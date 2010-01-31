Fat Friday: Royal Blood, Tori Amos, Bananarama, Paramore, Father John Misty, The Avalanches, The Psychedelic Furs, Emeli Sande and more

On sale now Photo: Perou On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Royal Blood Intimate May dates in Cambridge, Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester around £25. Tickets already available for Eden Sessions, Cornwall. Tori Amos Native Invader tour from 6th September to 6th October in London, Cork, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow. Paramore June in London, Dublin, Manchester and Bristol around £48.12. Father John Misty November in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester around £22.50.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

The Psychedelic Furs Singles Tour in September in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £27.50. Bananarama from 12th November to 2nd December in London, Glasgow, Blackpool, Newcastle, York and many more. Chris Rea from 22nd November to 12th December in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Brighton and more around £45. The Avalanches June in Belfast and Dublin around £24. Tickets already available for London, Bristol and Manchester.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Gary Numan Savage tour from 30th September to 18th October in London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds, Bristol and many more around £32.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool. OnBlackheath September with Travis, The Libertines, Steve Mason, Rationale, Fun Lovin' Criminals, De La Soul, Seasick Steve, Metronomy, Jake Bugg, KT Tunstall and more in Blackheath. The Downs on 2nd September with Elbow, Seasick Steve, De La Soul, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Soul II Soul, Roni Size (new forms 20th anniversary - live), David Rodigan (DJ Set), The Districts, Mad Professor, Bristol Hi-Fi in Clifton from £45. Popcaan from 30th June to 2nd July in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Eivør November in London, Bristol and Manchester from £14 to £16. Tickets already available for London, Bristol and Northern Quarter. Travis The Man Who on 8th September in Manchester. Tickets already available for Northampton. White Lies on 14th October in Liverpool from £25. Tickets already available for Brighton and Manchester. Jesse Malin from 29th June to 11th July in London, Oxford, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from £15. Tickets already available for Digbeth.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Beth Rowley June in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, Northern Quarter and more from £12.50 to £15. Scooter on 10th June in Glasgow from £34. Kool & the Gang on 14th June in Brighton from £34.50. Tickets already available for London. We Are Scientists on 20th July in Chester from £16.50. Tickets already available for Wakefield and Leicester.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Neon Waltz on 30th May in London from £7.50. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Reggie Watts on 9th June in London from £20. Bill Bailey Larks in Transit from 31st January 2018 to 8th June 2018 in York, Manchester and Leeds from £25.55 to £27.50. Tickets already available for his London work-in-progress shows. Ron Pope November in London and Manchester from £18.50.

On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now On sale now

Sommore US Queen of Comedy: Sommore on 16th June in London. Emeli Sandé on 16th August in Belfast. Tickets already available for London, Cork, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and more. And So I Watch You From Afar November in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol around £15.50. Goldie with his Heritage Orchestra Journey Man shows in November in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Brighton and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Status Quo Aquostic dates from 26th November to 6th December in Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, Reading, Bournemouth and more. Tickets already available for London, Inverness, York and Norwich. Newton Faulkner November in Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and just about every corner of the UK from £22. Scouting for Girls from 3rd November to 5th December in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin and many more around £25. Tickets already available for East Riding of Yorkshire. Rick Ross on 13th June in London. Exclusive show.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Nick Helm on 18th November in London. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Cambridge, Hampshire and more. The Naked and Famous on 3rd October in London from £21. Exclusive show. Sylvan Esso November in Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester from £15. Tickets already available for London. Ed Byrne on 9th February 2018 and 15th March 2018 in Southampton and Dunfermline from £24. Tickets already available for London, Farnham, Spalding, Evesham and more.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link On sale now

Echobelly on 15th June in London from £16. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, Sheffield and more. Dropkick Murphys June in Nottingham, Dunfermline, Liverpool and Bournemouth from £22.50 to £23.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. The Lancashire Hotpots on 28th October in Newcastle from £14. Tickets already available for Salford, Blackpool and Stockport. More Never Mind The Hotpots 10th Anniversary shows tbc. Lisa Hannigan June in Brighton and Bristol from £24.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo by: Matthias Rhomberg link On sale now

Hayseed Dixie July in London, Leamington Spa and Reading from £18.50. Tickets already available for Southend, Manchester, Glasgow, Inverness and more. Roddy Woomble on 7th September in Southsea from £15. Tickets already available for London, North Shields, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and more. Sohn on 25th October in London from £19.50. Aldous Harding on 20th November in London from £12. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Kassav' August in London from £35. The Strypes rescheduled from June from 1st June to 9th September in Edinburgh, Oxford, Leicester, Liverpool, Cardiff and more around £12.50. Tickets already available for London. Gavin James on 11th November in London from £16.50. Tickets already available for Cork, Galway and Limerick. The Districts from 27th August to 11th September in Hull, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham and more from £12.50. Tickets already available for London and Birmingham.

On sale now Photo: Rebecca Lupton link On sale now On sale now On sale now

Jane Weaver October in London and Nottingham from £11 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Kings Heath and Manchester. Oysterband November in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Worcestershire, Bristol, Cheshire and more around £22.50. More tickets on sale Yesterday. Macy Gray on 4th June in London. LTJ Bukem on 20th October in London. Tickets already available for Northampton.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Julian Marley on 20th June in Manchester from £19.50. Cud on 18th August in Glasgow from £12.50. B*Witched on 6th August in Manchester with Big Brovaz and Blazin Squad. Matilda the Musical April 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

The Jesus and Mary Chain from 19th September to 17th October in London, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow, Middlesbrough and more around £30. Tickets already available for Reading, Hull and West Yorkshire. Nadine Shah October in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Cardiff and more from £14 to £18. Adam Buxton May in Oxford and Birmingham from £25. Songhoy Blues from 27th November to 1st December in Hove, Manchester and Clifton from £14.50.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Heaven on Earth May 2018 in London. Drewsif Stalin's Musical Endeavors from 27th June to 2nd July in London, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets already available for Worthing. Marian Hill on 9th October in London. The Hempolics June in London and Nottingham from £8 to £10.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Psychic TV on 9th November in London from £19.50. Tickets already available for Bristol. Allah-Las on 16th August in London from £15. Voivod 35th Anniversary June in Norwich and Newcastle from £15 to £18. More tickets on sale Friday. Streets of London Streets of London Fundraiser with Bastille, Billy Bragg on 22nd May in London. Limited tickets available.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now