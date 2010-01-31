Fat Friday: Thundercat, Cold War Kids, Sheryl Crow, Jack Whitehall, Amy Macdonald and more
Also on sale this week: This Is The Kit, Tove Lo, Oh Wonder, Fionn Regan, Goat, Cody ChesnuTT, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Diet Cig, Culture Club, Good Mourning Mrs Brown, Migos, Toots and the Maytals, Soul II Soul and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.
Happy clicking!!
Photo: Autumn de Wilde link
|Thundercat November in London and Manchester from £22.50 to £27.50.
|Cold War Kids July in London, Brighton and Manchester around £18.70.
|Fionn Regan on 14th October in London. Exclusive show at time of going to press.
|Oh Wonder on 10th May in London. Omeara in Southwark.
|Sheryl Crow on 19th May in London's Shepherd's Bush.
|Amy MacDonald December in Glasgow from £25. Tickets already available for Inverness, Aberdeen and Belfast.
|Jack Whitehall July in London - additional Hammersmith dates available.
|The Jesus and Mary Chain July in Reading, Hull and West Yorkshire around £27.50.
|Culture Club July in Surrey, Newmarket and Merseyside around £30.
|Toots and the Maytals July in Glasgow and Hull. Tickets already available for Margate, Sussex and Liverpool.
|Folk by the Oak with Levellers, Kate Rusby, Eric Bibb, Show of Hands, Shake the Chains, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys , Patch & the Giant, Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage, Kitty Macfarlane and more on 16th July in Hatfield.
|Shabba Ranks Shabba, Maxi and Friends on 1st July in London with Maxi Priest, Levy Barrington and Mr Vegas.
|Soul II Soul on 16th September in Leicester from £25. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln and more.
|Cody ChesnuTT on 8th June in London from £15.50.
|Diet Cig October in Lancaster, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cambridge and more around £7.50. Tickets already available for London and Leeds.
|Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer on 23rd June in London from £8. Tickets already available for Bedford and Edinburgh.
Photo: Laura-Lynn-Petrick link
|Space Monkeys on 4th November in Manchester from £11.
|Wintersleep on 13th June in Dublin.
|Goat on 29th July in London from £29.50. Support from Jane Weaver and The Moonlandingz.
|Mac DeMarco November in Nottingham and Liverpool from £18 to £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Dublin.
|Ho99o9 on 21st June in London from £13.50.
|PAW Patrol Live Extra UK summer dates added for Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and more. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.
|Dub FX June in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £15 to £16.
|Migos with Lil Yachty on 25th April in London from £40.
|Tove Lo on 26th June in Brighton from £19.50. Exclusive intimate show.
|Forever Amy November in Bath, Cardiff, Exeter, Southampton, Manchester and more.
|Rick Wakeman on 2nd November in Blackburn from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Sussex, Birmingham and Manchester.
|Good Mourning Mrs Brown on 17th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and more.
Image: Maclay Heriot link
|Joseph J. Jones June in Newcastle, Leeds, Northern Quarter and Bristol around £6.
|Portugal The Man on 23rd May in London from £13.
|The Fall on 20th October in Wakefield from £22.50.
|Jah Wobble on 3rd February 2018 in Nottingham from £15. Tickets also available for Hertford, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and more.
|This Is The Kit September in Sheffield and Manchester from £12 to £15. Tickets already available for London.
|BMX Bandits on 19th August in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow.
|Glass Caves June in Bristol and Cardiff from £6. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, York, Newcastle and more.
|Mad Dog Mcrea on 21st October in Bristol from £15. Tickets already available for Devon, Bideford, Suffolk and Evesham.
New tickets on sale this week
Photo: Sue Kwon www.suekwon.com
Image: www.mawkin.co.uk