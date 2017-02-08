The Week Ahead with The Brit Awards, Brits Week and War Child with The 1975, Biffy Clyro etc, plus Elbow, X Factor Live, Rod Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Michael Kiwanuka and more

Also from Monday 20th Feb 2017: The Divine Comedy, White Lies, Basement Jaxx, Joe, Tinchy Stryder, Wild Beasts, The Blockheads, Wednesday 13, The Dears, Bonobo, Fenech-Soler, Jez Kerr, Count Arthur Strong, Sean Lock, Whitney - Queen Of The Night and more

Elbow
 
X Factor Live
 
The Brit Awards 2017
 
Rod Stewart
 
Elbow in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Newport, Edinburgh and many more from 26th February, priced from £39.50. Last few tickets X Factor Live in London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield and many more from 23rd February, priced £20. Last few tickets The Brit Awards with Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Skepta in London on 22nd February Rod Stewart 'From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits [rescheduled from November]' in London from 26th February
The 1975
 
Basement Jaxx
 
Biffy Clyro
 
Rick Astley
 
The 1975 with War Child in London, Belfast and Dublin from 21st February, priced £33 Basement Jaxx with War Child in London on 21st February Biffy Clyro in London on 20th February for War Child Rick Astley with War Child in London, Manchester, Halifax, Oxford, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and many more from 23rd February, priced £36.50. Last few tickets
Kaiser Chiefs
 
De La Soul
 
White Lies
 
Sum 41
 
Kaiser Chiefs in London, Llandudno, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Plymouth, Brighton, Manchester and more from 22nd February, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets De La Soul in London, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 22nd February, priced from £23. Last few tickets White Lies in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Oxford, Cardiff, Leicester, Portsmouth and more from 23rd February, priced from £20 Sum 41 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham and more from 24th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago
Michael Kiwanuka
 
The Divine Comedy
 
Tinchy Stryder
 
Michael Kiwanuka in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Bristol and Cambridge from 21st February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets The Divine Comedy in London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow from 21st February, priced £45. Last few tickets Joe 'Joe and Ashanti' with Ashanti in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle and Manchester from 24th February, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Tinchy Stryder in Blackburn and Milton Keynes from 24th February, priced from £13
Wild Beasts' Boy King LP
 
The Christians
 
Teenage Fanclub in London on 26th February, priced £20 Wild Beasts with War Child in London on 24th February The Blockheads in London, Wolverhampton, Carlisle, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Stroud, Frome and more from 24th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets The Christians in Godalming, Northampton, Renfrewshire, Hull, Derby, Basingstoke, Rotherham and more from 25th February, priced from £17
The Wedding Present
 
Wednesday 13
 
Nine Below Zero
 
Fenech-Soler
 
The Wedding Present in London, Guildford, Reading, Hull, Stockton-on-Tees, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 22nd February, priced from £16. Last few tickets Wednesday 13 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Wolverhampton and more from 22nd February, priced from £12.50 Nine Below Zero in Derby, Wolverhampton, Godalming, Oxford, St. Helens, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 24th February, priced from £15 Fenech-Soler in London, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol, Manchester and Nottingham from 24th February, priced from £12.50
Bonobo
 
Drive-By Truckers
 
VNV Nation
 
King Champion Sounds
 
Bonobo in London, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Gateshead and Sussex from 25th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets Drive-By Truckers in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Clifton and Brighton from 27th February, priced £22. Last tour was 3 years ago VNV Nation in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Norwich and Manchester from 20th February, priced from £18. Last tour was 3 years ago King Champion Sounds in London, Hastings, Brighton, Newcastle and Fallowfield from 27th February, priced from £5
Idan Raichel
 
Postmodern Jukebox
 
Ferocious Dog
 
The Dears in London, Cardiff, Bristol and Leeds from 24th February, priced from £13. Last tour was 6 years ago Idan Raichel in London from 26th February. Last tour was 3 years ago Postmodern Jukebox in London, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Brighton, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and many more from 27th February, priced from £25 Ferocious Dog in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Southampton, Cardiff and more from 24th February, priced from £12
VANT
 
Tragedy
 
 
VANT in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and more from 24th February, priced £11 Tragedy - A Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees in London, Manchester, Carlisle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and more from 24th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets Kojo Funds in London, Nottingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Hull, Norwich, Birmingham and more from 26th February, priced from £10 Jez Kerr in Newcastle on 25th February, priced £8
Dreamboats and Petticoats
 
Babe - The Sheep Pig
 
Count Arthur Strong
 
The Miser
 
Dreamboats and Petticoats in Aylesbury, Manchester, Southport, Stoke, York, Blackpool, Birmingham and more from 20th February. Last tour was 3 years ago Babe - The Sheep Pig in London, Keswick, Chesterfield, Newbury, High Wycombe, Worthing, Bournemouth and many more from 20th February, priced from £16. Last tour was 7 years ago Count Arthur Strong in London, Durham, Harrogate, Nottingham, Doncaster, Salford, Shrewsbury and many more from 22nd February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets The Miser in London from 21st February. Last tour was 4 years ago
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
 
The Wedding Singer
 
Whitney - Queen Of The Night
 
Sean Lock
 
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 22nd February, priced £27.75 The Wedding Singer with Ray Quinn in Sunderland, Dublin, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 21st February Whitney - Queen Of The Night in London, Woking, Stockport, Southport, Bristol, Sunderland, Whitley Bay and more from 23rd February, priced from £23 Sean Lock 'Keep It Light' in London, Southend, Birmingham, Ipswich, Cambridge, Inverness, Edinburgh and many more from 23rd February, priced from £23. Last few tickets
Ricky Gervais
 
Andrew Lawrence
 
Circus Wonderland
 
Ricky Gervais 'Humanity' in Bristol, York, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Belfast from 21st February, priced from £30 - very limited spaces Andrew Lawrence 'The Hate Speech Tour' with Leicester Comedy Festival in London, Leicester, Salford and Southampton from 21st February, priced from £8 The Cuban Brothers in Barnstaple, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Southampton from 25th February, priced from £10 Circus Wonderland in Sussex and Brighton from 21st February, priced £7.70

