Fat Friday: Ed Sheeran, Jamiroquai, Russell Brand, Sigur Rós, TRNSMT with Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, The 1975 and more

Ed Sheeran from 12th April to 2nd May in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more around £70. Jamiroquai on 31st March in London from £55. TRNSMT July in Glasgow from £59.50. Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and The 1975 confirmed. Sigur Rós 'An Evening With SIgur Ros' September in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Russell Brand Re:Birth from 4th April to 6th November 2018 in London, Cambridge, Northampton, Watford, Dartford and many more around £28.50. Tickets already available for London. Celine Dion from 20th June to 27th July in London, Manchester and Birmingham. Jools Holland and his Rhythm 'n Blues Orchestra with special guest vocalist Jose Feliciano from 13th October to 22nd December in London, Belfast, Dublin, Southend, Ipswich and many more. Belsonic on 26th June in Belfast from £33. Tickets already available for Belfast. The 1975, The Chainsmokers and Cream Classics confirmed
The 1975 June in Belfast and Dublin around £33. Tickets already available for London. The Jacksons Nocturne Live - Nocturne Live: The Jacksons 50th Anniversary, Kool & the Gang on 18th June in Oxford. Brian Wilson Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds August in London and Sheffield from £55 to £65. Kaiser Chiefs on 20th May in Uttoxeter. Tickets already available for other UK dates.
Ocean Colour Scene on 15th July in Monmouthshire from £35. Train October in Dublin and Belfast around £32.50. Rat Boy from 25th April to 6th May in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Stoke, Oxford and more from £13 to £16. The Hunna from 26th April to 3rd May in London, Cambridge, Manchester and Southampton from £16 to £18.
French Montana April in London and Birmingham around £30.50. Procol Harum on 13th May in London. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and more. John Mayer The Search for Everything on 12th May in London. Idina Menzel June in London, Bristol, Portsmouth, Manchester, Birmingham and more.
Leftfield Leftism Anniversary Tour 2017 - Leftism on 11th May in Bristol. Citadel Festival with headliners Foals on 16th July in London from £49.50. Roni Size New Forms on 28th April in London. The Fisherman's Friends from 16th May to 15th July in Penzance and Liskeard from £25 to £28. Tickets already available for Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, Exmouth, Cheltenham and more.
Caetano Veloso Caetano Veloso & Teresa Cristina on 21st April in London. Public Service Broadcasting Edinburgh International Science Festival exclusive - The Race For Space Live on 12th April in Edinburgh. Tim Burgess Tim Burgess DJ Set with Madchester Guests on 15th April in Glasgow from £10. Milton Jones on 19th October in Dunfermline. Tickets already available for London, Swindon, Weston-super-Mare, Oxford and many more
Belle and Sebastian on 20th July in Dublin. Charlotte Church from 1st April to 12th May in Leeds, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and more around £14. New Found Glory from 27th September to 8th October in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £22.50 to £25. Opeth November in Belfast and Dublin around £32.50.
The Icicle Works from 6th October to 9th December in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Derby, Birmingham and more from £17.50 to £20. Clean Cut Kid from 28th April to 20th May in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and more from £9 to £11. Tom Clarke from 17th June to 7th July in London, Nottingham, Bristol, Reading, Southampton and more from £15. Spoon June in London, Manchester and Glasgow from £22.50 to £25.
The Besnard Lakes May in London and Manchester from £12 to £16.50. Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on 22nd June in London from £30. Real Estate June in London, Cambridge and Manchester from £16.50 to £20. Valerie June April in London, Brighton and Manchester from £14 to £16.50.
Skinny Puppy on 30th May in London from £25. Jamie Lenman from 28th April to 6th May in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow from £15 to £16.50. Big Narstie May in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester and more from £10 to £12.50. Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2017 November in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast from £22.50 to £25.
Dua Lipa April in London and Manchester from £16 to £19. Fink November in London, Manchester and Glasgow from £16 to £19. Tickets already available for London. Greg Davies You Magnificent Beast - extra Liverpool gig added on 26th September in Liverpool from £28.75. Tickets already available for London, Margate, Southend, Leicester and more. The Bootleg Beatles December in Cardiff, Liverpool, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester and more. Tickets already available for London, Southend, Oxford, Chatham and more.
Limmy That's Your Lot June in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Dublin and Belfast. Tickets already available for Dublin and Belfast. The Slow Readers Club from 25th March to 19th May in London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Hull, Sheffield and more from £8 to £10. The Shimmer Band April in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester from £7. Seafret May in Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff from £10. Tickets already available for Brighton, Oxford, Nottingham, Manchester and more.
Savoy Motel from 28th March to 3rd April in Glasgow, Manchester, Kings Heath and Bristol from £7. The Brighton Beach Boys Pet Sounds Vs. Sergeant Pepper's on 16th September in Brighton. Y & T on 29th October and 8th November in Cardiff and Belfast from £17.50 to £18.50. Tickets already available for Nottingham and West Yorkshire. By The Sea Festival on 29th September in Margate from £55.

