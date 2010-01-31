Fat Friday: The Maccabees, Phil Collins, Tony Bennett, V Festival, The Jacksons, Primal Scream and more
Also on sale this week: Tom Jones, Ani DiFranco, The Jacksons, Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Brian Wilson, Erasure, Heaven 17, Olly Murs, Simon Amstell, The Cinematic Orchestra, Paul Draper, Mantra, Ash Mammal, Will Varley, The Districts, The Mavericks, Phoenix and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.
Happy clicking!!
|The Maccabees June warm-ups in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle. Tickets already available for London and Manchester.
|Phil Collins on 2nd June in Liverpool. Tickets already available for London and Dublin.
|Tony Bennett from 27th June to 5th July in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester. Tickets already available for Dublin.
|V Festival August in Chelmsford and Staffordshire around £189.
|London Jazz Festival November in London with Pat Metheny, Marcus Miller, Paolo Conte, Phronesis with Engines Orchestra and The Harlem Gospel Choir.
|Cancer Bats Bat Sabbath: Cancer Bats perform a full Black Sabbath set, June in London, Bristol, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and more around £15.
|Dreamworks Animation in Concert from 28th November to 10th December in London, Belfast, Glasgow, Dublin, Cardiff and more.
|Ani DiFranco on 29th June in Edinburgh from £24.50. Tickets already available for London and Dublin.
|Tom Jones on 8th July in Canterbury from £35. Tickets already available for Mansfield, Northwich, Scarborough, Stafford and more.
|The Jacksons on 25th June in Cardiff. Tickets already available for Oxford. 50th anniversary specials.
|Primal Scream on 23rd June in Hull from £32.50. With Echo and the Bunnymen and Vant as supports.
|Gary Numan with John Foxx and the Maths on 27th July in Liverpool as part of SoundCity.
|Brian Wilson on 23rd July in Galway. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Sheffield, Glasgow and more.
|Erasure on 29th May in London. Tickets already available for Glasgow.
|Heaven 17 from 10th November to 2nd December in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester and Norwich from £25. Tickets already available for Brighton.
|Olly Murs on 23rd June in Mansfield from £42.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more.
|Simon Amstell What is This? from 22nd September to 29th November in London, Harrogate, Coventry, Truro, Lincoln and many more around £26. More tickets on sale Friday.
|The Cinematic Orchestra on 24th June in Cardiff from £25.
|Paul Draper September in London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol for the former Mansun man.
|Mantra May in Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and more around £6.
|Ash Mammal May in Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and more.
|Will Varley November in Nottingham and Bristol from £14. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
|The Districts May in London and Birmingham from £13.50 to £16.
|The Mavericks on 22nd June in Gateshead from £30. Tickets already available for London.
|Phoenix on 30th September in London from £25.
|Dru Hill on 7th October in Manchester from £35.
|Michael Kiwanuka October in Liverpool, Exeter and Brighton around £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow and more.
|Sleaford Mods from 22nd September to 9th November in London, Newcastle, Lincoln, Sheffield, Manchester and many more from £18.50 to £22.50.
|The Flaming Lips on 24th June and 12th August in Hull and Birmingham from £35. With Public Service Broadcasting supporting!
|Bad Religion August in London and Bristol around £20.
|Eliza Carthy December in London, Basingstoke, Gloucester, Cardiff, Ashford and more from £20 to £25.
|The Selecter from 30th September to 23rd December in Bedford, Leamington Spa, Southend, Manchester, Tunbridge Wells and more around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and more.
|Pokey Lafarge on 5th May in London from £20.
|Gabrielle Aplin October in London, Manchester, Cambridge, Brighton and Bristol from £16.50 to £19.
|Madina Lake on 1st June in Newcastle from £14. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow.
|Future Islands July in Cambridge, Limerick and Cork around £22.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton and more.
|The Next Step from 24th May to 4th June in Dublin, Bristol, Plymouth, Ipswich, Bournemouth and more around £42.
|Devlin on 30th March in Newcastle from £10. Tickets already available for London.
|John Wilson Orchestra from 28th November to 12th December in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Nottingham and many more around £46.
|Sun Kil Moon on 26th November in London from £29.
|Tycho June in Manchester and Bristol from £16.50.
|Diane Birch May in London, Salford and Glasgow from £9 to £12.50.
|The Pains of Being Pure at Heart from 24th May to 3rd June in London, Bristol, Manchester, Leicester, Wolverhampton and more from £13 to £16.50. More tickets on sale Thursday. Tickets already available for Newcastle, Glasgow and Leeds.
|Royal Trux from 29th May to 1st June in London, Glasgow and Brighton around £18. Tickets already available for Bristol.
|Marika Hackman May in Digbeth and Manchester from £11 to £12.10. Tickets already available for London.
|Mo Pitney from 30th August to 3rd September in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Leeds and Manchester from £12.50 to £14.
|Parekh and Singh May in London, Dublin, Birmingham and Glasgow around £10.
|Electric Six from 6th November to 1st December in London, Hull, Newcastle, Liverpool and Birmingham around £16. Tickets already available for Leicester, Preston, Oxford, Leeds and more.
|Minus the Bear June in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Oxford and more around £16. More tickets on sale Friday.
|Insane Clown Posse November in London, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham around £22.50.
|Lisa Mitchell May in Leeds, Salford, Glasgow and Nottingham around £10. Tickets already available for London.
|Ron Sexsmith May in London, Bristol and Wolverhampton around £29.50.
|Sigur Rós on 18th September in Manchester. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Manchester.
|Andrew Combs May in London, Manchester and Leeds from £12 to £15. Tickets already available for Oxford, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Nottingham.
|Naturally 7 on 17th May in London from £30.50.
|Jesus Jones on 16th June in Cardiff from £15. Tickets already available for London, Derby, Wolverton, York and more.
