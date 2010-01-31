Fat Friday: The Charlatans, Marilyn Manson, OMD, The National, London Grammar, Dua Lipa and more

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

The Charlatans from 29th November to 9th December in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Manchester and more around £29.50. Tickets already available for Scarborough. Marilyn Manson December in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton and Newport around £32.50. OMD The Punishment Of Luxury from 23rd October to 22nd November in London, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and many more. The National September in London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester around £38.50.

Dua Lipa The Self Titled Tour from 5th October to 6th November in London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester and more from £18 to £21. Tickets already available for San Antonio. London Grammar October in London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and more around £32.50. Imagine Dragons on 7th June in London from £35. The Divine Comedy from 22nd November to 8th December in Edinburgh, Norwich and Dublin around £30. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and more.

Clean Cut Kid on 30th June in Newport [Isle of Wight]. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin. Ricky Ross from 10th November to 7th December in Bristol, Yeovil, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dunfermline and many more around £26.50. Francesco De Gregori on 23rd October in London. mura masa August in London and Manchester from £11.50 to £13.50. Tickets already available for London and Bristol.

Tinashe on 29th June in London from £20. Emiliana Torrini on 10th November in London. Elkie Brooks on 19th September in London from £51. Tickets already available for Salford, Brighton, York and Folkestone. Lucinda Williams on 4th September in Sussex from £27.50.

David Baddiel My Family: Not The Sitcom from 1st February 2018 to 17th June 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Cheltenham, Truro, Birmingham and many more from £20 to £25.50. Tickets already available for London and Leeds. Life of Agony September in London and Birmingham from £18.50 to £20. Tickets already available for Norwich. Lucy Spraggan from 13th September to 15th October in Southsea, Exeter, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, York and more from £14 to £14.50. Tickets already available for East Riding of Yorkshire and Chester. London Jazz Festival November in London, with Christian Scott, Led Bib, Zara McFarlane, Michael Janisch with Zhenya Strigalev, Soothsayers and more just added. Priced from from £20 to £30.

Pvris November in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Dublin, Belfast and more around £22.50. Ricky Gervais Manchester, Watford and Nottingham added to his summer/ autumn UK tour, from £30. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Oxford and more. blessthefall from 26th September to 4th October in London, York, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and more around £15. ENERGY from 29th July to 7th August in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bournemouth. Tickets already available for Glasgow.

Electric Boys from 28th November to 4th December in London, Glasgow and Nottingham around £20. Tickets already available for Sheffield and Wolverhampton. Let's Rock Christmas - The Retro Show on 14th December with Tony Hadley, Kim Wilde, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Nick Heyward, T'Pau and more in London. Annie Mac Presents... AMP Collected: Little Dragon, Smerz and Jordan Max on 7th June in London. Electric Wizard August in Bristol, Nottingham and Newcastle from £25.

Stu Larsen November in London, Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester from £10 to £11. Cap'n Jazz November in London from £25. Moonchild October in London and Manchester from £11 to £12. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Newton Faulkner on 14th October in Belfast from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Moray, Ullapool, Kirkwall and more.

Darlia October in London, Birmingham and Bristol from £9 to £11. Tickets already available for Leeds. Patton Oswalt on 25th October in London from £27.50. The Ramonas from 23rd February 2018 to 10th March 2018 in Sheffield, Leamington Spa, Reading and Cardiff from £10 to £12. Tickets already available for Bristol. Marc Almond from 5th October to 5th November in Guildford, Portsmouth, Ipswich, Birmingham, Manchester and many more around £41. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Scunthorpe and Southend.

Trojan Records November in Leamington Spa, Sheffield, Reading and Cardiff from £10. WWE on 2nd November in Brighton. Tickets already available for London, Aberdeen, Manchester, Leeds and more. Foy Vance An Evening with Foy Vance on 4th November in London from £20. Tickets already available for London, Aberdeen, York, Cambridge and more. Third Eye Blind on 1st October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Manchester.

The Dears October in Oxford, Brighton, Southsea and Newcastle from £15. Tickets already available for London. Rob Brydon on 7th October in Newcastle from £32.50. TNT TNT Extreme Wrestling: Going Off Big Time 2017 - Going Off Big Time on 3rd June in Liverpool. Tickets already available for Liverpool. GoGo Penguin on 19th October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.

Jonathan Pie on 7th March 2018 in Coventry from £22.50. Andy Parsons Peak Bullsh*t from 21st September to 1st December in Stafford, Harrogate, Isle of Wight, Southend, Chesterfield and more from £15 to £16.50. Tickets already available for Chorley, Aberystwyth, Shrewsbury, Wrexham and more. Paradise Lost on 3rd November in London from £22.50. Portugal The Man September in London and Manchester from £16 to £20. Tickets already available for London.

Collie Buddz Good Life October in London, Manchester and Birmingham. Marty Stuart Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives October in Birmingham, Gateshead and Manchester. Kip Moore October in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Superfood October in London, Bristol, Southampton, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from £10 to £12.

Cigarettes After Sex November in Nottingham, Leeds and Manchester from £17. Tickets already available for London. Deaf School on 8th December in London from £17. Deap Vally July in Oxford and Derby from £10. Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses on 11th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.

Cloudbusting on 2nd March 2018 in Cardiff from £13. Tickets already available for Whitley Bay, Falmouth, Carlisle, Glasgow and more. John Power from 5th October to 10th November in London, Gloucester, Moseley, Birmingham and Manchester around £15. Justin Currie October in Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Norwich, Cardiff and more from £20 to £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Perth, West Yorkshire, Wolverhampton and more. Graham Gouldman from 24th September to 10th October in Salford, Gateshead, Bury St Edmunds and Hertfordshire from £24.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow and Worthing. The 10cc man returns with the hits and more.

The Family Silver December in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leicester from £16. Tickets already available for London. Arcade Fire IOW Warm-up June in Scunthorpe and Edinburgh. Tickets already available for Belfast, Dublin and Castlefield. Rick Wakeman on 4th June in Canterbury from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Sussex, Birmingham, Manchester and more. Chris Shiflett on 14th June in London. Tickets already available for London.

Chad Vangaalen October in London and Leeds from £10 to £12. Defeater August in Birmingham and Glasgow from £12 to £13. Tickets already available for Manchester, Belfast and Plymouth. Jinjer November in London, Sheffield and Birmingham around £10. Tickets already available for Wolverton and Northern Quarter. Michael Nau September in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds and Northern Quarter around £8.

Room 94 on 16th September in London. Francobollo on 26th October and 3rd November in London and Leeds from £7 to £8. Also playing Brighton, Bristol, Oxford, Leicester and more. Nick Mulvey June in London and Bristol around £15. More tickets on sale Friday. Ziggy Alberts Tell Me on 25th August in London.

Engelbert Humperdinck rescheduled from July on 19th November in London. Tickets already available for London. Roy Ayers on 24th August in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Cambridge and Leeds. Pete Rock on 14th September in Dublin. Sun Kil Moon on 28th November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.

Rhoda Dakar on 21st December in Cardiff from £12.50. Tickets already available for Edinburgh, Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds and more. The English Beat feat. Dave Wakeling on 31st August in London from £21. Manchester Camerata on 2nd March 2018 in Blackburn. blessthefall on 30th September in Nottingham from £14.50. Tickets already available for York and Manchester.

