Fat Friday: Lady Gaga, Diana Krall, Chaka Khan, Madness, Philip Glass and more

Lady Gaga October UK arena tour covering London, Birmingham and Manchester from around £55. Diana Krall Royal Albert Hall residency in September. Chaka Khan on 6th July in London. Madness House of Common - Madness present House of Common on 28th August in London from £35. Tickets already available for Birkenhead, Scarborough, Falkirk, Lancashire and more.

Gladys Knight from 29th June to 5th July in London, Bournemouth, Glasgow and Manchester. Philip Glass American Style with Laurie Anderson on 18th May in London (second London concert). Tickets already available for London. The Wombats on 30th June in London from £27.50. Mark Lanegan June in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester around £22.50.

Maximo Park Live at Leeds Finale on 30th April at the O2 Academy in Leeds. Micky Flanagan 10th "An' Another Fing" gig added at the O2 Arena for 7th October in London. Tickets already available for London, Swansea, Plymouth, Edinburgh and more. Little Big Town from 28th September to 5th October in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Gateshead, Glasgow and more. Walking On Cars Brits Week & War Child, Together with O2 Present: Walking on Cars on 24th February in London.

Gang of Youths from 26th April to 31st May in London, Manchester and Brighton from £7.50 to £9. Pierce Brothers on 9th June in London from £11. To Kill a King [UK] May in London from £15. Gavin DeGraw May in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from £23.

Little Mix on 16th July in Carlisle from £37.50. Tickets already available for London, Birkenhead, Newmarket, Gloucester and more. Bush on 14th March in London. Pixies on 9th July in Dublin. Clan Of Xymox on 16th September in London from £18. Tickets already available for Bristol.

The Cribs on 16th May in Bristol from £20. Bell X1 on 8th July in Dublin. Natalie Imbruglia May in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £24.50 to £32.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Melanie C April in Belfast and Dublin around £33. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and more.

Stormzy from 29th March to 30th April in Dublin, Bristol, Nottingham and Sheffield around £20. Charlie Worsham March in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. Sublime with Rome August in London, Manchester and Bristol from £22.50 to £25. Kaiser Chiefs May in Liverpool and Scarborough from £29.50 to £30. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Llandudno, Bournemouth, Birmingham and more.

The Cranberries Acoustic May in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Gateshead and more around £40. More tickets on sale Friday. The One Hundred May in London, Southampton, Bath, Plymouth, Cardiff and more around £9. Ben Marwood April in Edinburgh and Glasgow from £8. Tickets already available for Reading and Nottingham. Blood Youth April in London, Glasgow and Leeds around £9.

UK Foo Fighters from 11th November to 9th December in London, Birmingham and Liverpool from £14.50. Tickets already available for West Yorkshire, Chester and Norwich. Guns 2 Roses from 27th May to 27th October in London, Liverpool, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from £12 to £13. Tickets already available for Hertford, Flintshire, Southampton, Bedford and more. King No-One from 29th March to 14th April in London, Brighton, Leeds, Kings Heath, Bristol and many more around £7.50. More tickets on sale Yesterday. Tickets already available for Manchester. The Parrots [Spain] May in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Dublin, Manchester, Kings Heath and more around £8. More tickets on sale Friday.

