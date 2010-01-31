The Week Ahead with Pet Shop Boys, Kings Of Leon, Tegan and Sara, War Child with Richard Hawley, Tinie Tempah, Biffy Clyro and more

Pet Shop Boys in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bournemouth and Birmingham from 18th February, priced from £65. Last few tickets Kings Of Leon in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow, Manchester and Sheffield from 19th February, priced £60. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Tegan and Sara in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin from 13th February, priced from £21. Last few tickets Craig David with War Child in London, then Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Brighton, Birmingham and many more from 16th February, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets

Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, War Child in London on 16th February Biffy Clyro for War Child in London on 20th February Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Anne-Marie, War Child in London on 14th February Delays 'Cavalry - A Benefit Concert for Greg Gilbert' with Mystery Jets, Band of Skulls, Bill Ryder-Jones, Thomas Tantrum in Southampton on 17th February, priced £30. Last tour was 3 years ago

Van Morrison in London from 14th February, priced £125. Last few tickets The View in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 19th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets Sophie Ellis-Bextor in London, Norwich, Birmingham, Gateshead, Edinburgh, Inverness, Manchester and more from 16th February, priced from £20. Last few tickets The Chainsmokers rescheduled in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 15th February, priced from £16. Last few tickets

Christy Moore in Westmeath, Meath, Waterford, Tipperary, Monaghan, Offaly, Kilkenny and many more from 18th February, priced £27.50. Last few tickets Eddi Reader in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Glasgow and more from 16th February, priced from £22.50 Chas and Dave in Norwich, Milton Keynes, Folkestone, Aylesbury, Crawley, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 18th February, priced from £5.22 The Pop Group in Cambridge and Brighton from 15th February, priced £17.50

The Nightingales with Blue Orchids in Newcastle, Halifax, Reading, Brighton, Southend, Cambridge, Liverpool and more from 17th February, priced from £7.70 The Lancashire Hotpots in St. Helens, Derby, Hull, Carlisle, Bury, Salford, Blackpool and more from 18th February, priced from £12 Firewind 'Rescheduled from November' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Wolverhampton and Southampton from 15th February, priced from £16.50 Chuck Prophet 'Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express' in London, Oxford, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol from 14th February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets

Band of Horses in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol from 15th February, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets LTJ Bukem in London on 17th February, priced £12.50 High Contrast in London and Swansea from 18th February, priced from £12 Ulrich Schnauss in London, Manchester, Hull and Glasgow from 15th February, priced from £12. Last few tickets

Gentleman's Dub Club in London, Falmouth, Plymouth, Poole, Brighton, Bristol, Chester and many more from 17th February, priced from £12 Midge Ure in Wakefield and Leamington Spa from 18th February, priced £20 Gilbert O'Sullivan in Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Ipswich and York from 14th February, priced from £29.50 Chicago Blues Brothers in London, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Exmouth, Torquay, Whitley Bay, Birmingham and more from 17th February, priced from £22

Gavin James in London, Kerry, Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 18th February, priced from £10 The Handsome Family in London, Cardiff, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds and more from 18th February, priced from £15 Four Year Strong with Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Boston Manor in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast from 14th February, priced from £15. Last few tickets Deaf Havana in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, Birmingham and Norwich from 17th February, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets