Fat Friday: Royal Blood, Reel Big Fish, Jimmy Carr, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert, BANKS, Grizzly Bear and more

Also on sale this week: James Vincent McMorrow, Above & Beyond, Arcane Roots, Stone Sour, As Lions, Slowdive, Russell Howard, Kate Rusby, Big Fish Little Fish, Front Line Assembly, David Baddiel, Marc Almond, Charlotte Church and more

For week ending 28th May 2017.

Keep checking back here for more additions throughout the week!

On sale Friday
Royal Blood - Photo: Perou
 
Photo: Perou
On sale Friday
Reel Big Fish
 
On sale Friday
Jimmy Carr - Image: www.jimmycarr.com
 
Image: link
On sale Thursday
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
 
Royal Blood November in London, Cardiff, Reading, Manchester, Leeds and many more around £32.50. Tickets already available for Cornwall and San Antonio. Reel Big Fish Fireball - Fuelling the Fire October in London, Manchester, Leicester, Newcastle, Glasgow and more around £12. Jimmy Carr The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour on 15th October in Torquay. Tickets already available for London, Ipswich, Northampton, Birmingham and more. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert December in Dublin and Glasgow.
On sale Thursday
Marc Almond
 
On sale Friday
Charlotte Church - Photo: Jack Alexander www.facebook.com/jackalexanderphotography
 
Photo: Jack Alexander link
On sale Friday
Milton Jones
 
On sale tomorrow
Therapy?
 
Marc Almond Shadows & Reflections on 3rd October in London. Tickets already available for Guildford, Scunthorpe, Leeds, Portsmouth and more. Charlotte Church on 22nd September in London from £20. Pop Dungeon at the Troxy. Milton Jones on 8th April 2018 in London from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Cambridge, Horsham, Camberley and more. Therapy? on 14th October in London from £20.
On sale Friday
BANKS
 
On sale Thursday
Graeme Swann
 
On sale Friday
James Vincent McMorrow - Image: www.jamesvmcmorrow.com
 
Image: link
On sale tomorrow
Grizzly Bear
 
BANKS October in Birmingham and Manchester from £22.50. Tickets already available for London. Graeme Swann October in Durham, Harrogate, Burnley and Manchester from £25. James Vincent McMorrow July in London from £25. Tickets already available for Dublin. Grizzly Bear Painted Ruins October in London, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £27.50.
On sale Friday
Arcane Roots
 
On sale Friday
Above & Beyond - Image: www.aboveandbeyond.nu
 
Image: link
On sale now
As Lions
 
On sale now
H Hawkline
 
Arcane Roots October in Brighton and Bristol from £13. Above & Beyond on 4th November in London. Tickets already available for Belfast. As Lions September in Bridgend, Wolverton, Nottingham, Bristol, Norwich and many more around £8. H. Hawkline September in London, Leeds, Cardiff and Brighton from £7 to £8.50. Tickets already available for Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester.
On sale Friday
Stone Sour - Image: www.stonesour.com
 
Image: link
On sale Thursday
Slowdive
 
On sale Thursday
Milburn
 
On sale tomorrow
Satyagraha - Image: www.eno.org
 
Image: link
Stone Sour from 29th November to 8th December in Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff and Glasgow from £28.50 to £35. Tickets already available for London. Slowdive October in London, Glasgow and Manchester from £22 to £28. Tickets already available for Oxford. Milburn on 1st June in Huddersfield from £12.50. Tickets already available for Sheffield. Satyagraha February 2018 in London.
On sale now
Thy Art is Murder
 
On sale now
Justin Moorhouse
 
On sale now
The Darkness
 
On sale now
Russell Howard
 
Thy Art is Murder October in London, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and more around £15. Justin Moorhouse from 21st September to 14th December in Poole, Gloucester and Hampshire from £15. Tickets already available for Lincoln. The Darkness on 13th October in Limerick. Tickets already available for London, Southampton, Manchester, Blackburn and more. Russell Howard August in Brighton from £20.
On sale now
Kate Rusby
 
On sale now
David Baddiel
 
On sale Thursday
Big Fish Little Fish
 
On sale now
Front Line Assembly
 
Kate Rusby on 20th December in Gateshead from £27. Tickets already available for Yorkshire and Macclesfield. David Baddiel on 22nd March 2018 in London from £25.50. Tickets already available for London, Bath, Aberdeen, Cheltenham and more. Big Fish Little Fish on 2nd July in Sheffield. Front Line Assembly on 24th August in London from £17.50.

New tickets on sale this week

Aida
Aida
Rodelinda - Image: www.eno.org
Rodelinda
Image: www.eno.org
Micky Flanagan
Micky Flanagan
UCI
UCI
Peter Perrett
Peter Perrett
DJ Craig Charles
DJ Craig Charles
Skinny Living
Skinny Living
Nearly Dan - Image: www.nearlydan.co.uk
Nearly Dan
Image: www.nearlydan.co.uk
Silverstein - Photo: Anna Lee www.facebook.com/annaleephotography
Silverstein
Photo: Anna Lee www.facebook.com/annaleephotography
Billy Lockett
Billy Lockett
Whole Lotta Led - Image: www.wholelottaled.co.uk
Whole Lotta Led
Image: www.wholelottaled.co.uk
Erja Lyytinen - Image: www.myspace.com/erjalyytinen
Erja Lyytinen
Image: www.myspace.com/erjalyytinen

