The Week Ahead with Temples, Warpaint, Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Feeder, Marc Almond, Grandaddy and Red Nose Day

Also taking place from Monday 20th March onwards: Lloyd Cole, Billy Ocean, Lewis Watson, Martin Kemp, Chris Difford, The Lemon Twigs, Fortuna Pop, Milburn, We are the Ocean, Mallory Knox, While She Sleeps, The Bootleg Beatles, Haley Bonar, The Vryll Society, Ride, BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, Convergence, Good Mourning Mrs Brown, Doc Brown and more

This week:

Temples - Image: www.facebook.com/templesofficial
 
Warpaint
 
Goldfrapp - Image: www.goldfrapp.com
 
The Jesus and Mary Chain
 
Temples in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and Bristol from 26th March Warpaint in Birmingham, Leeds, Dublin, Oxford and Brighton from 22nd March, priced from £18. Last few tickets Goldfrapp in London, Oxford, Cambridge and Sheffield from 20th March, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets The Jesus and Mary Chain in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Leicester, Bristol, Birmingham and more from 23rd March, priced from £27.50
Feeder
 
A R Rahman - Image: www.facebook.com/arrahman
 
Billy Ocean
 
Lloyd Cole
 
Feeder in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Southampton, Staffordshire, Sheffield, Folkestone and more from 24th March, priced £22.50 A. R. Rahman 'rescheduled from September' in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 24th March Billy Ocean in London, Llandudno, Glasgow, Liverpool, Plymouth, Harrogate, Blackpool and many more from 24th March, priced £11.50. Last few tickets Lloyd Cole in Worthing, Exeter, Leamington Spa, Birmingham, Lowestoft, Sheffield, Wakefield and more from 20th March, priced from £20. Last few tickets
Lewis Watson
 
Blackberry Smoke
 
Gregory Alan Isakov
 
Marc Almond
 
Lewis Watson in London, Southsea, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 21st March, priced £12.50 Blackberry Smoke in London, Oxford, Norwich, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 27th March, priced from £20 Gregory Alan Isakov in London, Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and more from 25th March, priced from £12.50 Marc Almond in London, Perth, York, Buxton and Warrington from 22nd March, priced £37.50
Martin Kemp - Image: www.facebook.com/martinkempofficial/
 
Grandaddy
 
Ghost
 
Chris Difford
 
Martin Kemp 'An Audience with Martin Kemp - Mothers Day Special' in Blackpool, Bournemouth, Blackburn, Sheffield and Leeds from 26th March, priced from £18 Grandaddy in London, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more from 23rd March, priced from £24.50 Ghost [Sweden] in London, Norwich, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 24th March, priced from £25 Chris Difford in London, Blackburn, Nottingham and Portsmouth from 24th March, priced from £15
ill Niño
 
Fortuna Pop - Image: www.fortunapop.com
 
Grand Magus
 
The Lemon Twigs - Image: www.thelemontwigs.com
 
ill Nino '15th Anniversary' in London, Norwich, Manchester, Bristol and Southampton from 23rd March, priced from £17.50 Fortuna Pop 'Twenty Years of Trouble' with Withered Hand, Martha, Joanna Gruesome and more across various venues in London from 22nd March Grand Magus in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Southampton and more from 25th March, priced from £15.50. Last tour was 3 years ago The Lemon Twigs in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Dublin and Manchester from 23rd March, priced from £11
Ride
 
Slowdive
 
Armored Saint's 2017 Carpe Noctum album - Image: www.facebook.com/thearmoredsaint
 
Milburn
 
Ride in Belfast, Dublin and Manchester from 21st March, priced from £25 Slowdive in Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol and Oxford from 27th March, priced from £20. Last few tickets Armored Saint in Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham from 20th March, priced from £16 Milburn in Bedford, Southampton and Sheffield from 21st March, priced £15
We are the Ocean
 
Frànçois and the Atlas Mountains - Photo: Lola Pertsowsky
 
The Bootleg Beatles
 
Mallory Knox
 
We are the Ocean 'Farewell Tour' in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 22nd March, priced £14 Francois and the Atlas Mountains in London, Manchester and Glasgow from 27th March, priced from £10 The Bootleg Beatles in London, Southend, Oxford, Chatham, Guildford, Bournemouth, St. Albans and many more from 24th March, priced from £24.50 Mallory Knox in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Birmingham, Sheffield, Cambridge and more from 20th March, priced £16
While She Sleeps
 
