Fat Friday: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Chris Rock, Bill Bailey, Barry Manilow, The Kooks, Shane Filan, Future Islands, Hacienda Classical, Suzanne Vega and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club from 23rd October to 4th November in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester and more around £25. Barry Manilow September 2018 London residency at the O2 Arena. The Kooks from 23rd November to 2nd December in London, Leeds, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff and more. Tickets already available for other UK shows. Chris Rock Total Blackout Tour January 2018 in London, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Glasgow and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Mary J Blige on 15th July in Birmingham. Tickets already available for London. Trombone Shorty Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on 26th May in London from £17.50. Bill Bailey Larks In Transit from 29th January 2018 to 9th June 2018 in London, Coventry, York, Newcastle, Southend and many more. Future Islands on 20th November in London from £25. Tickets already available (and pretty much sold out) for Nottingham, Cambridge, Limerick, Cork and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Hacienda Classical on 25th November in Manchester. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Scarborough, Lancashire and more. Suzanne Vega Playing Solitude Standing & 99.9 F - Solitude Standing and 99.9 F from 22nd September to 2nd October in London, Glasgow, Gateshead, Bristol, Birmingham and more. Korn on 23rd August in London at the O2 Academy Brixton from £42.50. Reading / Leeds warm-up. Rise Against on 2nd June in London. Exclusive show.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Photo: Jim Shea On sale now

Chris Rea November in Newcastle and Birmingham from £45. Tickets already available for London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Harrogate and more. Elaine Paige on 11th November in Coventry. Tickets already available for Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Dartford, Torquay and more. John Prine on 25th August in Dublin. Christy Moore October in Belfast from £35. Tickets already available for Leitrim, Letterkenny, Offaly, County Cavan and more.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Photo: Sue Kwon link

Turin Brakes October in Worcestershire, Bridport and Gloucester from £20. Tickets already available for Worthing, Leamington Spa, Liverpool, Southampton and more. Rip It Up from 8th September to 19th October in London, Scunthorpe, Buxton, York, Northampton and many more around £43.50. Mount Kimbie from 28th October to 3rd November in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from £15 to £17.50. Kool G Rap on 28th June in Leicester. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo: Rob Monk link

Daniel Sloss from 16th September to 28th November in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Lincoln, Warrington and more from £12 to £16. Tickets already available for London. Dodgy from 7th October to 23rd November in London, Norwich, Leicester, Reading, Swansea and more from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Bedford, Hertfordshire, Worthing and Coventry. Little Barrie September in Newcastle, Liverpool, Hull, Nottingham and Birmingham from £12. Tickets already available for Manchester and Bristol. The Pineapple Thief September in London and Bristol from £17.50 to £20.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Jack L on 13th June and 13th July in Guildford and Northern Quarter around £10. Tickets already available for Poole, Cambridge, Kings Heath, Bristol and more. blessthefall on 29th September in Manchester from £14. -M- October in Belfast, Dublin and Bristol. The Orielles on 8th July in Manchester from £5. Tickets already available for London.

On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/swimming_tapes On sale now On sale now

Fickle Friends October in Bristol, Sheffield and Nottingham from £9. Tickets already available for London. Swimming Tapes on 20th September in London from £7. VANT on 22nd August in Southampton. Souls of Mischief on 15th June in Bristol. Tickets already available for London and Whitstable.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Ash August in West Yorkshire, Carlisle, Hull, Wrexham, Swansea and more. MO October in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Glasgow and more. Lethal Bizzle I Win tour-dates in October in London, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and more. Hurray for the Riff Raff on 25th October in Southsea. Tickets already available for London, Leicester and York.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Shane Filan from 20th September to 22nd October in London, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Carlisle and many more from £27.50. Chase Rice December in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham around £12.50. Callum Beattie June in London, Dunfermline, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Liverpool around £8. Aaron Lee Tasjan September in London, Northern Quarter and Glasgow.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo: Aaron Farley link

Milk Teeth Hit the Deck all-dayer on 5th August in Bristol from £10. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield and more. BluesFest Steely Dan starring Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers on 29th October in London from £45 - both playing Dublin the preceding day. Kali Uchis on 12th June in London. Grouplove on 23rd August in London from £17.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

The Sugarhill Gang on 3rd August in Tunbridge Wells. Tickets already available for London, Hull, Norwich, Sheffield and more. Capital FM Summertime Ball on 10th June at Wembley Stadium with Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson, Jax Jones & Raye, Stormzy and more. DJ Shadow on 28th September in Oxford from £23. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and more. Dead Kennedys June in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool, Bristol and more from £20.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

The Dream Syndicate on 30th October in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for Leeds. Shalamar Friends 35th Anniversary Tour - Friends 35th Anniversary November in Salisbury, Coventry, Wrexham and Sheffield from £27.50. Tickets already available for Norwich, Birkenhead, St. Albans, Cumbria and more. Steven Wilson March 2018 in Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow and more around £33. Ibibio Sound Machine October in London, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester from £10 to £15.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Foy Vance October in Glasgow and Dublin around £17.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, York and more. Gov't Mule on 26th October in Manchester from £26. Eddi Reader on 15th November in Wakefield from £22.50. Tickets already available for Gateshead, Corby, Hertfordshire and Worcester. Engelbert Humperdinck on 23rd July in London at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: Andreas Terlaak

Katherine Jenkins Christmas tour, December in London, Leicester, Southend, Liverpool, Manchester and more. Foreigner May 2018 in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham around £52.50. The Mountain Goats October in London, Leeds and Glasgow from £22 to £24.50. Tickets already available for Temple Bar and Brighton. Justin Hayward from 18th September to 5th October in London, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth, Barnstaple and many more around £42. More tickets on sale Friday.

On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Third Eye Blind September in London, Glasgow and Manchester around £20. Nick Murphy December in London and Manchester. Living Colour from 27th September to 7th October in London, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester and more around £20. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Glasgow. The Beautiful Girls on 5th October in London.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Dreadzone from 20th October to 22nd December in Bridport, Worcester, Stroud, Southsea, Derby and more from £16 to £17.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. Lightyear 20th Anniversary Tour October in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol, Southampton and more around £15. Tickets already available for Stafford. Cock Sparrer from 1st September to 7th October in Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester and Newcastle. Tickets already available for Bristol and Leeds. Bananarama from 9th November to 9th December in London, Belfast, Sheffield and Manchester around £40. More tickets on sale Thursday. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Blackpool, Newcastle and more.

On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/SANDYalexg On sale now On sale now

Aimee Mann Mental Illness Tour - Mental Illness October in London, Dublin and Glasgow around £30. (Sandy) Alex G October in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds and Brighton around £10. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham and Cambridge. Dream State on 22nd August in London. Imelda May on 20th December in Belfast. Tickets already available for London, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo: Ami Barwell link