kennedys in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham from 19th June, priced £20. Last few tickets The Avalanches in London, Belfast, Dublin (new venue), Bristol and Manchester from 15th June, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
Sweet Baboo - Image: www.sweetbaboo.co.uk
 
Thurston Moore
 
Voivod
 
King's X
 
Sweet Baboo in London, Guildford, Brighton, Cardiff, Bristol and Manchester from 12th June, priced from £10 Thurston Moore 'The Thurston Moore Group' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Hove from 12th June, priced from £15. Last few tickets Voivod '35th Anniversary' in London, Norwich, Newcastle, Leeds and Nottingham from 13th June, priced from £13.20 King's X in London, Bristol and Wolverhampton from 12th June, priced from £22.50. Last tour was 6 years ago
The Bouncing Souls
 
Diamanda GalÃ¡s - Image: www.diamandagalas.com
 
Fujiya
 
The Bouncing Souls 'date change from 29th June' in London, Brighton and Leeds from 18th June, priced from £15 Diamanda Galás in London on 19th June - live at the Barbican Theatre, tickets running out The Railway Children [band] with The Orchids, The Wendys in Glasgow on 17th June, priced £15 - rare Scotland date from the Factory outfit Fujiya & Miyagi in London on 13th June, priced £11 - tickets low
Amanda Palmer
 
Ian Hunter - Image: www.ianhunter.com
 
POND
 
House of Pain
 
Amanda Palmer 'Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel' in London on 13th June Ian Hunter in London, Hertfordshire, Carlisle, Norwich, Liverpool, Hull, Birmingham and more from 13th June, priced from £22.50 POND [Aus] 'moved from Leeds University Union [Stylus/ Pulse/ Mine]' in London, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Liverpool from 15th June, priced from £15 House of Pain '25th Anniversary Tour' in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol from 13th June, priced from £18. Last tour was 6 years ago
Kabaka Pyramid
 
Souls of Mischief
 
Kool G Rap - Photo: Sue Kwon www.suekwon.com
 
DJ Yoda
 
Kabaka Pyramid in London, Bristol, Manchester and Leeds from 18th June, priced from £12.50 Souls of Mischief in London, Brighton, Bristol, Whitstable, Manchester and Leeds from 13th June, priced from £12. Last tour was 4 years ago Kool G Rap in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Leicester from 16th June, priced £23 DJ Yoda in London from 15th June, priced from £5
Hans Zimmer
 
Phil Rudd
 
Ferocious Dog
 
Vieux Farka Toure - Photo: Cedric Angeles www.cedricangeles.com
 
Hans Zimmer in London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow from 13th June Phil Rudd in London, Norwich, Wakefield, Liverpool, Preston, Flintshire, Rushden and more from 15th June, priced from £25. Last few tickets Ferocious Dog in Chesterfield, Flintshire, Newark, Norwich, Plymouth, York, Derby and more from 16th June, priced from £15 Vieux Farka Toure in London, Brighton and Leeds from 12th June, priced from £17
Allusondrugs
 
World League Men's Hockey
 
Taste of London
 
The Luna Cinema
 
Allusondrugs in Northern Quarter, Chester, St. Albans, Guildford, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stafford and more from 16th June, priced from £5 World League Men's Hockey in London from 15th June, priced from £2.50 Taste of London in London from 14th June, priced from £13 upwards - limited spaces The Luna Cinema 'The Luna Cinema Presents: Pretty Woman, Fantastic Beasts, Labyrinth, Dreamgirls and more in London, Reigate, Wells, Saffron Walden, Chelmsford, Tonbridge, Staffordshire and many more from 14th June, priced £16.50
Dinosaurs in the Wild
 
Pride and Prejudice - Image: allgigs Limited
 
The Carpenters Story
 
Big Girls Don't Cry
 
Dinosaurs in the Wild in Birmingham and Manchester from 17th June, priced from £20 Pride and Prejudice in Derby, Scottish Borders, Bideford, Bedfordshire, Peterborough, Hampshire, Gateshead and many more from 16th June, priced from £13 The Carpenters Story in London, York, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Glasgow, Bristol and many more from 18th June, priced £24 Big Girls Don't Cry in Harrogate, Bridlington, Clacton, Cambridge, Leeds, Portsmouth, Glasgow and more from 16th June, priced from £20
Lady Bunny in Trans-Jester
 
Birmingham Royal Ballet
 
Sommore - Image: www.facebook.com/QueenSommore/
 
Lady Bunny in Trans-Jester in London from 12th June, over a dozen shows available Birmingham Royal Ballet 'Coppelia' with Coppélia in London, Bristol and Birmingham from 14th June Sommore 'US Queen of Comedy Sommore' in London and Birmingham from 16th June 

