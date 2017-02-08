Fat Friday: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Pet Shop Boys, Lulu, Ed Sheeran, Arcade Fire and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds September in London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham around £45. Pet Shop Boys June in Blackpool and Nottingham from £39.50 to £40. Tickets already available for Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more. Lulu All about the Music UK tour from 1st October to 25th November in London, Eastleigh, Swindon, Guildford, King's Lynn and many more around £70. Tickets already available for Margate. Ed Sheeran Teenage Cancer Trust concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 28th March in London. Limited tickets available for London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.

Green Day on 3rd July in Sheffield. Tickets already available for London (Hyde Park), Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin. Arcade Fire from 13th June to 6th July in Belfast, Dublin and Castlefield around £55.45. Philip Glass American Style with Laurie Anderson, May in London and Norwich. Tickets already available for London. Afro Celt Sound System November in London, West Yorkshire, Gateshead, Birmingham, Falmouth and many more from £25 to £27.50.

On sale Friday On sale Friday Photo: Jamie-James Medina link On sale Friday On sale tomorrow Image: link

Ladysmith Black Mambazo July in London. Jamie XX Jamie XX Charity Show on 12th March in London. Jason Isbell Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit October in London, Glasgow and Birmingham around £22. Yngwie Malmsteen World on Fire Tour 2017 on 2nd August in London. First UK date in almost eight years.

Brian Wilson Part of Glasgow's Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Park. Brian Wilson Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary on 3rd August in Glasgow from £60. Tickets already available for London and Sheffield. KT Tunstall Part of Glasgow's Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Park on 4th August in Glasgow from £30. Tickets already available for London, Harrogate, Edinburgh, Northampton and more. Pixies Two nights as part of Glasgow's Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Park, from £42.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. Arab Strap Part of Glasgow's Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Park on 13th August in Glasgow from £27.50.

On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday

Nashville In Concert June in London, Birmingham, Brighton, Nottingham and Manchester. Slowdive March in Liverpool and Bristol from £20. Gente de Zona on 23rd May in London from £35. !!! May in Bristol and Brighton from £11.

The Coronas on 26th May in London from £16. Tickets already available for Cork and Dublin. Red Nose Day on 24th March at Building Six at the O2 with Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Jonathan Ross, French & Saunders and more. The Sugarhill Gang Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio's Furious 5 June in London, Norwich, Sheffield, Leeds, Liverpool and more from £20. Tickets already available for Leicester and Inverness. POND [Aus] June in Manchester and Bristol from £16 to £17.60.

On sale Friday Photo: Casey McPerry link On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Machine Gun Kelly on 7th June in London. Frankie Ballard from 24th April to 1st May in London, Bristol, Oxford, Brighton, Manchester and more. Eivør June in London, Bristol and Northern Quarter from £10 to £12. Johnny Lloyd April in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and Sheffield from £8.50. Tickets already available for London.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday

Tubular Bells For Two from 30th September to 7th October in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham from £22.50 to £25. Cat Power on 14th March in Brighton from £25. Tickets already available for London and Dublin. Olly Murs on 20th July in Dundee from £39.50. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more. Miyavi on 7th May in London from £25.

On sale Friday On sale now On sale now On sale now

American Football September in Manchester and Temple Bar around £27.50. Kings Of Leon on 4th July in Dublin. Tickets already available for Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool and more. Gregory Porter Nocturne Live on 17th June in Oxford with Jamie Cullum and Corinne Bailey Rae. Tickets already available for Dublin. Wiley on 3rd November in London. Tickets already available for Manchester.

On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

San Fermin on 22nd May in London from £15. Kate Rusby on 12th July in Yorkshire. Tickets already available for Wakefield and Stockport. Madeleine Peyroux on 4th June in Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Coventry, Southend, Bournemouth and more. Geko from 21st March to 2nd May in Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham and more from £12. Tickets already available for Norwich.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now