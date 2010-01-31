Fat Friday: Linkin Park, a-ha, Mary J Blige, James Arthur and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo: Heather Strange

Linkin Park July in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £57.50. a-ha An Acoustic Evening with a-ha on 14th February 2018 in London. James Arthur November with Ella Henderson in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast and many more around £39.50. Tickets already available for Sheffield. Parquet Courts on 2nd September in Manchester from £17.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield and Birmingham.

George Ezra from 26th May to 7th June in Belfast, Dublin, Limerick, Rhyl, Cardiff and more around £25. Loyle Carner from 27th September to 12th October in Temple Bar, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and many more around £17.50. Tickets already available for London. Mary J Blige on 16th July as part of Kew the Music in London from £50. Paul Weller from 17th February 2018 to 3rd March 2018 in London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Cardiff and many more.

Kasabian on 23rd August in Belfast. Tickets already available for London, Llandudno, Birmingham, Newport and more. James on 4th August in Newmarket. Everything Everything June in London and Manchester around £20. The Drums October in London, Bristol, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £18.50.

Above & Beyond on 11th August in Belfast. Hazel O'Connor from 17th November to 2nd December in London, Glasgow, Gateshead, Salford, Liverpool and many more. Chaka Khan on 7th June in Cardiff. Tickets already available for London. Paul Kelly September in London, Bristol, Manchester and Nottingham from £16.50 to £30.

Elaine Paige from 3rd October to 26th November in Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Dartford, Torquay, Inverness and many more around £75. DJ Shadow on 15th August and 30th September in Brighton and Birmingham from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol. Michael Bolton on 8th June in Dublin. The Flaming Lips on 16th August in Nottingham from £30. Tickets already available for Hull, Norwich, Brighton and Birmingham.

Regina Spektor from 31st July to 7th August in Cambridge, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin and more around £27.50. Tickets already available for London. John Cooper Clarke on 26th November in Bournemouth from £22.50. Tickets already available for Sussex, Wakefield, Leamington Spa, Halifax and more. Nas July in Liverpool, Glasgow and Leeds from £32.50 to £35. Martha Reeves and the Vandellas Celebrating 50 Years of Jimmy Mack November in London, Salisbury, Wrexham and Preston from £22.50 to £25. Tickets already available for West Yorkshire, Stockton-on-Tees, Falmouth, Bath and more.

Fleet Foxes on 11th July in Cork. Tickets already available for Dublin. Grant Lee Phillips on 22nd August in London from £17.50. Meltdown Festival June in London, curated by MIA, with Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco, Young Fathers, Young M.A, Yung Lean, Tommy Genesis, JD Samson, Afrikan Boy and more. Faust [band] November in Lewes from £18.

Jason Manford from 21st October to 16th November in Southport and Sheffield from £15. Michael Head on 10th June in Liverpool from £20. Kele Okereke on 22nd May in London from £17.50. Lemuria July in Southampton, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham from £10 to £11.

Glass Caves on 10th May in Newcastle from £6. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Leeds, York and more. Frank Carter December in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and more from £16.50 to £18.50. Ben Ottewell [Gomez] June in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and more around £18. North Mississippi Allstars June in London, Glasgow and Manchester around £16.50.

Milky Chance The Blossom Tour November in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin around £20. Aljaz and Janette Remembering Fred May 2018 in York and Manchester from £25 to £42.50. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Scunthorpe, Birmingham and more. Jorja Smith on 20th July in London from £15. Tickets already available for Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester. Kite Base June in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and more.

The Libertines on 3rd August in Newcastle from £45. Tickets already available for Birkenhead. Toots and the Maytals on 20th July at Dreamland in Margate from £29.50. Tickets also available for Sussex and Liverpool. Nick Hakim November in London, Glasgow and Leeds from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London. Little Dragon on 28th October in London from £25. Tickets already available for London.

