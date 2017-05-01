The Week Ahead with Iron Maiden, Take That, Deftones, Maximo Park, Imelda May, Paul Rodgers and more
Other events from Monday 1st May 2017 include: Mr Scruff, Protoje, Aled Jones, The View, Adam Ant, Soul II Soul, CKY, The Skids, Wheatus, The Rifles, Devon Allman, GNOD, The Comet is Coming, Ruby Wax, Paul Chowdhry, Russell Watson, J Hus, Professor Brian Cox and more
This Week:
|Iron Maiden with Shinedown in London, Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle and more from 4th May, priced £48.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Take That 'Wonderland Live' with All Saints in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 5th May, priced from £55. Last few tickets
|Deftones 'Gore' in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin from 5th May, priced from £34. Last few tickets
|Maximo Park in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sussex and more from 5th May, priced £20
|Paul Rodgers 'Free Spirit UK Tour 2017' in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, Plymouth, Oxford and more from 5th May
|Aled Jones in London, Paisley, Wrexham, Lichfield and York from 6th May, priced £29.50
|Imelda May in London, Ipswich, Cardiff, Cambridge, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth and many more from 4th May
|Adam Ant in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and many more from 5th May, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets
|The View in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 4th May, priced from £15
|Soul II Soul in London, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln, Norwich, Manchester, Guildford and more from 5th May, priced from £23.50
|CKY in London, Brighton, Bristol, Southsea, Cambridge, Reading, Birmingham and more from 8th May, priced from £15. Last tour was 6 years ago
|The Skids '40th Anniversary Show' in London, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and many more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last few tickets. Last tour was 7 years ago
|Wheatus in London, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Flintshire, Preston, Inverness and many more from 1st May, priced from £10
|The Rifles 'Acoustic' in London, Bristol, Southsea, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Leeds and many more from 2nd May, priced from £15
|Tom Chaplin 'Carried By The Wave' in London, Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast, Gateshead, York, Manchester and more from 6th May, priced from £25
|Underoath in London, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last tour was 6 years ago
|Marianas Trench in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 1st May, priced from £12
|Chris Duncan in London, Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Kings Heath, Cardiff, Manchester and more from 4th May, priced from £12.50
|Eleanor McEvoy in London, Newton Abbot, Sheffield, Birmingham, Salisbury, Ashbourne, Leeds and more from 5th May, priced from £12
|Devon Allman 'Devon Allman Band, Devon Allman & Safehouse, Devon Allman Band & Safehouse' in London, Derby, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Bristol, Evesham and Worthing from 4th May, priced from £12.50
|DJ Lethal in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Stoke, Plymouth, Basingstoke, Cheltenham and more from 2nd May, priced from £7
|Big Daddy Kane in London, Leicester, Whitstable, Norwich and Bristol from 5th May, priced from £23.50
|Mr Scruff in Manchester, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leicester and Preston from 6th May, priced from £11
|Walter Trout in Whitley Bay, Glasgow, Sheffield, Lincoln, Warrington, Norwich and Leamington Spa from 1st May, priced from £25
|DJ Format 'DJ Format & Abdominal' with Abdominal in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and many more from 3rd May, priced from £8
|The Magic Gang in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke, Leicester, Birmingham and more from 1st May, priced £10
|Howie Payne in London, Cardiff, Leicester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 4th May, priced from £10
|The Comet is Coming in London, Manchester, Coventry, Brighton, Oxford, Bournemouth, Bristol and more from 5th May, priced from £10
|Protoje 'Protoje and The Indiggnation' in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 5th May, priced from £15
|Tall Ships 'rescheduled from March, rescheduled from February' in London, Kings Heath, Cambridge, Cardiff and Brighton from 2nd May, priced from £10
|SaraBeth 'SaraBeth & Glen Mitchell 2017 UK Tour' with Glen Mitchell in London, Cardiff, Northern Quarter, Wellingborough and Glasgow from 5th May
|Bill Callahan in London from 4th May. Last tour was 3 years ago
|GNOD in Brighton, Cambridge, Newcastle and Cardiff from 6th May, priced from £9
|J Hus in Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Hatfield, Birmingham, Oxford and more from 1st May, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Cattle & Cane in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Gateshead, Birmingham, Leeds, Northern Quarter and more from 2nd May, priced from £7
|The One Hundred with MassMatiks in London, Southampton, Bath, Plymouth, Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow and more from 1st May, priced from £8. Last few tickets
|Russell Watson 'Russell Watson and his Orchestra' in London, Birmingham, Blackpool, Glasgow, Bournemouth and Tonbridge from 3rd May, priced from £40
|All Star Stand Up Show with Jarred Christmas, Stewart Francis, Justin Moorhouse, Jim Tavaré in London, Cardiff, Yeovil, Poole, Reading, Swindon, Halifax and many more from 2nd May, priced from £20
|Paul Chowdhry in London, Middleton, Barnard Castle, North Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and many more from 3rd May, priced from £11
|Ruby Wax in London and Stockport from 2nd May, priced from £18
|James Acaster 'Recognise, Represent, Reset' in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Kettering, Bristol, Dublin, Belfast and more from 2nd May, priced from £11. Last few tickets
|Katy Brand 'I Was a Teenage Christian' in London, Bristol, Swansea, Hull, Oxford, Kendal, Carlisle and many more from 3rd May, priced from £10
|Spencer Jones 'Spencer Jones presents the Herbert in Eggy Bagel' in London, Leicester and Birmingham from 1st May, priced from £7
|Bill Bailey in London from 2nd May, priced £15
|Mitch Benn in Wolverhampton, Southampton and West Yorkshire from 6th May, priced from £10
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London, Bristol, Woking, Dunfermline, Liverpool, Manchester and Stoke from 2nd May
|Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain 'Best of Barmy Britain' in London, Dunfermline and Hull from 6th May, priced from £13.50
|Shirley Valentine with Jodie Prenger in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Salford and Brighton from 2nd May
|Breakin' Convention in Edinburgh and Salford from 5th to 20th May, priced £16.50
|Professor Brian Cox in London, Peterborough, Sheffield, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Derby, Plymouth and many more from 4th May. Last few tickets
|WWE 'WLive' in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin, Norwich, Belfast, Liverpool and many more from 4th May
|Grand Designs Live in London and Birmingham from 5th May, priced from £12