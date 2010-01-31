The Week Ahead with Pet Shop Boys, Kings Of Leon, Tegan and Sara, War Child with Richard Hawley, Tinie Tempah, Biffy Clyro and more
Also from Monday 13th Feb: Delays, Van Morrison, The View, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Chainsmokers, Christy Moore, Eddi Reader, Chas and Dave, The Nightingales, The Lancashire Hotpots, Firewind, Band of Horses, Chuck Prophet, LTJ Bukem, Ulrich Schnauss, Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, Dreamboats and Petticoats, Four Year Strong, Deaf Havana and more
All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability)
This week:
|Pet Shop Boys in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bournemouth and Birmingham from 18th February, priced from £65. Last few tickets
|Kings Of Leon in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Manchester and Sheffield from 19th February, priced £60. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Tegan and Sara in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin from 13th February, priced from £21. Last few tickets
|Craig David with War Child in London, then Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Brighton, Birmingham and many more from 16th February, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets
|Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, War Child in London on 16th February
|Biffy Clyro for War Child in London on 20th February
|Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Anne-Marie, War Child in London on 14th February
|Delays 'Cavalry - A Benefit Concert for Greg Gilbert' with Mystery Jets, Band of Skulls, Bill Ryder-Jones, Thomas Tantrum in Southampton on 17th February, priced £30. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Van Morrison in London from 14th February, priced £125. Last few tickets
|The View in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 19th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor in London, Norwich, Birmingham, Gateshead, Edinburgh, Inverness, Manchester and more from 16th February, priced from £20. Last few tickets
|The Chainsmokers rescheduled in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 15th February, priced from £16. Last few tickets
|Christy Moore in Westmeath, Meath, Waterford, Tipperary, Monaghan, Offaly, Kilkenny and many more from 18th February, priced £27.50. Last few tickets
|Eddi Reader in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Glasgow and more from 16th February, priced from £22.50
|Chas and Dave in Norwich, Milton Keynes, Folkestone, Aylesbury, Crawley, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 18th February, priced from £5.22
|The Pop Group in Cambridge and Brighton from 15th February, priced £17.50
|The Nightingales with Blue Orchids in Newcastle, Halifax, Reading, Brighton, Southend, Cambridge, Liverpool and more from 17th February, priced from £7.70
|The Lancashire Hotpots in St. Helens, Derby, Hull, Carlisle, Bury, Salford, Blackpool and more from 18th February, priced from £12
|Firewind 'Rescheduled from November' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Wolverhampton and Southampton from 15th February, priced from £16.50
|Chuck Prophet 'Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express' in London, Oxford, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol from 14th February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
|Band of Horses in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol from 15th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets
|LTJ Bukem in London on 17th February, priced £12.50
|High Contrast in London and Swansea from 18th February, priced from £12
|Ulrich Schnauss in London, Manchester, Hull and Glasgow from 15th February, priced from £12. Last few tickets
|Gentleman's Dub Club in London, Falmouth, Plymouth, Poole, Brighton, Bristol, Chester and many more from 17th February, priced from £12
|Midge Ure in Wakefield and Leamington Spa from 18th February, priced £20
|Gilbert O'Sullivan in Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Ipswich and York from 14th February, priced from £29.50
|Chicago Blues Brothers in London, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Exmouth, Torquay, Whitley Bay, Birmingham and more from 17th February, priced from £22
|Gavin James in London, Kerry, Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 18th February, priced from £10
|The Handsome Family in London, Cardiff, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds and more from 18th February, priced from £15
|Four Year Strong with Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Boston Manor in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast from 14th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Deaf Havana in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham and Norwich from 17th February, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets
|Funny Girl in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Bristol, Stoke, Edinburgh, Woking and more from 18th February
|Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical in London and Manchester from 17th February, priced from £15
|A Clockwork Orange [Action to the Word] in London from 14th February, priced from £18.50. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Dreamboats and Petticoats in Aylesbury, Manchester, Southport, Stoke, York, Blackpool, Birmingham and more from 20th February. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Babe - The Sheep Pig in London, Keswick, Chesterfield, Newbury, High Wycombe, Worthing, Bournemouth and many more from 20th February, priced from £16. Last tour was 7 years ago
|The Full Monty in Whitley Bay, Glasgow and Sunderland from 15th February, priced £15
|Rent in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Woking from 14th February
|Jamali Maddix in London, Leicester, Manchester and Nottingham from 17th February, priced from £5