The High Kings
 
Pulled Apart By Horses
 
Haley Bonar
 
While She Sleeps in London, Liverpool, York, Brighton, Southampton, Oxford, Bristol and many more from 20th March, priced from £14 The High Kings in Sligo, Kilkenny, Kildare, Tipperary, Kerry, Donegal, Cork and more from 25th March, priced £20 Pulled Apart By Horses in London, Oxford, Bristol, Southampton, Digbeth, Norwich, Glasgow and more from 27th March, priced from £12 Haley Bonar in London, Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle and more from 27th March, priced from £10
Yorkston/ Thorne/ Khan
 
Hurray for the Riff Raff - Image: www.hurrayfortheriffraff.com
 
Black Honey - Image: www.facebook.com/BlackHoneyUK
 
Sonic Boom Six
 
Yorkston/ Thorne/ Khan in London, Kings Heath, York, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cambridge, Bath and more from 27th March, priced from £12 Hurray for the Riff Raff in London, Leeds, Manchester and Brighton from 20th March, priced from £10 Black Honey in London, Bedford, Manchester, Leicester, Southend, Reading and Brighton from 23rd March, priced from £8 Sonic Boom Six in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield and Oxford from 20th March, priced from £8.50
The Vryll Society
 
Songhoy Blues
 
Blaenavon - Image: blaenavon.bandcamp.com
 
Haken
 
The Vryll Society in London, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham from 22nd March, priced from £8 Songhoy Blues in London and Manchester from 23rd March, priced £13.50 Blaenavon with The Night Cafe in London, Brighton, Southampton, Bristol, Oxford, Leicester, Manchester and more from 24th March, priced from £8 Haken in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 22nd March, priced from £15
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival
 
Convergence
 
Shiiine On
 
Red Nose Day
 
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Glasgow from 24th March. Limited availability Convergence Jacques Greene curates, Convergence presents Coldcut, Gonjasufi' with Daniel Lanois, Jacques Greene, Coldcut, Formation, Actress [dubstep], Shobaleader One, Austra, Nosaj Thing, Gonjasufi, Randomer, Flamingods, Tyondai Braxton, Dawn of Midi in London from 21st March, priced from £10 Shiiine On Weekender 'Shiiine on Minicruise' with Peter Hook, Jim Bob, Clint Boon, Rick Witter in Hull on 24th March Red Nose Day with Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Jonathan Ross, French & Saunders in London on 24th March. It's the return of the annual fundraising spectacular
Sister Act - The Musical
 
The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?
 
Good Mourning Mrs Brown - Image: www.mrsbrownsboys.com
 
The Wipers Times
 
Sister Act - The Musical in Woking, Edinburgh, Stoke, Oxford, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and more from 20th March The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? in London from 24th March. Some shows are still available Good Mourning Mrs Brown in London, Rhyl, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and more from 23rd March, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago The Wipers Times in London from 21st March, priced £27.50
42nd Street
 
High Jinx
 
Chinglish
 
Champions of Magic
 
42nd Street in London from 20th March High Jinx in Blackpool from 25th March, priced £12.50 Chinglish in London from 22nd March, priced from £18.50 Champions of Magic in London, Newbury, Kettering, King's Lynn, Swansea, Halifax, St. Albans and many more from 24th March, priced £23
Brian Conley
 
Doc Brown
 
Welsh National Opera - Image: www.wno.org.uk
 
Casanova
 
Brian Conley 'The Greatest Entertainer in His Price Range' in London, Harrogate, Newcastle, Motherwell, Crewe, Workington, Cambridge and many more from 24th March, priced from £22 Doc Brown in London, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from 22nd March, priced from £11.50 Welsh National Opera 'La Boheme' in Milton Keynes, Bristol and Birmingham from 22nd March Casanova [Northern Ballet] with Northern Ballet in Edinburgh, Milton Keynes and Salford from 23rd March
