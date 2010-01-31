Fat Friday: John Legend, Erykah Badu, The Darkness, Prophets of Rage, Sparks and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

John Legend Darkness and Light September in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds and more. The Darkness from 23rd November to 14th December in London, Southampton, Manchester, Blackburn, Leeds and many more around £27.50. Prophets of Rage featuring members of Rage Against the Machine members plus Chuck D, DJ Lord and B-Real follow their Download slot with a London gig on 13th June, from £45. Erykah Badu 20 Years of Baduism on 6th July in London.



Sparks The Hippopotamus Tour - Hippopotamus September in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more. ABC November in Manchester, Liverpool, York, Sheffield and Gateshead. Tickets already available for London. London Jazz Festival London Jazz Festival has added Chris Thile with Brad Mehldau plus Tomasz Stanko, Ben L'Oncle Soul, Beats and Pieces and more. Pet Shop Boys on 5th September in Dublin. Tickets already available for Blackpool and Nottingham.



Tom Jones on 30th July in Kildare. Tickets already available for Mansfield, Gloucester, Cumbria, Northwich and more. Toots and the Maytals on 21st July and 8th August in Sussex and Liverpool from £28.50 to £29.50. Wet Wet Wet on 15th July in Edinburgh. Tiësto on 26th August in Belfast.



Cage the Elephant June in Nottingham and Cardiff from £20 to £21. Julie Byrne November in London and Manchester around £14. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Kings Heath, Northern Quarter and more. Emeli Sandé on 10th July in Cork. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and more. The Human League on 8th September in Brighton from £37.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Lincoln, Leeds, Monmouthshire and more.



The Waterboys October in Glasgow and Dublin. Ryan Adams on 19th September in Bournemouth. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Cork, Dublin and more. Cradle of Filth on 23rd June in Southsea from £19.50. Billy Bragg Bridges not Walls November in London, Sussex, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more around £22.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Paul Carrack from 26th January 2018 to 17th March 2018 in London, Perth, Glasgow, Harrogate, Liverpool and many more from £32.50 to £39.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. The Flaming Lips June in Norwich and Brighton from £27.50 to £30. Tickets already available for Hull and Birmingham. Soul II Soul on 24th November in Salisbury from £23.50. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln and more. Art Garfunkel Art Garfunkel in Close up - in Close up on 23rd July in London.



Tom McRae September in London and Glasgow. Christy Moore on 11th September in Worthing from £33.50. Tickets already available for Westmeath, Kilkenny, Roscommon, Mayo and more. Kate Nash Made of Bricks 10th Anniversary Tour - Made of Bricks August in London, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. White Lies on 7th July in Brighton from £22.50. Tickets already available for Manchester.

On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Coolio on 5th October in Bristol from £35. Lady Gaga Second Joanne Birmingham gig added for 12th October in Birmingham from £55. Tickets already available for London and Manchester. Crystal Fighters on 28th October in London from £25. Catfish and the Bottlemen from 9th June to 14th July in Cardiff, Liverpool and Sheffield.



The Avalanches June in London and Manchester from £18.50 to £20. Tickets already available for Bristol. Chas and Dave on 30th September in Leamington Spa from £22.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Woking and more. The Stylistics on 13th November in Blackburn. Tickets already available for London, Dunstable, Southend, Chatham and more. Rodrigo y Gabriela on 27th June and 14th July in London and Manchester around £25.



DragonForce October in London, York, Manchester, Birmingham and Southsea from £17 to £19. Gogol Bordello July in Cardiff, Leeds and Brighton around £22.50. Tickets already available for Bristol. The Black Angels September in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Bristol from £17 to £20. Tickets already available for Liverpool. KC and the Sunshine Band July in London and Manchester.



Blancmange on 25th October in Blackburn from £20. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Southend, Newcastle and more. Bill Ryder-Jones on 7th June in Sheffield from £10. Tickets already available for Manchester. Albert Hammond Albert Hammond in Symphony with the Leipzig Symphony Orchestra on 19th September in London. Tickets already available for Dublin. Jess Glynne on 29th July in Kildare. Tickets already available for Llanelli, Liverpool, Wincanton, Carlisle and more.

On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: twitter.com/BeckyHill On sale now

Eat on 27th May in London from £16.50. The Lemon Twigs November in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham around £12.50. Tickets already available for London. Becky Hill on 18th October in Manchester from £12.50. Tickets already available for London and Birmingham. Insane Clown Posse on 14th November in Newcastle from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester and more.



Bristol Sounds New for 2017, featuring Manic Street Preachers with British Sea Power, Bonobo, Craig David, Hacienda Classical with Graeme Park, Peter Hook, Manchester Camerata Orchestra. Seether October in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham. House of Pain 25th Anniversary Tour - 25th Anniversary June in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol around £18. Aquilo September in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham and more around £14.



Walking On Cars from 24th June to 12th August in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Striking Matches May in London, Brighton, Manchester and Leeds around £15. No Such Thing As A Fish from 24th November to 2nd December in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Leicester, Dunstable and more. JMSN on 27th June in London from £15.

On sale now Image: twitter.com/blackfieldband On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Aviv Geffen May in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester around £22. The Living End July in Manchester, Glasgow and Southsea around £15. Mostly Autumn on 3rd September in London from £20. Tickets already available for York, Devon and Wolverhampton. Ralph McTell An evening with Ralph McTell October in Manchester and Whitley Bay from £24.50 to £31.15. More tickets on sale Friday.

