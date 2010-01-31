Fat Friday: Royal Blood, Reel Big Fish, Jimmy Carr, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert, BANKS, Grizzly Bear and more
Also on sale this week: James Vincent McMorrow, Above & Beyond, Arcane Roots, Stone Sour, As Lions, Slowdive, Russell Howard, Kate Rusby, Big Fish Little Fish, Front Line Assembly, David Baddiel, Marc Almond, Charlotte Church and more
For week ending 28th May 2017. For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.
Keep checking back here for more additions throughout the week!
|Royal Blood November in London, Cardiff, Reading, Manchester, Leeds and many more around £32.50. Tickets already available for Cornwall and San Antonio.
|Reel Big Fish Fireball - Fuelling the Fire October in London, Manchester, Leicester, Newcastle, Glasgow and more around £12.
|Jimmy Carr The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour on 15th October in Torquay. Tickets already available for London, Ipswich, Northampton, Birmingham and more.
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert December in Dublin and Glasgow.
|Marc Almond Shadows & Reflections on 3rd October in London. Tickets already available for Guildford, Scunthorpe, Leeds, Portsmouth and more.
|Charlotte Church on 22nd September in London from £20. Pop Dungeon at the Troxy.
|Milton Jones on 8th April 2018 in London from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Cambridge, Horsham, Camberley and more.
|Therapy? on 14th October in London from £20.
|BANKS October in Birmingham and Manchester from £22.50. Tickets already available for London.
|Graeme Swann October in Durham, Harrogate, Burnley and Manchester from £25.
|James Vincent McMorrow July in London from £25. Tickets already available for Dublin.
|Grizzly Bear Painted Ruins October in London, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £27.50.
|Arcane Roots October in Brighton and Bristol from £13.
|Above & Beyond on 4th November in London. Tickets already available for Belfast.
|As Lions September in Bridgend, Wolverton, Nottingham, Bristol, Norwich and many more around £8.
|H. Hawkline September in London, Leeds, Cardiff and Brighton from £7 to £8.50. Tickets already available for Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester.
|Stone Sour from 29th November to 8th December in Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff and Glasgow from £28.50 to £35. Tickets already available for London.
|Slowdive October in London, Glasgow and Manchester from £22 to £28. Tickets already available for Oxford.
|Milburn on 1st June in Huddersfield from £12.50. Tickets already available for Sheffield.
|Satyagraha February 2018 in London.
|Thy Art is Murder October in London, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and more around £15.
|Justin Moorhouse from 21st September to 14th December in Poole, Gloucester and Hampshire from £15. Tickets already available for Lincoln.
|The Darkness on 13th October in Limerick. Tickets already available for London, Southampton, Manchester, Blackburn and more.
|Russell Howard August in Brighton from £20.
|Kate Rusby on 20th December in Gateshead from £27. Tickets already available for Yorkshire and Macclesfield.
|David Baddiel on 22nd March 2018 in London from £25.50. Tickets already available for London, Bath, Aberdeen, Cheltenham and more.
|Big Fish Little Fish on 2nd July in Sheffield.
|Front Line Assembly on 24th August in London from £17.50.
New tickets on sale this week
