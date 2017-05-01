The Week Ahead with Iron Maiden, Take That, Deftones, Maximo Park, Imelda May, Paul Rodgers and more

Other events from Monday 1st May 2017 include: Mr Scruff, Protoje, Aled Jones, The View, Adam Ant, Soul II Soul, CKY, The Skids, Wheatus, The Rifles, Devon Allman, GNOD, The Comet is Coming, Ruby Wax, Paul Chowdhry, Russell Watson, J Hus, Professor Brian Cox and more

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability)

This Week:

Iron Maiden
 
Take That
 
Deftones
 
Maximo Park
 
Iron Maiden with Shinedown in London, Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle and more from 4th May, priced £48.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago Take That 'Wonderland Live' with All Saints in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 5th May, priced from £55. Last few tickets Deftones 'Gore' in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin from 5th May, priced from £34. Last few tickets Maximo Park in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sussex and more from 5th May, priced £20
Paul Rodgers
 
Aled Jones
 
Imelda May
 
Adam Ant
 
Paul Rodgers 'Free Spirit UK Tour 2017' in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Plymouth, Oxford and more from 5th May Aled Jones in London, Paisley, Wrexham, Lichfield and York from 6th May, priced £29.50 Imelda May in London, Ipswich, Cardiff, Cambridge, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth and many more from 4th May Adam Ant in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and many more from 5th May, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets
The View
 
Soul II Soul
 
CKY
 
The Skids' Days In Europa album (1979) - Image: www.theskids.com
 
Image: link
The View in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 4th May, priced from £15 Soul II Soul in London, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln, Norwich, Manchester, Guildford and more from 5th May, priced from £23.50 CKY in London, Brighton, Bristol, Southsea, Cambridge, Reading, Birmingham and more from 8th May, priced from £15. Last tour was 6 years ago The Skids '40th Anniversary Show' in London, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and many more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last few tickets. Last tour was 7 years ago
Wheatus
 
The Rifles - Image: www.therifles.co.uk
 
Image: link
Tom Chaplin
 
Underoath
 
Wheatus in London, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Flintshire, Preston, Inverness and many more from 1st May, priced from £10 The Rifles 'Acoustic' in London, Bristol, Southsea, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Leeds and many more from 2nd May, priced from £15 Tom Chaplin 'Carried By The Wave' in London, Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast, Gateshead, York, Manchester and more from 6th May, priced from £25 Underoath in London, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last tour was 6 years ago
Marianas Trench
 
Chris Duncan
 
Eleanor McEvoy
 
Devon Allman
 
Marianas Trench in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 1st May, priced from £12 Chris Duncan in London, Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Kings Heath, Cardiff, Manchester and more from 4th May, priced from £12.50 Eleanor McEvoy in London, Newton Abbot, Sheffield, Birmingham, Salisbury, Ashbourne, Leeds and more from 5th May, priced from £12 Devon Allman 'Devon Allman Band, Devon Allman & Safehouse, Devon Allman Band & Safehouse' in London, Derby, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Bristol, Evesham and Worthing from 4th May, priced from £12.50
DJ Lethal - Image: www.facebook.com/djlethalmusic
 
Image: link
Big Daddy Kane
 
Mr Scruff - Image: www.mrscruff.com
 
Image: link
Walter Trout
 
DJ Lethal in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Stoke, Plymouth, Basingstoke, Cheltenham and more from 2nd May, priced from £7 Big Daddy Kane in London, Leicester, Whitstable, Norwich and Bristol from 5th May, priced from £23.50 Mr Scruff in Manchester, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leicester and Preston from 6th May, priced from £11 Walter Trout in Whitley Bay, Glasgow, Sheffield, Lincoln, Warrington, Norwich and Leamington Spa from 1st May, priced from £25
DJ Format
 
