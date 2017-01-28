The Week Ahead with Tegan and Sara, Wilkinson, Al Murray, Taking Back Sunday, Trivium, Madeleine Peyroux and more

Tegan and Sara in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin from 13th February, priced from £21. Last few tickets Wilkinson in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Norwich, Bristol, Bournemouth and more from 9th February, priced from £12. Last few tickets Taking Back Sunday with Frank Iero and the Patience in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Norwich from 11th February, priced from £20 Al Murray 'Let's Go Backwards Together' in London, Chatham, Sussex, Aldershot, Hertfordshire, Warrington, Preston and many more from 9th February, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets

Trivium in London, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham from 11th February, priced from £20. Last few tickets Kate Nash 'Rescheduled from 2016' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 6th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Madeleine Peyroux in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Coventry, Southend, Bournemouth, Liverpool and more from 9th February, priced from £27.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Billy Connolly in Belfast and Dublin from 11th February. Last few tickets

Alexander O'Neal in London, Blackburn, Stoke, Doncaster, York, Aylesbury, Birmingham and more from 10th February, priced from £26.50. Last few tickets Mike and the Mechanics in London, Belfast, Dublin, Buxton, Gateshead, York, Carlisle and many more from 11th February, priced from £35.50 Dreadzone in London, Wolverhampton, Sheffield, Gloucester, Tunbridge Wells, Bristol, Brighton and many more from 11th February, priced from £15 Dutch Uncles in London, Brighton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham, Kings Heath and more from 11th February, priced from £10

Anthrax 'Performing 'Among the Living' and more' with The Raven Age in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 9th February, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets Mark Eitzel in Dublin, Brighton, Bristol, Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow from 12th February, priced from £15 Chris Difford in London, Southend, Blackburn and Nottingham from 10th February, priced from £15 Tim Westwood in London from 11th February, priced £7

Noisia in Sheffield, Oxford, Norwich and Edinburgh from 10th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Gutterdämmerung 'rescheduled from September' in London from 11th February, priced £27.50 Ben Watt in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Guildford, Cambridge, Nottingham and Oxford from 7th February, priced from £15 Soto 'Jeff Scott Soto plus Vanadine' in London, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Nottingham from 10th February, priced from £15. Last tour was 3 years ago

Mario Biondi in London, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester from 9th February, priced from £25 Purple Rain in London, Brighton, Cambridge, Guildford, Salisbury, York, Newcastle and many more from 10th February, priced from £15.50. Last few tickets Little Comets in London, Oxford, Bath, Southsea, Brighton, Cambridge, Birmingham and more from 9th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Bry in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Hull, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more from 6th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets

Ladyhawke in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford and more from 7th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets OHHMS in Coventry, Basingstoke, Oxford, Newcastle, Bristol, Bournemouth, Swansea and more from 11th February, priced from £6. Last few tickets The Naked and Famous in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 12th February, priced from £17. Last tour was 3 years ago Amber Run in London, Norwich, Nottingham, Birmingham, Exeter, Sheffield, Southampton and more from 8th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets

Sundara Karma in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 11th February, priced from £11 The Godfathers in London, Middlesbrough, Kings Heath, Newcastle and Glasgow from 9th February, priced from £10 Slaughter and the Dogs in London, Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, Leeds and Glasgow from 9th February, priced from £17 Rews in Brighton, Aldershot, Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 8th February, priced from £5

Chantel McGregor in London, Hertfordshire, Hull, Hitchin, Nottingham, Durham, Blackburn and more from 11th February, priced from £12 Modern Baseball in London, Southampton, Bristol, Newcastle and Manchester from 12th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Garage Nation in London, Plymouth, Southampton, Bristol and Manchester from 11th February, priced from £5 John Coghlan's Quo with John Coghlan in Reading, Cardiff, Leamington Spa and Sheffield from 10th February, priced £12

The Pineapple Thief in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 9th February, priced from £18 Breabach in London, Leicester and Kendal from 8th February, priced from £15.40 Jon Richardson 'Old Man' in London, Margate, Hertfordshire, Melton Mowbray, Douglas, King's Lynn, Blackpool and many more from 10th February, priced from £20.50. Last few tickets Chris Ramsey in London, Whitby, Coventry, Winchester, Wakefield, Lancaster, Southend and many more from 12th February, priced from £8. Last few tickets

James Acaster Recognise, Represent, Reset in London, Hove, Leicester, Norwich, York, Nottingham, Newcastle and more from 6th February, priced from £11 Jerry Sadowitz in London from 9th February Sara Pascoe 'New Material Night' in London, Lincoln, Bournemouth, Bristol, Colchester, Milton Keynes, Salford and more from 7th February, priced from £6.60 Jimeoin in Yeovil, Exeter, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Fife and many more from 9th February, priced £18