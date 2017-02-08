The Week Ahead with The Brit Awards, Brits Week and War Child with The 1975, Biffy Clyro etc, plus Elbow, X Factor Live, Rod Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Michael Kiwanuka and more
Also from Monday 20th Feb 2017: The Divine Comedy, White Lies, Basement Jaxx, Joe, Tinchy Stryder, Wild Beasts, The Blockheads, Wednesday 13, The Dears, Bonobo, Fenech-Soler, Jez Kerr, Count Arthur Strong, Sean Lock, Whitney - Queen Of The Night and more
This week:
|Elbow in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Newport, Edinburgh and many more from 26th February, priced from £39.50. Last few tickets
|X Factor Live in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield and many more from 23rd February, priced £20. Last few tickets
|The Brit Awards with Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Skepta in London on 22nd February
|Rod Stewart 'From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits [rescheduled from November]' in London from 26th February
|The 1975 with War Child in London, Belfast and Dublin from 21st February, priced £33
|Basement Jaxx with War Child in London on 21st February
|Biffy Clyro in London on 20th February for War Child
|Rick Astley with War Child in London, Manchester, Halifax, Oxford, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and many more from 23rd February, priced £36.50. Last few tickets
|Kaiser Chiefs in London, Llandudno, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Plymouth, Brighton, Manchester and more from 22nd February, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets
|De La Soul in London, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 22nd February, priced from £23. Last few tickets
|White Lies in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Oxford, Cardiff, Leicester, Portsmouth and more from 23rd February, priced from £20
|Sum 41 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham and more from 24th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago
|Michael Kiwanuka in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Bristol and Cambridge from 21st February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
|The Divine Comedy in London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow from 21st February, priced £45. Last few tickets
|Joe 'Joe and Ashanti' with Ashanti in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle and Manchester from 24th February, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets
|Tinchy Stryder in Blackburn and Milton Keynes from 24th February, priced from £13
|Teenage Fanclub in London on 26th February, priced £20
|Wild Beasts with War Child in London on 24th February
|The Blockheads in London, Wolverhampton, Carlisle, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Stroud, Frome and more from 24th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|The Christians in Godalming, Northampton, Renfrewshire, Hull, Derby, Basingstoke, Rotherham and more from 25th February, priced from £17
|The Wedding Present in London, Guildford, Reading, Hull, Stockton-on-Tees, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 22nd February, priced from £16. Last few tickets
|Wednesday 13 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Wolverhampton and more from 22nd February, priced from £12.50
|Nine Below Zero in Derby, Wolverhampton, Godalming, Oxford, St. Helens, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 24th February, priced from £15
|Fenech-Soler in London, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol, Manchester and Nottingham from 24th February, priced from £12.50
|Bonobo in London, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Gateshead and Sussex from 25th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets
|Drive-By Truckers in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Clifton and Brighton from 27th February, priced £22. Last tour was 3 years ago
|VNV Nation in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Norwich and Manchester from 20th February, priced from £18. Last tour was 3 years ago
|King Champion Sounds in London, Hastings, Brighton, Newcastle and Fallowfield from 27th February, priced from £5
|The Dears in London, Cardiff, Bristol and Leeds from 24th February, priced from £13. Last tour was 6 years ago
|Idan Raichel in London from 26th February. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Postmodern Jukebox in London, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Brighton, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 27th February, priced from £25
|Ferocious Dog in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Southampton, Cardiff and more from 24th February, priced from £12
|VANT in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and more from 24th February, priced £11
|Tragedy - A Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees in London, Manchester, Carlisle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and more from 24th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets
|Kojo Funds in London, Nottingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Hull, Norwich, Birmingham and more from 26th February, priced from £10
|Jez Kerr in Newcastle on 25th February, priced £8
|Dreamboats and Petticoats in Aylesbury, Manchester, Southport, Stoke, York, Blackpool, Birmingham and more from 20th February. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Babe - The Sheep Pig in London, Keswick, Chesterfield, Newbury, High Wycombe, Worthing, Bournemouth and many more from 20th February, priced from £16. Last tour was 7 years ago
|Count Arthur Strong in London, Durham, Harrogate, Nottingham, Doncaster, Salford, Shrewsbury and many more from 22nd February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
|The Miser in London from 21st February. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 22nd February, priced £27.75
|The Wedding Singer with Ray Quinn in Sunderland, Dublin, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 21st February
|Whitney - Queen Of The Night in London, Woking, Stockport, Southport, Bristol, Sunderland, Whitley Bay and more from 23rd February, priced from £23
|Sean Lock 'Keep It Light' in London, Southend, Birmingham, Ipswich, Cambridge, Inverness, Edinburgh and many more from 23rd February, priced from £23. Last few tickets
|Ricky Gervais 'Humanity' in Bristol, York, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Belfast from 21st February, priced from £30 - very limited spaces
|Andrew Lawrence 'The Hate Speech Tour' with Leicester Comedy Festival in London, Leicester, Salford and Southampton from 21st February, priced from £8
|The Cuban Brothers in Barnstaple, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Southampton from 25th February, priced from £10
|Circus Wonderland in Sussex and Brighton from 21st February, priced £7.70