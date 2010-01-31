The Easter Fortnight Ahead with Bruno Mars, The Kooks, The Pretenders, Kasabian, Seasick Steve, Diversity, Giggs and more

Bruno Mars '24k Magic World Tour' with Anderson .Paak in London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester and more from 12th April, priced from £37.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago - tickets are starting to sell out The Kooks 'Best of' in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Scunthorpe, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and many more from 20th April, priced from £25. Last few tickets The Pretenders in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Cardiff, Cambridge and more from 10th April. Last few tickets Kasabian in London, Llandudno, Birmingham, Newport, Southend and Dublin from 12th April, priced from £45. Limited availability

Seasick Steve in Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Leeds and Glasgow from 18th April, priced from £25 Hacienda Classical in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Scarborough, Lancashire and Brighton from 14th April, priced from £11.50 Giggs in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Norwich from 15th April, priced £15.50. Last few tickets Joe Bonamassa in London, Edinburgh, Blackpool and Sheffield from 18th April, priced from £50 - many shows selling out

Public Service Broadcasting 'Edinburgh International Science Festival exclusive' in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Ebbw Vale from 12th April, priced £25. Last few tickets Richard Ashcroft in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds from 17th April, priced £8. Last few tickets Diversity 'Genesis Tour' in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, Bournemouth and more from 11th April, priced £25 The Unthanks 'How Wild the Wind Blows - Performing the Songs and Poems of Molly Drake' in Manchester, Wrexham, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Cardiff, Brighton, Clitheroe and more from 19th April, priced from £20

Wilko Johnson in London, Worthing, Bury St Edmunds, Cardiff, Newcastle, Nottingham and York from 13th April, priced £25. Last few tickets Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons 'Greatest Hits Tour' in London, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Leeds and Manchester from 20th April, priced £66. Last few tickets Dream Theater in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff from 18th April - London down to the last few spaces Dean Friedman in London, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Northern Quarter, Maidstone, Poole, Bristol and many more from 20th April, priced from £18

Shakin' Stevens 'Echoes of Our Times' in London, Carlisle, Salford, Southend, Dartford, Watford, Worthing and many more from 15th April, priced from £22.50. Last tour was 5 years ago Hayseed Dixie 'moved from Brooklyn Bowl' in London, Falmouth, Cardiff, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge, Norwich and many more from 17th April, priced from £16 Al Stewart 'with Dave Nachmanoff and Tim Renwick' with Dave Nachmanoff in London, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more from 19th April, priced from £20. Last few tickets Eddi Reader in London, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and more from 13th April, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets

Alabama 3 in London, Kendal, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dunfermline, Stockton-on-Tees, Cardiff and many more from 20th April, priced from £18.50 Martin Turner in London, Lowdham, Somerset, Kinross, Sheffield, St. Helens, Oswestry and more from 21st April, priced from £15 King King 'King King, Rebecca Downes, Emma & the Wolf' in Cheshire, Corby, Devon, Bristol, Basingstoke, Bury St Edmunds, Dartford and many more from 14th April, priced from £16 Electric Six in London, Leicester, Preston, Oxford, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and many more from 20th April, priced from £13

UK Subs 'Plus Pizzatramp' in Ebbw Vale, Ipswich, Wakefield, Wolverhampton, Bristol, Stoke and many more from 21st April, priced from £10 Shalamar in London, Leicester, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Peterborough and more from 22nd April, priced from £27.50 Blanck Mass in Glasgow, Brighton, Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester from 21st April, priced from £10 Thurston Moore 'Black Top with Thurston Moore & Cleveland Watkiss' with Cleveland Watkiss in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Hove from 11th April, priced from £15

Maxi Jazz 'rescheduled from March' in London, Cambridge and Newcastle from 22nd April, priced from £8 Chris de Burgh 'A Better World Live 2017' in London, Kerry, Dublin, Gateshead, Glasgow, York, Liverpool and more from 15th April, priced £45 Lindisfarne 'rescheduled from October' in London, Norwich, Stroud and Newcastle from 16th April, priced from £23 Barry Adamson in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol from 22nd April, priced from £12.50

