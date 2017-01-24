The Week Ahead with Goldfrapp, Elvis Costello, Emeli Sande, Marti Pellow, Sister Act - The Musical, Stewart Lee, From The Jam, Wire and more

Also taking place from Monday 13th March: Alexander O'Neal, Hawkwind, Thunder, Napalm Death, Wishbone Ash, Lloyd Cole, Circa Waves, The Temperance Movement, Dave Matthews, While She Sleeps, Sonic Boom Six, Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic, Ed Byrne, Reginald D Hunter and more

Goldfrapp in London, Oxford, Cambridge and Sheffield from 20th March, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets Elvis Costello in Edinburgh, Manchester and Sheffield from 18th March, priced from £43.50. Last few tickets Emeli Sande 'Long Live the Angels Tour' in London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton and more from 16th March, priced £45. Last few tickets on sale now Marti Pellow in London, Carlisle, Manchester, Llandudno, Cardiff, York, Glasgow and more from 15th March, priced £55. Last tour was 4 years ago
From the Jam in London, Dublin, Swansea, Barnstaple, Chester, Swindon, Bristol and many more from 17th March, priced from £20. Alexander O'Neal in London, Stoke, Doncaster, York, Aylesbury, Birmingham and Middlesbrough from 17th March, priced from £26.50. Hawkwind in London, Newport, Falmouth, Birmingham, Folkestone, Stroud, Portsmouth and more from 18th March, priced from £22 Thunder in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, Leicester, Glasgow, Cardiff and more from 17th March, priced £28.50. Last few tickets
Napalm Death in London, Limerick, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 17th March, priced from £20. Last tour was 4 years ago and could sell out Wire in London and Reading from 15th March, priced £15 - new album issued v soon Wishbone Ash in London, Southampton, Sheffield, Bury, Flintshire, Stockton-on-Tees and West Yorkshire from 15th March, priced from £17.50 Lloyd Cole in Worthing, Exeter, Leamington Spa, Birmingham, Lowestoft, Sheffield, Wakefield and more from 20th March, priced from £20. Last few tickets - new box-set available soon
Circa Waves in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Oxford and more from 18th March, priced £15. Last few tickets Bear's Den in London, Dublin, Belfast, Exeter, Oxford, Cardiff, Sheffield and more from 19th March, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets Sonata Arctica 'The Ninth Hour' in Southampton, Bristol, Cardiff, Nottingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow and more from 17th March, priced from £19 John Power in London, Blackburn, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool from 17th March, priced from £14
Peatbog Faeries in London, Moray, Carlisle, Leeds, Morecambe and Cambridge from 16th March, priced from £15 The Temperance Movement in London, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dundee, Aberdeen and Manchester from 15th March, priced £25. Last few tickets Maddy Prior 'Maddy Prior in Concert with Hannah James and Giles Lewin' in Oxford, Bath, Suffolk and Ashby de la Zouch from 19th March, priced from £15 Elkie Brooks in Folkestone, Salford, Brighton and York from 18th March
Half Man Half Biscuit in Worthing, Oxford, Sheffield and West Yorkshire from 17th March, priced £20 Armored Saint in Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham from 20th March, priced from £16 Dave Matthews 'An Evening with Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds' in London and Dublin from 20th March. Last tour was 10 years ago Adrian Sherwood in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 16th March, priced from £11
While She Sleeps
 
While She Sleeps in London, Norwich, Liverpool, York, Brighton, Southampton, Oxford and many more from 20th March, priced from £14 Motorheadache in London, Devon, Doncaster, Bridgend, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Preston and many more from 18th March, priced from £6 Mallory Knox in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Birmingham, Sheffield, Cambridge and more from 20th March, priced £16 Monster Truck in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 13th March, priced from £12
The Wurzels in London, Milton Keynes, Leamington Spa, Frome, Devon, Bristol, Cardiff and more from 17th March, priced from £13.50 Trevor Nelson with The Cuban Brothers in London, Tyne and Wear and Leeds from 17th March, priced from £15 John Coghlan's Quo in London, Morecambe, Cardiff, Oxford, Leamington Spa, Sheffield and Reading from 18th March, priced from £12 Sonic Boom Six in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield and Oxford from 20th March, priced from £8.50
Moon Duo in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Brighton, Leeds and Glasgow from 15th March, priced from £12 Hurray for the Riff Raff in London, Leeds, Manchester and Brighton from 20th March, priced from £10 Cloud Nothings in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Kings Heath and Brighton from 16th March, priced from £10. Last few tickets Zion Train in Dublin, Bedford, Norwich and Lewes from 16th March, priced from £12
Sister Act - The Musical in Woking, Edinburgh, Stoke, Oxford, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and more from 20th March Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff and Birmingham from 15th March, priced £25. Last few tickets 42nd Street in London from 20th March Don Juan in Soho in London from 17th March. Last tour was 3 years ago
Ed Byrne in London, Leicester, Nottingham, Farnham, Spalding, Evesham, Norwich and many more from 18th March, priced from £16 Reginald D Hunter in London, Leicester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dorset, Devon, Truro and many more from 15th March, priced from £15 Stewart Lee with Glasgow International Comedy Festival in Glasgow, Edinburgh, York, Salford, Tunbridge Wells, Wolverhampton, Scarborough and more from 16th March, priced from £22 Eleanor Conway 'Walk of Shame' with Glasgow International Comedy Festival in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Southampton, Leeds and Hertfordshire from 17th March, priced from £8

