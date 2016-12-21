The Week Ahead with Olly Murs, The Weeknd, James Arthur, Lee Scratch Perry, Peter Hook, Rob Brydon and more
Also from Monday 27th Feb 2017: Lucy Spraggan, Sam Bailey, The Seshen, Big Country, Stiff Little Fingers, The Pigeon Detectives, Dan Reed, Stornoway, Basement, Drive-By Truckers, André Rieu, G4, Idles, King Champion Sounds, Russell Kane, Shazia Mirza and more
This week:
|Olly Murs in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Liverpool and many more from 3rd March, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets
|The Weeknd 'Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour' in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and Leeds from 5th March, priced from £30. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago so expected to sell out
|James Arthur in London, Norwich, Southend, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield and more from 6th March, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets
|Lee Scratch Perry in London, Frome, Guildford, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and more from 3rd March, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
|Peter Hook 'Peter Hook and the Light' in Newcastle, Liverpool, West Yorkshire, Brighton, Gloucester, Leamington Spa, Nottingham and more from 2nd March, priced from £20. Last few tickets
|The Pigeon Detectives in London, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and more from 2nd March, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Big Country with Paul Young in London, Rhyl, Leicester, Stoke, Preston, Edinburgh, Shrewsbury and many more from 2nd March, priced from £20
|Stiff Little Fingers in London, Exeter, Southampton, Brighton, Cardiff, Bristol, Wolverhampton and many more from 6th March, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
|Black Star Riders with Gun in London, Cardiff, Wrexham, Dublin, Belfast, Inverness, Glasgow and many more from 2nd March, priced from £21
|Lucy Spraggan in London, Norwich, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield and more from 1st March, priced from £14. Last few tickets
|Sam Bailey 'Sing My Heart Out' in Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Poole, Scunthorpe, Leicester, Liverpool and many more from 3rd March, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets
|John Otway 'John Otway & the Rookie Roadie' in London, Newport, York, Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and many more from 4th March, priced from £10
|Camille O'Sullivan in London, Swindon, Stockton-on-Tees, Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Colchester, Leeds and many more from 5th March, priced from £19. Last few tickets
|Ezio in Cardiff, Bath, Oxford, Brighton, Kings Heath, Liverpool, Carlisle and more from 2nd March, priced from £10
|Dan Reed 'The Dan Reed Network: Fight Another Day' with VEGA in London, Swindon, Wakefield, Chester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 1st March, priced from £11. Last few tickets
|Basement in London, Southampton, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds from 28th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Albert Lee 'Albert Lee and his Electric Band, Albert Lee & his American Band' in London, Chelmsford, Bristol, Oswestry, Stockport, Kinross, Liverpool and more from 2nd March, priced from £20
|Stornoway in London, Cardiff, Exeter, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Brighton and more from 1st March, priced from £16. Last few tickets
|The Seshen in London, Manchester, Guildford, Kings Heath, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds and more from 3rd March, priced from £5. Last few tickets
|Drive-By Truckers in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Clifton and Brighton from 27th February, priced £22. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|The Monochrome Set 'moved from The Moon Club' in London, Cardiff, Northern Quarter, Brighton, York and Liverpool from 4th March, priced from £11
|André Rieu 'Rescheduled from December' in London, Manchester, Nottingham and Glasgow from 6th March. Last few tickets
|G4 with Jonathan Ansell in London, Cheltenham, Warrington, Whitley Bay, Burnley, Peterborough, Tunbridge Wells and many more from 1st March, priced from £25.50
|Lindisfarne in London, Shipley, Stockton-on-Tees, Morecambe and Norwich from 3rd March, priced from £17.50
|Beverley Craven in London, Ripon, Godalming, Leicester and Worthing from 3rd March, priced from £20. Last few tickets
|King Champion Sounds in London, Hastings, Brighton, Newcastle and Fallowfield from 27th February, priced from £5
|Kreator with Sepultura, Soilwork, Aborted in London, Manchester and Dublin from 28th February, priced from £25
|Idles 'Brutalism, Brutalism, date change from 18th March' in London, Bedford, Cambridge, Bristol, Southampton, Brighton, Kings Heath and many more from 5th March, priced from £3
|Postmodern Jukebox in London, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Brighton, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 27th February, priced from £25
|Tall Ships in London, Oxford, Leicester, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and more from 2nd March, priced from £10
|Scott Matthews in Bath, Newton Abbot, Cambridge, York, Worthing, Kendal, Liverpool and more from 2nd March, priced from £12
|Benjamin Francis Leftwich in London, Galway, Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle, Kendal, Hove and more from 2nd March, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets
|Rob Brydon 'I Am Standing Up' in Tunbridge Wells, Dorking, Northampton, Aldershot, Sussex, Worthing, Bournemouth and more from 2nd March, priced from £25. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Russell Kane in London, Wellingborough, Glasgow, Worcester, Peterborough, Fife, Fort William and many more from 2nd March, priced from £17
|Joel Dommett in London, Wolverhampton, Crewe, Glasgow, Fife, Woking, Birmingham and many more from 2nd March, priced from £10. Last few tickets
|Shazia Mirza 'The Kardashians Made Me Do It' in London, Glasgow and Worcester from 6th March, priced £14
|An American in Paris in London from 4th March
|Stepping Out in London from 1st March
|Shirley Valentine with Jodie Prenger in London, Birmingham, Woking, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Salford and more from 6th March. Last tour was 6 years ago
|Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead in London and Blackburn from 3rd March, priced from £13