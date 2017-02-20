Fat Friday: Shed Seven, Ryan Adams, Leftfield, Razorlight, Blondie and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link

Shed Seven with Cast December in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Blackburn, Stoke and many more around £24. Tickets already available for Stockton-on-Tees. Ryan Adams Prisoner September in London, Manchester, Gateshead and Leeds around £32.50. Leftfield Leftism May in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £30. Razorlight at Kew the Music with The Bluetones and Reef on 12th July in London from £40.

Blondie on 3rd May in London from £47.50. Michael Ball Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again on 30th June at Greenwich Music Time, from £45. Tickets already available for London, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Chichester and more. Craig David on 14th July and 1st September in Cleethorpes and Southampton from £35 to £50. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth and more. Tom Jones from 24th June to 9th July in Mansfield, Northwich, Scarborough and Stafford from £35 to £46.50.

Rod Stewart June in Shrewsbury and Durham from £95. Tickets already available for London. Ricky Gervais extra Humanity dates from 3rd April to 9th May in Sheffield, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Glasgow and Brighton around £32.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, York, Cardiff and more. CKY May in Brighton, Bristol, Southsea, Cambridge, Reading and more from £15. First UK dates in almost seven years. Ella Eyre on 4th April in London from £20.

New Found Glory Sticks and Stones/ Not without a Fight September in London, Cardiff, Norwich and Portsmouth around £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more. Blue Oyster Cult 45th Anniversary Tour June in Manchester and Nottingham from £27.50. Amanda Palmer Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel on 13th June in London. Conor Oberst August in London and Liverpool from £22 to £25.

Old Crow Medicine Show June in London and Manchester from £24 to £26. Twin Atlantic May in Bristol, Cambridge and Wrexham from £18.50. Swans May in Sheffield, Birmingham and Bristol from £23.50 to £25. Tickets already available for London. J. Cole October in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and more from £45 to £50.

Luke Sital-Singh May in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and more around £14. Tickets already available for Argyllshire, Inverness, Ullapool, Aberdeen and more. Pvris on 4th May in London from £18.50. Chronixx May in London, Bristol and Manchester from £25 to £30. Ian Hunter Ian Hunter & the Rant Band on 28th June in London from £28. Tickets already available for Norwich, Liverpool, Birmingham, Preston and more.

Vintage Trouble June in London, Cardiff, Sussex, Wolverhampton and Manchester from £21.50 to £24.20. William McCarthy Music for the People Tour - Music for the People from 20th April to 8th May in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool and more from £12.50 to £17. Declan McKenna May in London, Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester, Dublin and more around £14.50. Tickets already available for London, Oxford and Southsea. Yussef Kamaal on 4th May in London from £15. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.

Songhoy Blues on 29th March in Manchester from £13.50. A Tribe Called Red on 22nd June in London from £12. Coasts from 30th May to 5th June in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol around £14. Tom Walker from 7th April to 23rd May in Manchester, Cardiff, Oxford, Glasgow, Nottingham and more around £8.

Snowboy Snowboy & the Latin Section on 24th June in London from £17.50. Broken Social Scene on 23rd May in Manchester from £22.50. Kamasi Washington on 30th June in Liverpool. Wheatus on 8th May and 2nd June in London and Glasgow from £17.50 to £18.50.

Y & T from 27th October to 5th November in London, Newcastle and Liverpool from £17 to £19.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Southampton, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Nottingham and more. SayWeCanFly May in London, Birmingham and Bristol from £10 to £11. Knuckle Puck June in London and Bristol from £11 to £13. Mark Watson MW from 8th September to 17th February 2018 in London, Falmouth, Bristol, Much Wenlock, Matlock and many more around £18. Tickets already available for Dumfries.

