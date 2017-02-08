The Week Ahead with The Brit Awards, Brits Week and War Child with The 1975, Biffy Clyro etc, plus Elbow, X Factor Live, Rod Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Michael Kiwanuka and more

Elbow in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Newport, Edinburgh and many more from 26th February, priced from £39.50. Last few tickets X Factor Live in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield and many more from 23rd February, priced £20. Last few tickets The Brit Awards with Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Skepta in London on 22nd February Rod Stewart 'From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits [rescheduled from November]' in London from 26th February

The 1975 with War Child in London, Belfast and Dublin from 21st February, priced £33 Basement Jaxx with War Child in London on 21st February Biffy Clyro in London on 20th February for War Child Rick Astley with War Child in London, Manchester, Halifax, Oxford, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and many more from 23rd February, priced £36.50. Last few tickets

Kaiser Chiefs in London, Llandudno, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Plymouth, Brighton, Manchester and more from 22nd February, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets De La Soul in London, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 22nd February, priced from £23. Last few tickets White Lies in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Oxford, Cardiff, Leicester, Portsmouth and more from 23rd February, priced from £20 Sum 41 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham and more from 24th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago

Michael Kiwanuka in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Bristol and Cambridge from 21st February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets The Divine Comedy in London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow from 21st February, priced £45. Last few tickets Joe 'Joe and Ashanti' with Ashanti in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle and Manchester from 24th February, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Tinchy Stryder in Blackburn and Milton Keynes from 24th February, priced from £13

Teenage Fanclub in London on 26th February, priced £20 Wild Beasts with War Child in London on 24th February The Blockheads in London, Wolverhampton, Carlisle, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Stroud, Frome and more from 24th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets The Christians in Godalming, Northampton, Renfrewshire, Hull, Derby, Basingstoke, Rotherham and more from 25th February, priced from £17

The Wedding Present in London, Guildford, Reading, Hull, Stockton-on-Tees, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 22nd February, priced from £16. Last few tickets Wednesday 13 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Wolverhampton and more from 22nd February, priced from £12.50 Nine Below Zero in Derby, Wolverhampton, Godalming, Oxford, St. Helens, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 24th February, priced from £15 Fenech-Soler in London, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol, Manchester and Nottingham from 24th February, priced from £12.50

Bonobo in London, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Gateshead and Sussex from 25th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets Drive-By Truckers in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Clifton and Brighton from 27th February, priced £22. Last tour was 3 years ago VNV Nation in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Norwich and Manchester from 20th February, priced from £18. Last tour was 3 years ago King Champion Sounds in London, Hastings, Brighton, Newcastle and Fallowfield from 27th February, priced from £5

The Dears in London, Cardiff, Bristol and Leeds from 24th February, priced from £13. Last tour was 6 years ago Idan Raichel in London from 26th February. Last tour was 3 years ago Postmodern Jukebox in London, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Brighton, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 27th February, priced from £25 Ferocious Dog in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Southampton, Cardiff and more from 24th February, priced from £12

Photo: Paul Pledger

Dreamboats and Petticoats in Aylesbury, Manchester, Southport, Stoke, York, Blackpool, Birmingham and more from 20th February. Last tour was 3 years ago Babe - The Sheep Pig in London, Keswick, Chesterfield, Newbury, High Wycombe, Worthing, Bournemouth and many more from 20th February, priced from £16. Last tour was 7 years ago Count Arthur Strong in London, Durham, Harrogate, Nottingham, Doncaster, Salford, Shrewsbury and many more from 22nd February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets The Miser in London from 21st February. Last tour was 4 years ago