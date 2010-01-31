Fat Friday: Thundercat, Cold War Kids, Sheryl Crow, Jack Whitehall, Amy Macdonald and more

On sale now Image: ninjatune.net/artist/thundercat On sale now On sale now Photo: Autumn de Wilde link On sale now

Thundercat November in London and Manchester from £22.50 to £27.50. Cold War Kids July in London, Brighton and Manchester around £18.70. Fionn Regan on 14th October in London. Exclusive show at time of going to press. Oh Wonder on 10th May in London. Omeara in Southwark.

On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/Amy__Macdonald On sale now On sale now

Sheryl Crow on 19th May in London's Shepherd's Bush. Amy MacDonald December in Glasgow from £25. Tickets already available for Inverness, Aberdeen and Belfast. Jack Whitehall July in London - additional Hammersmith dates available. The Jesus and Mary Chain July in Reading, Hull and West Yorkshire around £27.50.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Culture Club July in Surrey, Newmarket and Merseyside around £30. Toots and the Maytals July in Glasgow and Hull. Tickets already available for Margate, Sussex and Liverpool. Folk by the Oak with Levellers, Kate Rusby, Eric Bibb, Show of Hands, Shake the Chains, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys , Patch & the Giant, Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage, Kitty Macfarlane and more on 16th July in Hatfield. Shabba Ranks Shabba, Maxi and Friends on 1st July in London with Maxi Priest, Levy Barrington and Mr Vegas.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Soul II Soul on 16th September in Leicester from £25. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln and more. Cody ChesnuTT on 8th June in London from £15.50. Diet Cig October in Lancaster, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cambridge and more around £7.50. Tickets already available for London and Leeds. Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer on 23rd June in London from £8. Tickets already available for Bedford and Edinburgh.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Photo: Laura-Lynn-Petrick link

Space Monkeys on 4th November in Manchester from £11. Wintersleep on 13th June in Dublin. Goat on 29th July in London from £29.50. Support from Jane Weaver and The Moonlandingz. Mac DeMarco November in Nottingham and Liverpool from £18 to £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Dublin.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Ho99o9 on 21st June in London from £13.50. PAW Patrol Live Extra UK summer dates added for Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and more. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin. Dub FX June in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £15 to £16. Migos with Lil Yachty on 25th April in London from £40.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Tove Lo on 26th June in Brighton from £19.50. Exclusive intimate show. Forever Amy November in Bath, Cardiff, Exeter, Southampton, Manchester and more. Rick Wakeman on 2nd November in Blackburn from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Sussex, Birmingham and Manchester. Good Mourning Mrs Brown on 17th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and more.

On sale now On sale now Image: Maclay Heriot link On sale now On sale now

Joseph J. Jones June in Newcastle, Leeds, Northern Quarter and Bristol around £6. Portugal The Man on 23rd May in London from £13. The Fall on 20th October in Wakefield from £22.50. Jah Wobble on 3rd February 2018 in Nottingham from £15. Tickets also available for Hertford, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and more.

On sale now Photo: Lucy Sugden Smith On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link On sale now