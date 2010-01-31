Fat Friday: John Legend, Erykah Badu, The Darkness, Prophets of Rage, Sparks and more

Also on sale this week: ABC, The Human League, Pet Shop Boys, Tom Jones, Toots and the Maytals, Wet Wet Wet, Tiësto, Cage the Elephant, Julie Byrne, Emeli Sandé, The Waterboys, Ryan Adams, Cradle of Filth, Billy Bragg, Paul Carrack, The Flaming Lips, Soul II Soul, Art Garfunkel, Tom McRae, Christy Moore, Kate Nash, White Lies, Coolio, Lady Gaga, Crystal Fighters and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale now
John Legend
 
On sale now
The Darkness
 
On sale now
Prophets of Rage
 
On sale now
Erykah Badu
 
John Legend Darkness and Light September in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds and more. The Darkness from 23rd November to 14th December in London, Southampton, Manchester, Blackburn, Leeds and many more around £27.50. Prophets of Rage featuring members of Rage Against the Machine members plus Chuck D, DJ Lord and B-Real follow their Download slot with a London gig on 13th June, from £45. Erykah Badu 20 Years of Baduism on 6th July in London.
On sale now
Sparks
 
On sale now
Martin Fry
 
On sale now
London Jazz Festival
 
On sale now
Pet Shop Boys
 
Sparks The Hippopotamus Tour - Hippopotamus September in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more. ABC November in Manchester, Liverpool, York, Sheffield and Gateshead. Tickets already available for London. London Jazz Festival London Jazz Festival has added Chris Thile with Brad Mehldau plus Tomasz Stanko, Ben L'Oncle Soul, Beats and Pieces and more. Pet Shop Boys on 5th September in Dublin. Tickets already available for Blackpool and Nottingham.
On sale now
Tom Jones
 
On sale now
Toots and the Maytals
 
On sale now
Wet Wet Wet
 
On sale now
TiÃ«sto
 
Tom Jones on 30th July in Kildare. Tickets already available for Mansfield, Gloucester, Cumbria, Northwich and more. Toots and the Maytals on 21st July and 8th August in Sussex and Liverpool from £28.50 to £29.50. Wet Wet Wet on 15th July in Edinburgh. Tiësto on 26th August in Belfast.
On sale now
Cage the Elephant
 
On sale now
Julie Byrne
 
On sale now
Emeli SandÃ©
 
On sale now
The Human League
 
Cage the Elephant June in Nottingham and Cardiff from £20 to £21. Julie Byrne November in London and Manchester around £14. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Kings Heath, Northern Quarter and more. Emeli Sandé on 10th July in Cork. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and more. The Human League on 8th September in Brighton from £37.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Lincoln, Leeds, Monmouthshire and more.
On sale now
The Waterboys
 
On sale now
Ryan Adams
 
On sale now
Cradle of Filth - Image: www.cradleoffilth.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Billy Bragg
 
The Waterboys October in Glasgow and Dublin. Ryan Adams on 19th September in Bournemouth. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Cork, Dublin and more. Cradle of Filth on 23rd June in Southsea from £19.50. Billy Bragg Bridges not Walls November in London, Sussex, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more around £22.
On sale now
Paul Carrack
 
On sale now
The Flaming Lips
 
On sale now
Soul II Soul
 
On sale now
Art Garfunkel - Image: www.myspace.com/artgarfunkel
 
Image: link
Paul Carrack from 26th January 2018 to 17th March 2018 in London, Perth, Glasgow, Harrogate, Liverpool and many more from £32.50 to £39.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. The Flaming Lips June in Norwich and Brighton from £27.50 to £30. Tickets already available for Hull and Birmingham. Soul II Soul on 24th November in Salisbury from £23.50. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln and more. Art Garfunkel Art Garfunkel in Close up - in Close up on 23rd July in London.
On sale now
Tom McRae - Image: www.tommcrae.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Christy Moore
 
On sale now
Kate Nash
 
On sale now
White Lies
 
Tom McRae September in London and Glasgow. Christy Moore on 11th September in Worthing from £33.50. Tickets already available for Westmeath, Kilkenny, Roscommon, Mayo and more. Kate Nash Made of Bricks 10th Anniversary Tour - Made of Bricks August in London, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. White Lies on 7th July in Brighton from £22.50. Tickets already available for Manchester.
On sale now
Coolio - Image: www.facebook.com/Coolio
 
Image: link
On sale now
Lady Gaga - Image: www.ladygaga.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Crystal Fighters
 
On sale now
Catfish and the Bottlemen
 
Coolio on 5th October in Bristol from £35. Lady Gaga Second Joanne Birmingham gig added for 12th October in Birmingham from £55. Tickets already available for London and Manchester. Crystal Fighters on 28th October in London from £25. Catfish and the Bottlemen from 9th June to 14th July in Cardiff, Liverpool and Sheffield.
On sale now
The Avalanches
 
