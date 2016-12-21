The Week Ahead with Olly Murs, The Weeknd, James Arthur, Lee Scratch Perry, Peter Hook, Rob Brydon and more

This week:

Olly Murs in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Liverpool and many more from 3rd March, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets The Weeknd 'Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour' in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and Leeds from 5th March, priced from £30. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago so expected to sell out James Arthur in London, Norwich, Southend, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield and more from 6th March, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets Lee Scratch Perry in London, Frome, Guildford, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and more from 3rd March, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
Peter Hook 'Peter Hook and the Light' in Newcastle, Liverpool, West Yorkshire, Brighton, Gloucester, Leamington Spa, Nottingham and more from 2nd March, priced from £20. Last few tickets The Pigeon Detectives in London, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and more from 2nd March, priced from £15. Last few tickets Big Country with Paul Young in London, Rhyl, Leicester, Stoke, Preston, Edinburgh, Shrewsbury and many more from 2nd March, priced from £20 Stiff Little Fingers in London, Exeter, Southampton, Brighton, Cardiff, Bristol, Wolverhampton and many more from 6th March, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
Black Star Riders with Gun in London, Cardiff, Wrexham, Dublin, Belfast, Inverness, Glasgow and many more from 2nd March, priced from £21 Lucy Spraggan in London, Norwich, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield and more from 1st March, priced from £14. Last few tickets Sam Bailey 'Sing My Heart Out' in Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Poole, Scunthorpe, Leicester, Liverpool and many more from 3rd March, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets John Otway 'John Otway & the Rookie Roadie' in London, Newport, York, Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and many more from 4th March, priced from £10
Camille O'Sullivan in London, Swindon, Stockton-on-Tees, Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Colchester, Leeds and many more from 5th March, priced from £19. Last few tickets Ezio in Cardiff, Bath, Oxford, Brighton, Kings Heath, Liverpool, Carlisle and more from 2nd March, priced from £10 Dan Reed 'The Dan Reed Network: Fight Another Day' with VEGA in London, Swindon, Wakefield, Chester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 1st March, priced from £11. Last few tickets Basement in London, Southampton, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds from 28th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets
Albert Lee 'Albert Lee and his Electric Band, Albert Lee & his American Band' in London, Chelmsford, Bristol, Oswestry, Stockport, Kinross, Liverpool and more from 2nd March, priced from £20 Stornoway in London, Cardiff, Exeter, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Brighton and more from 1st March, priced from £16. Last few tickets The Seshen in London, Manchester, Guildford, Kings Heath, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds and more from 3rd March, priced from £5. Last few tickets Drive-By Truckers in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Clifton and Brighton from 27th February, priced £22. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
The Monochrome Set 'moved from The Moon Club' in London, Cardiff, Northern Quarter, Brighton, York and Liverpool from 4th March, priced from £11 André Rieu 'Rescheduled from December' in London, Manchester, Nottingham and Glasgow from 6th March. Last few tickets G4 with Jonathan Ansell in London, Cheltenham, Warrington, Whitley Bay, Burnley, Peterborough, Tunbridge Wells and many more from 1st March, priced from £25.50 Lindisfarne in London, Shipley, Stockton-on-Tees, Morecambe and Norwich from 3rd March, priced from £17.50
Beverley Craven in London, Ripon, Godalming, Leicester and Worthing from 3rd March, priced from £20. Last few tickets King Champion Sounds in London, Hastings, Brighton, Newcastle and Fallowfield from 27th February, priced from £5 Kreator with Sepultura, Soilwork, Aborted in London, Manchester and Dublin from 28th February, priced from £25 Idles 'Brutalism, Brutalism, date change from 18th March' in London, Bedford, Cambridge, Bristol, Southampton, Brighton, Kings Heath and many more from 5th March, priced from £3
Postmodern Jukebox in London, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Brighton, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 27th February, priced from £25 Tall Ships in London, Oxford, Leicester, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and more from 2nd March, priced from £10 Scott Matthews in Bath, Newton Abbot, Cambridge, York, Worthing, Kendal, Liverpool and more from 2nd March, priced from £12 Benjamin Francis Leftwich in London, Galway, Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle, Kendal, Hove and more from 2nd March, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets
Rob Brydon 'I Am Standing Up' in Tunbridge Wells, Dorking, Northampton, Aldershot, Sussex, Worthing, Bournemouth and more from 2nd March, priced from £25. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago Russell Kane in London, Wellingborough, Glasgow, Worcester, Peterborough, Fife, Fort William and many more from 2nd March, priced from £17 Joel Dommett in London, Wolverhampton, Crewe, Glasgow, Fife, Woking, Birmingham and many more from 2nd March, priced from £10. Last few tickets Shazia Mirza 'The Kardashians Made Me Do It' in London, Glasgow and Worcester from 6th March, priced £14
An American in Paris in London from 4th March Stepping Out in London from 1st March Shirley Valentine with Jodie Prenger in London, Birmingham, Woking, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Salford and more from 6th March. Last tour was 6 years ago Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead in London and Blackburn from 3rd March, priced from £13

