Fat Friday: Ed Sheeran, Jamiroquai, Russell Brand, Sigur Rós, TRNSMT with Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, The 1975 and more

Ed Sheeran from 12th April to 2nd May in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more around £70. Jamiroquai on 31st March in London from £55. TRNSMT July in Glasgow from £59.50. Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and The 1975 confirmed. Sigur Rós 'An Evening With SIgur Ros' September in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Russell Brand Re:Birth from 4th April to 6th November 2018 in London, Cambridge, Northampton, Watford, Dartford and many more around £28.50. Tickets already available for London. Celine Dion from 20th June to 27th July in London, Manchester and Birmingham. Jools Holland and his Rhythm 'n Blues Orchestra from 13th October to 22nd December in London, Belfast, Dublin, Southend, Ipswich and many more. Belsonic on 26th June in Belfast from £33. Tickets already available for Belfast. The 1975, The Chainsmokers and Cream Classics confirmed

The 1975 June in Belfast and Dublin around £33. Tickets already available for London. The Jacksons Nocturne Live - Nocturne Live: The Jacksons 50th Anniversary, Kool & the Gang on 18th June in Oxford. Brian Wilson Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds August in London and Sheffield from £55 to £65. Kaiser Chiefs on 20th May in Uttoxeter. Tickets already available for other UK dates.

Ocean Colour Scene on 15th July in Monmouthshire from £35. Train October in Dublin and Belfast around £32.50. Rat Boy from 25th April to 6th May in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Stoke, Oxford and more from £13 to £16. The Hunna from 26th April to 3rd May in London, Cambridge, Manchester and Southampton from £16 to £18.

French Montana April in London and Birmingham around £30.50. Procol Harum on 13th May in London. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and more. John Mayer The Search for Everything on 12th May in London. Idina Menzel June in London, Bristol, Portsmouth, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

Leftfield Leftism Anniversary Tour 2017 - Leftism on 11th May in Bristol. Public Service Broadcasting Edinburgh International Science Festival exclusive - The Race For Space Live on 12th April in Edinburgh. Tim Burgess Tim Burgess DJ Set with Madchester Guests on 15th April in Glasgow from £10. Milton Jones on 19th October in Dunfermline. Tickets already available for London, Swindon, Weston-super-Mare, Oxford and many more

On sale now On sale now Photo: Jack Alexander link On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link

Belle and Sebastian on 20th July in Dublin. Charlotte Church from 1st April to 12th May in Leeds, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and more around £14. New Found Glory from 27th September to 8th October in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £22.50 to £25. Opeth November in Belfast and Dublin around £32.50.

On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: twitter.com/tomclarke_cov On sale Friday Image: link

The Icicle Works from 6th October to 9th December in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Derby, Birmingham and more from £17.50 to £20. Clean Cut Kid from 28th April to 20th May in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and more from £9 to £11. Tom Clarke from 17th June to 7th July in London, Nottingham, Bristol, Reading, Southampton and more from £15. Spoon June in London, Manchester and Glasgow from £22.50 to £25.