The Magic Gang
 
Howie Payne
 
The Comet is Coming
 
DJ Format 'DJ Format & Abdominal' with Abdominal in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and many more from 3rd May, priced from £8 The Magic Gang in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke, Leicester, Birmingham and more from 1st May, priced £10 Howie Payne in London, Cardiff, Leicester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 4th May, priced from £10 The Comet is Coming in London, Manchester, Coventry, Brighton, Oxford, Bournemouth, Bristol and more from 5th May, priced from £10
Protoje
 
The Tall Ships
 
SaraBeth
 
Bill Callahan
 
Protoje 'Protoje and The Indiggnation' in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 5th May, priced from £15 Tall Ships 'rescheduled from March, rescheduled from February' in London, Kings Heath, Cambridge, Cardiff and Brighton from 2nd May, priced from £10 SaraBeth 'SaraBeth & Glen Mitchell 2017 UK Tour' with Glen Mitchell in London, Cardiff, Northern Quarter, Wellingborough and Glasgow from 5th May Bill Callahan in London from 4th May. Last tour was 3 years ago
GNOD - Image: twitter.com/GnodGnetwerk
 
Image: twitter.com/GnodGnetwerk
J Hus
 
Cattle & Cane
 
The One Hundred - Image: www.facebook.com/theonehundredband
 
Image: link
GNOD in Brighton, Cambridge, Newcastle and Cardiff from 6th May, priced from £9 J Hus in Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Hatfield, Birmingham, Oxford and more from 1st May, priced from £15. Last few tickets Cattle & Cane in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Gateshead, Birmingham, Leeds, Northern Quarter and more from 2nd May, priced from £7 The One Hundred with MassMatiks in London, Southampton, Bath, Plymouth, Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow and more from 1st May, priced from £8. Last few tickets
Russell Watson
 
All Star Stand Up Show 2017
 
Paul Chowdhry
 
Ruby Wax
 
Russell Watson 'Russell Watson and his Orchestra' in London, Birmingham, Blackpool, Glasgow, Bournemouth and Tonbridge from 3rd May, priced from £40 All Star Stand Up Show with Jarred Christmas, Stewart Francis, Justin Moorhouse, Jim Tavaré in London, Cardiff, Yeovil, Poole, Reading, Swindon, Halifax and many more from 2nd May, priced from £20 Paul Chowdhry in London, Middleton, Barnard Castle, North Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and many more from 3rd May, priced from £11 Ruby Wax in London and Stockport from 2nd May, priced from £18
James Acaster
 
Katy Brand - Image: www.myspace.com/katybrand
 
Image: link
Spencer Jones
 
Bill Bailey - Image: www.billbailey.co.uk
 
Image: link
James Acaster 'Recognise, Represent, Reset' in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Kettering, Bristol, Dublin, Belfast and more from 2nd May, priced from £11. Last few tickets Katy Brand 'I Was a Teenage Christian' in London, Bristol, Swansea, Hull, Oxford, Kendal, Carlisle and many more from 3rd May, priced from £10 Spencer Jones 'Spencer Jones presents the Herbert in Eggy Bagel' in London, Leicester and Birmingham from 1st May, priced from £7 Bill Bailey in London from 2nd May, priced £15
Mitch Benn
 
Joseph
 
Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain
 
Shirley Valentine
 
Mitch Benn in Wolverhampton, Southampton and West Yorkshire from 6th May, priced from £10 Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London, Bristol, Woking, Dunfermline, Liverpool, Manchester and Stoke from 2nd May Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain 'Best of Barmy Britain' in London, Dunfermline and Hull from 6th May, priced from £13.50 Shirley Valentine with Jodie Prenger in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Salford and Brighton from 2nd May
Breakin' Convention
 
Professor Brian Cox
 
WWE - Image: www.wwe.com
 
Image: link
Grand Designs Live
 
Breakin' Convention in Edinburgh and Salford from 5th to 20th May, priced £16.50 Professor Brian Cox in London, Peterborough, Sheffield, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Derby, Plymouth and many more from 4th May. Last few tickets WWE 'WLive' in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin, Norwich, Belfast, Liverpool and many more from 4th May Grand Designs Live in London and Birmingham from 5th May, priced from £12

For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2017 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.