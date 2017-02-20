Fat Friday: Shed Seven, Ryan Adams, Leftfield, Razorlight, Blondie and more
Also on sale this week: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Craig David, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Ricky Gervais, CKY, Ella Eyre, New Found Glory, Blue Oyster Cult, Amanda Palmer, Conor Oberst, Old Crow Medicine Show, Twin Atlantic, Swans, J. Cole, Luke Sital-Singh, Pvris, Chronixx, Ian Hunter, Vintage Trouble, William McCarthy, Declan McKenna, Yussef Kamaal, Songhoy Blues, A Tribe Called Red and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change.
On-sales
|Shed Seven with Cast December in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Blackburn, Stoke and many more around £24. Tickets already available for Stockton-on-Tees.
|Ryan Adams Prisoner September in London, Manchester, Gateshead and Leeds around £32.50.
|Leftfield Leftism May in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £30.
|Razorlight at Kew the Music with The Bluetones and Reef on 12th July in London from £40.
|Blondie on 3rd May in London from £47.50.
|Michael Ball Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again on 30th June at Greenwich Music Time, from £45. Tickets already available for London, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Chichester and more.
|Craig David on 14th July and 1st September in Cleethorpes and Southampton from £35 to £50. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth and more.
|Tom Jones from 24th June to 9th July in Mansfield, Northwich, Scarborough and Stafford from £35 to £46.50.
|Rod Stewart June in Shrewsbury and Durham from £95. Tickets already available for London.
|Ricky Gervais extra Humanity dates from 3rd April to 9th May in Sheffield, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Glasgow and Brighton around £32.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, York, Cardiff and more.
|CKY May in Brighton, Bristol, Southsea, Cambridge, Reading and more from £15. First UK dates in almost seven years.
|Ella Eyre on 4th April in London from £20.
|New Found Glory Sticks and Stones/ Not without a Fight September in London, Cardiff, Norwich and Portsmouth around £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more.
|Blue Oyster Cult 45th Anniversary Tour June in Manchester and Nottingham from £27.50.
|Amanda Palmer Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel on 13th June in London.
|Conor Oberst August in London and Liverpool from £22 to £25.
|Old Crow Medicine Show June in London and Manchester from £24 to £26.
|Twin Atlantic May in Bristol, Cambridge and Wrexham from £18.50.
|Swans May in Sheffield, Birmingham and Bristol from £23.50 to £25. Tickets already available for London.
|J. Cole October in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and more from £45 to £50.
|Luke Sital-Singh May in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and more around £14. Tickets already available for Argyllshire, Inverness, Ullapool, Aberdeen and more.
|Pvris on 4th May in London from £18.50.
|Chronixx May in London, Bristol and Manchester from £25 to £30.
|Ian Hunter Ian Hunter & the Rant Band on 28th June in London from £28. Tickets already available for Norwich, Liverpool, Birmingham, Preston and more.
Image: Larissa Araz
|Vintage Trouble June in London, Cardiff, Sussex, Wolverhampton and Manchester from £21.50 to £24.20.
|William McCarthy Music for the People Tour - Music for the People from 20th April to 8th May in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool and more from £12.50 to £17.
|Declan McKenna May in London, Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester, Dublin and more around £14.50. Tickets already available for London, Oxford and Southsea.
|Yussef Kamaal on 4th May in London from £15. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.
|Songhoy Blues on 29th March in Manchester from £13.50.
|A Tribe Called Red on 22nd June in London from £12.
|Coasts from 30th May to 5th June in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol around £14.
|Tom Walker from 7th April to 23rd May in Manchester, Cardiff, Oxford, Glasgow, Nottingham and more around £8.
Image:link
|Snowboy Snowboy & the Latin Section on 24th June in London from £17.50.
|Broken Social Scene on 23rd May in Manchester from £22.50.
|Kamasi Washington on 30th June in Liverpool.
|Wheatus on 8th May and 2nd June in London and Glasgow from £17.50 to £18.50.
|Y & T from 27th October to 5th November in London, Newcastle and Liverpool from £17 to £19.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Southampton, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Nottingham and more.
|SayWeCanFly May in London, Birmingham and Bristol from £10 to £11.
|Knuckle Puck June in London and Bristol from £11 to £13.
|Mark Watson MW from 8th September to 17th February 2018 in London, Falmouth, Bristol, Much Wenlock, Matlock and many more around £18. Tickets already available for Dumfries.
|David Ford June in London, Norwich, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow and more around £15. Tickets already available for Manchester.
|Hunter and the Bear June in London, Brighton, Oxford, Birmingham, Newcastle and more around £13.50. Tickets already available for Edinburgh, Stirling, Glasgow, Perth and more.
|Roddy Woomble October in Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff from £15 to £16.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, York, Cambridge, Brighton and more.
|Brian Wilson on 25th July and 6th August in Dublin and Newcastle around £45. More tickets on sale Thursday. Tickets already available for London, Sheffield and Glasgow.