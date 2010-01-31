The Bank Holiday Fortnight Ahead: Depeche Mode, Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Field Day, Phil Collins, Robbie Williams, KISS, Kraftwerk and more

Photo: Anton Corbijn

Depeche Mode 'The Global Spirit Tour' in London on 3rd June, priced £40. Last tour was 3 years ago Elton John in London, Derby, Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn, Peterborough, Ipswich and more from 3rd June, priced £50. Last few tickets Phil Collins 'Not Dead Yet - Live' in London, Liverpool and Dublin from 2nd June. Last few tickets Robbie Williams with Erasure in London, Manchester, Southampton, Edinburgh, Coventry, Dublin and Cardiff from 2nd June, priced £75

Olly Murs in Lincolnshire, Carlisle, Colchester, Gloucester, Mansfield, Wrexham, Worcester and many more from 2nd June, priced from £33. Last few tickets KISS 'Kissworld 2017' in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester from 27th May, priced £45. Last tour was 5 years ago Guns N' Roses 'Not in This Lifetime Tour' in London and Meath from 27th May, priced £75. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago Kraftwerk in London, Dublin, Belfast, Oxford, Brighton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more from 2nd June. Limited availability. Last tour was 4 years ago

Anastacia in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gateshead and more from 25th May, priced from £37.50. Last few tickets James Arthur in London, Sheffield, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast, Dublin and more from 29th May, priced from £30. Last few tickets Public Service Broadcasting with Roddy Hart in London, Glasgow, Ebbw Vale, Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester, Newcastle and more from 28th May, priced £25. Last few tickets The Divine Comedy in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 2nd June, priced £30. Last few tickets

Field Day with Aphex Twin, Flying Lotus, Death Grips, Slowdive, Nina Kraviz, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, mura masa, Moderat, King Sunny Adé, Nicolas Jaar, Silver Apples, Whitney, Omar Souleyman, Jon Hopkins in London from 3rd June Wychwood Festival with OMD in Cheltenham from 2nd June - OMD have also announced a new album and national tour for the autumn. Liverpool SoundCity with The Kooks, Metronomy, White Lies, The Kills, Slaves, Local Natives, Milburn, Peaches, !!! Chk Chk Chk, The Hunna, Carl Barât and the Jackals, Cabbage, The Japanese House in Liverpool from 27th May, priced £35 Bearded Theory Festival with Madness, Skunk Anansie, Slaves in Derbyshire from 25th May

Common People in Southampton and Oxford from 27th May - Sean Paul, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Wild Beasts, Foals, The Selecter and the Beat and more feature at both or one of the venues. Love Saves The Day with Little Dragon, Fat Freddy's Drop, Kate Tempest, mura masa, Shy FX, NAO, Crazy P, AJ Tracey, Kano, Jamie Jones, My Nu Leng, Ricardo Villalobos, TQD, Bicep, Toddla T, Andrew Weatherall, Stefflon Don in Bristol from 27th May We Are FSTVL in Essex from 26th May, priced £45 - Carl Cox, Dizzee Rascal, Basement Jaxx, Armand Van Helden, Dixon, Duke Dumont, Giggs, Gorgon City and more Mutiny with 50 Cent and loads more in Portsmouth from 27th May

Courtyard Festival in London from 25th May - music, food and beer in the Kings Cross district, brought to you by those lovely Green Man people. Live in the Wyldes with Rag N Bone Man, The Human League, Chase and Status - DJ Set, High Contrast, Jam Baxter, Shy FX, Rhys Lewis, DJ Friction in Bude from 26th May George Ezra in Belfast, Londonderry, Dublin, Limerick, Rhyl, Cardiff, Swansea and more from 26th May, priced from £19.50. Last few tickets Madeleine Peyroux with John Etheridge in London, Coventry, Bath, Southend, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Oxford and more from 26th May, priced from £29.50

Saint Etienne in London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Sussex, Edinburgh, Sheffield and Manchester from 2nd June, priced from £23 Ian McNabb in Lancaster, Wirral, Kinross, Hull and North Yorkshire from 27th May, priced from £11 The Human League with Liverpool SoundCity, The Art of Noise, A Certain Ratio in Liverpool, Lincoln, Monmouthshire, Scarborough, Brighton and Wolverhampton from 25th May, priced from £29.50 The Blockheads '40th Anniversary Tour' in London, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Sheffield, Leamington Spa, Reading, Southampton and more from 26th May, priced from £15. Last few tickets

