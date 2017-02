Fat Friday: Shed Seven, Ryan Adams, Leftfield, Razorlight, Blondie and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link

Shed Seven with Cast December in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Blackburn, Stoke and many more around 24. Tickets already available for Stockton-on-Tees. Ryan Adams Prisoner September in London, Manchester, Gateshead and Leeds around 32.50. Leftfield Leftism May in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around 30. Razorlight at Kew the Music with The Bluetones and Reef on 12th July in London from 40.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Blondie on 3rd May in London from 47.50. Michael Ball Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again on 30th June at Greenwich Music Time, from 45. Tickets already available for London, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Chichester and more. Craig David on 14th July and 1st September in Cleethorpes and Southampton from 35 to 50. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth and more. Tom Jones from 24th June to 9th July in Mansfield, Northwich, Scarborough and Stafford from 35 to 46.50.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Rod Stewart June in Shrewsbury and Durham from 95. Tickets already available for London. Ricky Gervais extra Humanity dates from 3rd April to 9th May in Sheffield, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Glasgow and Brighton around 32.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, York, Cardiff and more. CKY May in Brighton, Bristol, Southsea, Cambridge, Reading and more from 15. First UK dates in almost seven years. Ella Eyre on 4th April in London from 20.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

New Found Glory Sticks and Stones/ Not without a Fight September in London, Cardiff, Norwich and Portsmouth around 22.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more. Blue Oyster Cult 45th Anniversary Tour June in Manchester and Nottingham from 27.50. Amanda Palmer Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel on 13th June in London. Conor Oberst August in London and Liverpool from 22 to 25.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Old Crow Medicine Show June in London and Manchester from 24 to 26. Twin Atlantic May in Bristol, Cambridge and Wrexham from 18.50. Swans May in Sheffield, Birmingham and Bristol from 23.50 to 25. Tickets already available for London. J. Cole October in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and more from 45 to 50.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday Image: link

Luke Sital-Singh May in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and more around 14. Tickets already available for Argyllshire, Inverness, Ullapool, Aberdeen and more. Pvris on 4th May in London from 18.50. Chronixx May in London, Bristol and Manchester from 25 to 30. Ian Hunter Ian Hunter & the Rant Band on 28th June in London from 28. Tickets already available for Norwich, Liverpool, Birmingham, Preston and more.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: Larissa Araz link

Vintage Trouble June in London, Cardiff, Sussex, Wolverhampton and Manchester from 21.50 to 24.20. William McCarthy Music for the People Tour - Music for the People from 20th April to 8th May in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool and more from 12.50 to 17. Declan McKenna May in London, Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester, Dublin and more around 14.50. Tickets already available for London, Oxford and Southsea. Yussef Kamaal on 4th May in London from 15. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.

On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday

Songhoy Blues on 29th March in Manchester from 13.50. A Tribe Called Red on 22nd June in London from 12. Coasts from 30th May to 5th June in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol around 14. Tom Walker from 7th April to 23rd May in Manchester, Cardiff, Oxford, Glasgow, Nottingham and more around 8.

On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale tomorrow

Snowboy Snowboy & the Latin Section on 24th June in London from 17.50. Broken Social Scene on 23rd May in Manchester from 22.50. Kamasi Washington on 30th June in Liverpool. Wheatus on 8th May and 2nd June in London and Glasgow from 17.50 to 18.50.

On sale tomorrow On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Y & T from 27th October to 5th November in London, Newcastle and Liverpool from 17 to 19.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Southampton, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Nottingham and more. SayWeCanFly May in London, Birmingham and Bristol from 10 to 11. Knuckle Puck June in London and Bristol from 11 to 13. Mark Watson MW from 8th September to 17th February 2018 in London, Falmouth, Bristol, Much Wenlock, Matlock and many more around 18. Tickets already available for Dumfries.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now