Fat Friday: Gorillaz, Harry Styles, Michael McIntyre, The Divine Comedy, Don Broco, Muse and Biffy Clyro at Belfast Vital, The War on Drugs and more
Also on sale this week: A Certain Ratio, Beth Ditto, Little Dragon, Disney On Ice: Passport to Adventure, Daniel O'Donnell, Arab Strap, Dub Pistols, Midge Ure, Texas, André Rieu, The Dickies, YAK, The Blockheads and more
For w/ending 7th May 2017. For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.
Keep checking back here for more additions throughout the week!
|Gorillaz Humanz from 27th November to 4th December in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Tickets already available for Margate.
|Harry Styles from 29th October to 2nd November in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
|Michael McIntyre Big World Tour on 8th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Brighton.
|Belfast Vital Muse, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves and more in August in Belfast from £49.50. Tickets already available for Tiesto.
|The Divine Comedy November in London, Birmingham, Bristol and Bournemouth around £30. Tickets already available for Glasgow.
|Little Dragon on 31st October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.
|The War On Drugs November in London, Glasgow and Manchester around £29.50.
|The Twang from 29th November to 23rd December in London, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and many more from £21.25.
|André Rieu December UK and Ireland tour, covering London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and more.
|Wet Wet Wet Celebrating 30 years of Popped In Souled Out at the Eventim Apollo on 14th July. Tickets already available for Edinburgh.
|Beth Ditto October in London and Manchester around £16.
|The Dears on 7th October in London from £17.50.
|Rhiannon Giddens November in Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester from £22.50.
|Steven Page October UK tour for the former Barenaked Ladies man in London, Luton, Southsea and Kings Heath from £25 to £30.
|The Dickies July in London from £20. Tickets already available for Bristol, Norwich, Leicester, York and more.
|Don Broco on 11th November in London at Alexandra Palace.
|Texas The Jockey Club Live - The Jockey Club Live presents: Texas on 28th July in Newmarket. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and more.
|Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on 6th July in Cork.
|Shaggy on 16th June in Manchester from £28. Tickets already available for Norwich.
|Midge Ure on 8th November in Torquay. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Oxford and more.
|Kadhja Bonet from 26th October to 1st November in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol from £10 to £13.50.
|Asgeir on 16th October in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Bristol.
|Mutation Ginger Wildheart's band tour the UK from 27th October to 3rd November in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff and more from £12.50 to £15.
|Diamond Head on 6th December in London from £16. Tickets already available for Belfast, Edinburgh and Wolverhampton.
|Lionize from 30th July to 5th August in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle from £10.
|mura masa October in London and Bristol from £16 to £22.
|Wildwood Kin from 15th June to 2nd August in London from £8.
|Disney On Ice: Passport to Adventure from 24th September to 26th December in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £42.78. Tickets already available for London.
|Daniel O'Donnell December in Glasgow, Southport, Harrogate and Brighton around £42.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, York, Kilkenny and more.
|The Blockheads on 8th December in London from £21. Tickets already available for Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Sheffield, Leamington Spa and more.
|YAK October in Leicester, Oxford, Wolverhampton, Cardiff and Manchester from £10.
|The House of Love on 3rd October in Preston from £17.50. Tickets already available for London.
|A Certain Ratio on 16th December in Manchester from £18.50. Tickets already available for London.
|Arab Strap on 2nd June in Brighton from £20. Tickets already available for Glasgow.
|Dub Pistols on 7th December in London from £13.
|Feist July in London.
|Sløtface from 29th September to 25th October in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, York and many more around £7. Tickets already available for Nottingham and Bristol.
|Twin Wild May in Derby and Edinburgh from £3 to £7. More tickets on sale Yesterday. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Coventry, Sheffield, Hull and more.
|The Sherlocks September in Nottingham and Southampton from £12. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London.
|Neon Waltz June in Southampton and Bedford from £6. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool and Wick.
|The Lovely Eggs from 28th October to 3rd November in London, Leicester and Brighton from £9 to £10. Tickets already available for Wakefield, Manchester, Birmingham, Cambridge and more.
|Bleachers on 5th July in London from £14.
|Matthew Bourne's Cinderella from 6th February 2018 to 23rd June 2018 in London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Liverpool and more. Tickets already available for London.
|Sand In The Sandwiches from 16th June to 1st July in Woking and Brighton. Tickets already available for London.
|Disco Pigs from 12th July to 19th August in London.
|Hedda Gabler [play] by Patrick Marber, directed by Ivo van Hove from 17th October to 3rd March 2018 in Edinburgh, Salford, Glasgow, Woking, York and more.
|Ariadne auf Naxos March 2018 in Glasgow.
|Matilda the Musical from 8th May 2018 to 25th September 2018 in Sunderland, Milton Keynes and Manchester. Tickets already available for London and Dublin.
New tickets on sale this week