Justin Currie 'Justin Currie and the Pallbearers' in London, Perth, West Yorkshire, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, Cambridge, Manchester and many more from 26th May, priced from £20. Last few tickets The Wedding Present 'George Best' in London, Fife, Glasgow, Leicester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from 25th May, priced from £16.50 Jess Glynne in Llanelli, Liverpool, Wincanton, Carlisle, Newbury, Kildare, Falkirk and more from 3rd June, priced from £28 J.P. Cooper in London, Dublin and Belfast from 25th May, priced £15

Minus the Bear with Joan of Arc in London, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham and more from 31st May, priced from £14 Ben Ottewell [Gomez] in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham and more from 3rd June, priced from £10 Jesus Jones in London, Derby, Wolverton, Cardiff, York and Bristol from 2nd June, priced from £14.50 Hacienda Classical in London, Manchester, Scarborough, Lancashire and Brighton from 26th May, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets

Carl Barât and the Jackals in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, Derby and Stockton from 25th May, priced £12 Madina Lake 'Reunion Tour' with Lacey in London, Southampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff from 25th May, priced from £14. Last tour was 4 years ago Bill Ryder-Jones in Manchester, York, Sheffield, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen from 4th June, priced from £9 Shriekback in London, Lewes, Whitstable, Manchester and Glasgow from 26th May, priced from £14. Last few tickets

Thea Gilmore in London, Manchester, Cambridge and Nottingham from 1st June, priced from £18 The Contortionist in Chester, Coventry, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Huddersfield and Wolverton from 31st May, priced from £9.90 The Sugarhill Gang 'Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio's Furious 5' with Grandmaster Melle Mel, The Winachi Tribe in London, Hull, Norwich, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and many more from 31st May, priced from £12 David Ford in London, Northampton, Norwich, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol and more from 1st June, priced from £15

The Strypes in London, Edinburgh, Oxford, Leicester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Preston and more from 1st June, priced £12.50 The Pains of Being Pure at Heart 'moved from Think Tank [Digital]' in London, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester and more from 24th May, priced from £13 The Besnard Lakes in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Cardiff from 23rd May, priced from £11 Vintage Trouble in London, Exeter, Bristol, Cardiff, Sussex, Wolverhampton and Manchester from 30th May, priced from £21.50

R & S Records ''For the first time, we?re bringing together a secret selection of artists from R&S, as well as sister labels Meda Fury and Apollo Records to provide a 16-hour journey across the spectrum of music. Look out for the record fair too.."' in London on 27th May. Limited availability - in East London Aeroplane in London on 28th May, priced £5 - exclusive set The Red Paintings in London, Bristol, Basingstoke, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Gravesend, Sheffield and more from 4th June, priced from £6.50 Pixx in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Kings Heath and Lancaster from 3rd June, priced £7

Coasts 'moved from O2 Forum, moved from Electric Circus' in London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol from 29th May, priced from £12 Marika Hackman in London, Digbeth, Glasgow and Manchester from 29th May, priced from £11 Annie starring Miranda Hart in London from 23rd May Twitstorm in London from 31st May, priced from £18.50

Paul Foot with Tom Stade, Ed Gamble in London, Leeds, Manchester, Hull, Doncaster, York, Colchester and many more from 2nd June, priced from £12 Tom Stade in London, York, Stockton-on-Tees, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Blackburn and many more from 1st June, priced from £8 Tom Green in London, Dublin, Limerick, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Manchester and more from 1st June, priced from £16 Abandoman in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Leicester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 23rd May, priced from £5.50

Andrew Maxwell in London, Leeds, Buckinghamshire, Sheffield and Luton from 30th May, priced from £8 Dave Spikey in Salford, Blackburn, Stockport, Middleton, Wrexham, Wolverhampton and Newcastle from 2nd June, priced from £15 Ed Gamble in Leicester, Bournemouth, Brighton, Dorking, Salford, Aldershot, Oxford and more from 1st June, priced from £4.40. Last few tickets Edinburgh Festival Preview 'International Comedy Edinburgh Previews' in London, Newport Pagnell and Selby from 22nd May, priced from £5.50. Last few tickets

Carl Hutchinson in Salford, Darlington, Lancaster, Nottingham, Selby, Norwich, Leicester and more from 4th June, priced from £8 Luisa Omielan in London, Leeds, Lincoln, Leicester, Bath, Cardiff, Manchester and more from 1st June, priced from £7.70 John Robins in London, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester and Birmingham from 28th May, priced from £6.60 Joe Lycett in London and Sheffield from 3rd June, priced from £15