The Week Ahead with Pet Shop Boys, Kings Of Leon, Tegan and Sara, War Child with Richard Hawley, Tinie Tempah, Biffy Clyro and more

Also from Monday 13th Feb: Delays, Van Morrison, The View, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Chainsmokers, Christy Moore, Eddi Reader, Chas and Dave, The Nightingales, The Lancashire Hotpots, Firewind, Band of Horses, Chuck Prophet, LTJ Bukem, Ulrich Schnauss, Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, Dreamboats and Petticoats, Four Year Strong, Deaf Havana and more

This week:

Pet Shop Boys
 
Kings Of Leon
 
Tegan and Sara
 
Craig David
 
Pet Shop Boys in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bournemouth and Birmingham from 18th February, priced from £65. Last few tickets Kings Of Leon in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Manchester and Sheffield from 19th February, priced £60. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Tegan and Sara in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin from 13th February, priced from £21. Last few tickets Craig David with War Child in London, then Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Brighton, Birmingham and many more from 16th February, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets
Richard Hawley
 
Biffy Clyro
 
Tinie Tempah
 
Delays
 
Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, War Child in London on 16th February Biffy Clyro for War Child in London on 20th February Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Anne-Marie, War Child in London on 14th February Delays 'Cavalry - A Benefit Concert for Greg Gilbert' with Mystery Jets, Band of Skulls, Bill Ryder-Jones, Thomas Tantrum in Southampton on 17th February, priced £30. Last tour was 3 years ago
Van Morrison
 
The View
 
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
 
The Chainsmokers - Image: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
 
Image: twitter.com/TheChainsmokers
Van Morrison in London from 14th February, priced £125. Last few tickets The View in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 19th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets Sophie Ellis-Bextor in London, Norwich, Birmingham, Gateshead, Edinburgh, Inverness, Manchester and more from 16th February, priced from £20. Last few tickets The Chainsmokers rescheduled in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 15th February, priced from £16. Last few tickets
Christy Moore
 
Eddi Reader
 
Chas and Dave - Image: www.chasndave.com
 
Image: link
The Pop Group
 
Christy Moore in Westmeath, Meath, Waterford, Tipperary, Monaghan, Offaly, Kilkenny and many more from 18th February, priced £27.50. Last few tickets Eddi Reader in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Glasgow and more from 16th February, priced from £22.50 Chas and Dave in Norwich, Milton Keynes, Folkestone, Aylesbury, Crawley, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 18th February, priced from £5.22 The Pop Group in Cambridge and Brighton from 15th February, priced £17.50
The Nightingales - Photo: Anthony John Sayer
 
Photo: Anthony John Sayer
The Lancashire Hotpots - Image: www.thelancashirehotpots.net
 
Image: link
Firewind - Image: www.myspace.com/firewind
 
Image: link
Chuck Prophet - Image: www.chuckprophet.com
 
Image: link
The Nightingales with Blue Orchids in Newcastle, Halifax, Reading, Brighton, Southend, Cambridge, Liverpool and more from 17th February, priced from £7.70 The Lancashire Hotpots in St. Helens, Derby, Hull, Carlisle, Bury, Salford, Blackpool and more from 18th February, priced from £12 Firewind 'Rescheduled from November' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Wolverhampton and Southampton from 15th February, priced from £16.50 Chuck Prophet 'Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express' in London, Oxford, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol from 14th February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
Band of Horses
 
LTJ Bukem
 
High Contrast
 
Ulrich Schnauss
 
Band of Horses in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol from 15th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets LTJ Bukem in London on 17th February, priced £12.50 High Contrast in London and Swansea from 18th February, priced from £12 Ulrich Schnauss in London, Manchester, Hull and Glasgow from 15th February, priced from £12. Last few tickets
Gentleman's Dub Club
 
Midge Ure
 
Gilbert O'Sullivan
 
The Chicago Blues Brothers
 
Gentleman's Dub Club in London, Falmouth, Plymouth, Poole, Brighton, Bristol, Chester and many more from 17th February, priced from £12 Midge Ure in Wakefield and Leamington Spa from 18th February, priced £20 Gilbert O'Sullivan in Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Ipswich and York from 14th February, priced from £29.50 Chicago Blues Brothers in London, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Exmouth, Torquay, Whitley Bay, Birmingham and more from 17th February, priced from £22
Gavin James
 
The Handsome Family - Image: www.handsomefamily.com
 
Image: link
Four Year Strong
 
Deaf Havana
 
Gavin James in London, Kerry, Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 18th February, priced from £10 The Handsome Family in London, Cardiff, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds and more from 18th February, priced from £15 Four Year Strong with Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Boston Manor in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast from 14th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets Deaf Havana in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham and Norwich from 17th February, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets
Funny Girl
 
Bat Out Of Hell
 
A Clockwork Orange
 
Dreamboats and Petticoats
 
Funny Girl in Manchester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Bristol, Stoke, Edinburgh, Woking and more from 18th February Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical in London and Manchester from 17th February, priced from £15 A Clockwork Orange [Action to the Word] in London from 14th February, priced from £18.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Dreamboats and Petticoats in Aylesbury, Manchester, Southport, Stoke, York, Blackpool, Birmingham and more from 20th February. Last tour was 3 years ago
Babe - The Sheep Pig
 
The Full Monty
 
Rent
 
Jamali Maddix
 
Babe - The Sheep Pig in London, Keswick, Chesterfield, Newbury, High Wycombe, Worthing, Bournemouth and many more from 20th February, priced from £16. Last tour was 7 years ago The Full Monty in Whitley Bay, Glasgow and Sunderland from 15th February, priced £15 Rent in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Woking from 14th February Jamali Maddix in London, Leicester, Manchester and Nottingham from 17th February, priced from £5