French Montana in London and Birmingham from 14th April, priced £30.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Plaid with Mira Calix in London from 15th April, priced £17.50 Scratch Perverts 'date change from 14th April' in London from 13th April, priced £10 Misty in Roots in London and Southend from 13th April, priced £16

Ryley Walker in London, Dublin, Oxford, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Wolverhampton and many more from 16th April, priced from £12 London International Ska Festival with The Dead 60s in London from 13th April, priced £25 La Linea 'Antonio Zambujo sings Chico Buarque, Future Latin Sounds' with Orkesta Mendoza, Estopa, Minology, La Kasha in London from 20th April, priced from £10 William McCarthy 'Music for the People Tour' in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin and more from 20th April, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets

Happyness in London, York, Leeds, Sheffield, Oxford, Brighton, Bristol and more from 11th April, priced from £9 The King Blues in Barnstaple, Bournemouth, Brighton, Reading, Gloucester, Bedford, Northampton and more from 22nd April, priced £12. Last few tickets Post War Glamour Girls in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leicester, Cambridge, Birmingham and more from 21st April, priced from £5 Bury Tomorrow with Crossfaith in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 14th April, priced £16

Hed P.E in London, Oxford, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Chester, Manchester and more from 11th April, priced from £13.50 Patent Pending 'date change from 12th April' in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Norwich, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and more from 17th April, priced from £12 PWR BTTM in London, Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield, Kings Heath, Glasgow, Bristol and more from 10th April, priced from £10. Last few tickets Cigarettes After Sex in London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Kings Heath from 17th April, priced from £12

Jamie Isaac in London, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds and Manchester from 12th April, priced from £5 Colours 'Colours 22, Colours Easter Weekender - Part 1, Colours Easter Weekender - Part 2' with Aly & Fila, Gareth Emery, Timmy Trumpet, Craig Connelly and more in Glasgow from 14th April. Coloursfest tickets also available. The Radio Dept in Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow from 18th April, priced £14.85. Last few tickets Withered Hand in Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 22nd April, priced £10

Sam Brookes in London, Brighton, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Ramsgate, Digbeth, Cardiff and more from 24th April, priced from £8 The Shires in London, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Bournemouth, Guildford, Coventry and more from 18th April, priced from £27.50 PINS in London, Cardiff, Brighton, Oxford, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 10th April, priced from £9 Valerie June in London, Brighton, Exeter and Manchester from 22nd April, priced from £14

That'll Be the Day in London, Milton Keynes, York, Stockport, Edinburgh, Whitley Bay, Woking and many more from 15th April, priced from £24 Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare in London from 11th April, priced from £19.50 The Addams Family in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin, Salford, Bristol, Woking and more from 20th April The Crucible in London, Brighton, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow from 11th April. Last tour was 3 years ago

The Carpenters Story in London, Manchester, Torquay, Woking, York, Liverpool, Milton Keynes and many more from 21st April Wizard of Oz 'The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto, Featuring Bobby Davro as Scarecrow and Ashleigh and Pudsey as Dorothy and Toto, Easter Panto' with Bobby Davro in Dunfermline, Newcastle, York, Portsmouth and Wrexham from 14th April, priced £19 Gino D'Acampo 'Gino's Italian Escape: Live on Stage - A Night of Food & Fun with Gino' in Newcastle, Grimsby, Cambridge, Leicester, Liverpool, Ipswich, Watford and many more from 21st April, priced £27.50 Extreme Robots Live in Manchester, Portsmouth, Guildford, Colchester, Gloucester and Maidstone from 22nd April, priced £18. Last tour was 6 years ago

First Hippo on the Moon in Oxford, Salford, Brighton and Dunfermline from 21st April, priced £13.50 Dirty Dancing in Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sunderland, Bristol, Manchester and more from 24th April Gangsta Granny in London, Liverpool, Sunderland, Aylesbury, Bristol and Manchester from 19th April Twelfth Night in London, Manchester, Worcestershire, Worcester, Monmouthshire, Cirencester, Herefordshire and more from 21st April, priced £15

