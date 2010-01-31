Fat Friday: Linkin Park, a-ha, Mary J Blige, James Arthur and more

Also on sale this week: Parquet Courts, George Ezra, Loyle Carner, Paul Weller, Kasabian, James, Everything Everything, The Drums, Above & Beyond, Hazel O'Connor, Chaka Khan, Paul Kelly, Elaine Paige, DJ Shadow, Michael Bolton, The Flaming Lips, Regina Spektor, John Cooper Clarke, Nas, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Fleet Foxes, Grant Lee Phillips and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale now
Linkin Park
 
On sale now
a-ha
 
On sale now
James Arthur
 
On sale now
Parquet Courts - Photo: Heather Strange
 
Photo: Heather Strange
Linkin Park July in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £57.50. a-ha An Acoustic Evening with a-ha on 14th February 2018 in London. James Arthur November with Ella Henderson in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast and many more around £39.50. Tickets already available for Sheffield. Parquet Courts on 2nd September in Manchester from £17.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield and Birmingham.
On sale now
George Ezra
 
On sale now
Loyle Carner
 
On sale now
Mary J Blige
 
On sale now
Paul Weller
 
George Ezra from 26th May to 7th June in Belfast, Dublin, Limerick, Rhyl, Cardiff and more around £25. Loyle Carner from 27th September to 12th October in Temple Bar, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and many more around £17.50. Tickets already available for London. Mary J Blige on 16th July as part of Kew the Music in London from £50. Paul Weller from 17th February 2018 to 3rd March 2018 in London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Cardiff and many more.
On sale now
Kasabian
 
On sale now
James
 
On sale now
Everything Everything
 
On sale now
The Drums
 
Kasabian on 23rd August in Belfast. Tickets already available for London, Llandudno, Birmingham, Newport and more. James on 4th August in Newmarket. Everything Everything June in London and Manchester around £20. The Drums October in London, Bristol, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £18.50.
On sale now
Above & Beyond - Image: www.aboveandbeyond.nu
 
Image: link
On sale now
Hazel O'Connor - Image: www.myspace.com/hazeloconnorandthesubterraneans
 
Image: link
On sale now
Chaka Khan - Image: www.chakakhan.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Paul Kelly - Image: www.paulkelly.com.au
 
Image: link
Above & Beyond on 11th August in Belfast. Hazel O'Connor from 17th November to 2nd December in London, Glasgow, Gateshead, Salford, Liverpool and many more. Chaka Khan on 7th June in Cardiff. Tickets already available for London. Paul Kelly September in London, Bristol, Manchester and Nottingham from £16.50 to £30.
On sale now
Elaine Paige - Image: www.elainepaige.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
DJ Shadow
 
On sale now
Michael Bolton
 
On sale now
The Flaming Lips
 
Elaine Paige from 3rd October to 26th November in Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Dartford, Torquay, Inverness and many more around £75. DJ Shadow on 15th August and 30th September in Brighton and Birmingham from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol. Michael Bolton on 8th June in Dublin. The Flaming Lips on 16th August in Nottingham from £30. Tickets already available for Hull, Norwich, Brighton and Birmingham.
On sale now
Regina Spektor
 
On sale now
John Cooper Clarke - Image: www.johncooperclarke.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Nas
 
On sale now
Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
 
Regina Spektor from 31st July to 7th August in Cambridge, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin and more around £27.50. Tickets already available for London. John Cooper Clarke on 26th November in Bournemouth from £22.50. Tickets already available for Sussex, Wakefield, Leamington Spa, Halifax and more. Nas July in Liverpool, Glasgow and Leeds from £32.50 to £35. Martha Reeves and the Vandellas Celebrating 50 Years of Jimmy Mack November in London, Salisbury, Wrexham and Preston from £22.50 to £25. Tickets already available for West Yorkshire, Stockton-on-Tees, Falmouth, Bath and more.
On sale now
Fleet Foxes
 
On sale now
Grant Lee Phillips
 
On sale now
Meltdown Festival 2017
 
On sale now
Faust - Image: www.myspace.com/faustpages
 
Image: link
Fleet Foxes on 11th July in Cork. Tickets already available for Dublin. Grant Lee Phillips on 22nd August in London from £17.50. Meltdown Festival June in London, curated by MIA, with Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco, Young Fathers, Young M.A, Yung Lean, Tommy Genesis, JD Samson, Afrikan Boy and more. Faust [band] November in Lewes from £18.
On sale now
Jason Manford
 
On sale now
Michael Head
 
On sale now
Kele Okereke
 
On sale now
Lemuria - Image: www.myspace.com/lemuria
 
Image: link
Jason Manford from 21st October to 16th November in Southport and Sheffield from £15. Michael Head on 10th June in Liverpool from £20. Kele Okereke on 22nd May in London from £17.50. Lemuria July in Southampton, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham from £10 to £11.
On sale now
Glass Caves - Image: www.facebook.com/theglasscaves
 
Image: link
On sale now
Frank Carter
 
On sale now
Ben Ottewell - Photo: Timm Cleasby www.facebook.com/ThePictureFoundry
 
Photo: Timm Cleasby link
On sale now
North Mississippi Allstars
 
Glass Caves on 10th May in Newcastle from £6. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Leeds, York and more. Frank Carter December in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and more from £16.50 to £18.50. Ben Ottewell [Gomez] June in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and more around £18. North Mississippi Allstars June in London, Glasgow and Manchester around £16.50.
On sale now
Milky Chance
 
On sale now
Remembering Fred - Aljaz and Janette
 
Aljaz and Janette
On sale now
Jorja Smith
 
On sale now
Kite Base - Photo: Jonathan Pilkington
 
Photo: Jonathan Pilkington
Milky Chance The Blossom Tour November in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin around £20. Aljaz and Janette Remembering Fred May 2018 in York and Manchester from £25 to £42.50. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Scunthorpe, Birmingham and more. Jorja Smith on 20th July in London from £15. Tickets already available for Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester. Kite Base June in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and more.
On sale now
The Libertines
 
On sale now
Toots and the Maytals
 
On sale now
Nick Hakim
 
On sale now
Little Dragon
 
The Libertines on 3rd August in Newcastle from £45. Tickets already available for Birkenhead. Toots and the Maytals on 20th July at Dreamland in Margate from £29.50. Tickets also available for Sussex and Liverpool. Nick Hakim November in London, Glasgow and Leeds from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London. Little Dragon on 28th October in London from £25. Tickets already available for London.
On sale now
Theo Katzman
 
On sale now
Junun
 
On sale now
Ruts DC
 
On sale now
Akercocke - Image: www.akercocke.com
 
Image: link
Theo Katzman July in London and Dublin for the Vulfpeck man. Junun on 11th June in London from £15. Ruts DC from 22nd September to 6th October in Sheffield, Leamington Spa and Cardiff from £14. Tickets already available for Leamington Spa. Akercocke October in London, Belfast and Dublin around £16. Tickets already available for Sheffield and Manchester.