On sale now
Chas and Dave - Image: www.chasndave.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Stylistics
 
On sale now
Rodrigo y Gabriela
 
The Avalanches June in London and Manchester from £18.50 to £20. Tickets already available for Bristol. Chas and Dave on 30th September in Leamington Spa from £22.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Woking and more. The Stylistics on 13th November in Blackburn. Tickets already available for London, Dunstable, Southend, Chatham and more. Rodrigo y Gabriela on 27th June and 14th July in London and Manchester around £25.
On sale now
DragonForce - Image: www.dragonforce.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Gogol Bordello
 
On sale now
The Black Angels
 
On sale now
KC and the Sunshine Band
 
DragonForce October in London, York, Manchester, Birmingham and Southsea from £17 to £19. Gogol Bordello July in Cardiff, Leeds and Brighton around £22.50. Tickets already available for Bristol. The Black Angels September in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Bristol from £17 to £20. Tickets already available for Liverpool. KC and the Sunshine Band July in London and Manchester.
On sale now
Blancmange - Image: www.blancmange.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
Bill Ryder-Jones
 
On sale now
Albert Hammond
 
On sale now
Jess Glynne
 
Blancmange on 25th October in Blackburn from £20. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Southend, Newcastle and more. Bill Ryder-Jones on 7th June in Sheffield from £10. Tickets already available for Manchester. Albert Hammond Albert Hammond in Symphony with the Leipzig Symphony Orchestra on 19th September in London. Tickets already available for Dublin. Jess Glynne on 29th July in Kildare. Tickets already available for Llanelli, Liverpool, Wincanton, Carlisle and more.
On sale now
Eat - Image: www.facebook.com/eat.band.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Lemon Twigs - Image: www.thelemontwigs.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Becky Hill - Image: twitter.com/BeckyHill
 
Image: twitter.com/BeckyHill
On sale now
Insane Clown Posse
 
Eat on 27th May in London from £16.50. The Lemon Twigs November in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham around £12.50. Tickets already available for London. Becky Hill on 18th October in Manchester from £12.50. Tickets already available for London and Birmingham. Insane Clown Posse on 14th November in Newcastle from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester and more.
On sale now
Bristol Sounds 2017
 
On sale now
Seether
 
On sale now
House of Pain
 
On sale now
Aquilo
 
Bristol Sounds New for 2017, featuring Manic Street Preachers with British Sea Power, Bonobo, Craig David, Hacienda Classical with Graeme Park, Peter Hook, Manchester Camerata Orchestra. Seether October in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham. House of Pain 25th Anniversary Tour - 25th Anniversary June in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol around £18. Aquilo September in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham and more around £14.
On sale now
Walking On Cars
 
On sale now
Striking Matches
 
On sale now
No Such Thing As A Fish
 
On sale now
JMSN
 
Walking On Cars from 24th June to 12th August in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Striking Matches May in London, Brighton, Manchester and Leeds around £15. No Such Thing As A Fish from 24th November to 2nd December in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Leicester, Dunstable and more. JMSN on 27th June in London from £15.
On sale now
Aviv Geffen - Image: twitter.com/blackfieldband
 
Image: twitter.com/blackfieldband
On sale now
The Living End - Image: www.thelivingend.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Mostly Autumn
 
On sale now
Ralph McTell
 
Aviv Geffen May in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester around £22. The Living End July in Manchester, Glasgow and Southsea around £15. Mostly Autumn on 3rd September in London from £20. Tickets already available for York, Devon and Wolverhampton. Ralph McTell An evening with Ralph McTell October in Manchester and Whitley Bay from £24.50 to £31.15. More tickets on sale Friday.
On sale now
Summerhill
 
On sale now
The South
 
On sale now
Too Many Zooz
 
On sale now
Planet Rockstock 2017
 
Summerhill on 22nd September in London. Tickets already available for Glasgow. The South November in London and West Yorkshire from £17.50 to £25. More tickets on sale Friday. Too Many Zooz from 30th July to 2nd August in London, Leeds, Bristol and Brighton around £16.50. Planet Rockstock on 3rd December in Bridgend.

New tickets on sale this week

Paul Weller
Paul Weller
Covert 2017
Covert 2017
The Skints
The Skints
Sundown Festival
Sundown Festival
Stonehaven Folk Festival
Stonehaven Folk Festival
Jon Stevens - Image: twitter.com/JonStevensMusic
Jon Stevens
Image: twitter.com/JonStevensMusic
The Liverpool Comedy Cellar
The Liverpool Comedy Cellar
UB40
UB40
Carl BarÃ¢t and the Jackals
Carl Barât and the Jackals
Embrace
Embrace
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart
John Cooper Clarke - Image: www.johncooperclarke.com
John Cooper Clarke
Image: www.johncooperclarke.com
