The Week Ahead with Tegan and Sara, Wilkinson, Al Murray, Taking Back Sunday, Trivium, Madeleine Peyroux and more

Also taking place on or after Monday 6th February 2017: Billy Connolly, Kate Nash, Alexander O'Neal, Mike and the Mechanics, Dreadzone, Dutch Uncles, Anthrax, Gutterdämmerung, Noisia, Ben Watt, Ladyhawke, OHHMS, Chris Ramsey, Jon Richardson, Doc Brown, Sara Pascoe, Rews, The Godfathers, Leicester Comedy Festival and more

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability)

This week:

Tegan and Sara
 
Wilkinson
 
Taking Back Sunday
 
Al Murray
 
Tegan and Sara in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin from 13th February, priced from £21. Last few tickets Wilkinson in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Norwich, Bristol, Bournemouth and more from 9th February, priced from £12. Last few tickets Taking Back Sunday with Frank Iero and the Patience in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Norwich from 11th February, priced from £20 Al Murray 'Let's Go Backwards Together' in London, Chatham, Sussex, Aldershot, Hertfordshire, Warrington, Preston and many more from 9th February, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets
Trivium
 
Kate Nash
 
Madeleine Peyroux
 
Billy Connolly
 
Trivium in London, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham from 11th February, priced from £20. Last few tickets Kate Nash 'Rescheduled from 2016' in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 6th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Madeleine Peyroux in London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Coventry, Southend, Bournemouth, Liverpool and more from 9th February, priced from £27.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Billy Connolly in Belfast and Dublin from 11th February. Last few tickets
Alexander O'Neal
 
Mike and the Mechanics
 
Dreadzone
 
Dutch Uncles
 
Alexander O'Neal in London, Blackburn, Stoke, Doncaster, York, Aylesbury, Birmingham and more from 10th February, priced from £26.50. Last few tickets Mike and the Mechanics in London, Belfast, Dublin, Buxton, Gateshead, York, Carlisle and many more from 11th February, priced from £35.50 Dreadzone in London, Wolverhampton, Sheffield, Gloucester, Tunbridge Wells, Bristol, Brighton and many more from 11th February, priced from £15 Dutch Uncles in London, Brighton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham, Kings Heath and more from 11th February, priced from £10
Anthrax
 
Mark Eitzel - Image: www.myspace.com/markeitzel
 
Image: link
Chris Difford
 
Westwood
 
Anthrax 'Performing 'Among the Living' and more' with The Raven Age in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 9th February, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets Mark Eitzel in Dublin, Brighton, Bristol, Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow from 12th February, priced from £15 Chris Difford in London, Southend, Blackburn and Nottingham from 10th February, priced from £15 Tim Westwood in London from 11th February, priced £7
Noisia
 
Gutterdämmerung
 
Ben Watt
 
Soto
 
Noisia in Sheffield, Oxford, Norwich and Edinburgh from 10th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Gutterdämmerung 'rescheduled from September' in London from 11th February, priced £27.50 Ben Watt in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Guildford, Cambridge, Nottingham and Oxford from 7th February, priced from £15 Soto 'Jeff Scott Soto plus Vanadine' in London, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Nottingham from 10th February, priced from £15. Last tour was 3 years ago
Mario Biondi
 
Purple Rain
 
Little Comets
 
Bry
 
Mario Biondi in London, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester from 9th February, priced from £25 Purple Rain in London, Brighton, Cambridge, Guildford, Salisbury, York, Newcastle and many more from 10th February, priced from £15.50. Last few tickets Little Comets in London, Oxford, Bath, Southsea, Brighton, Cambridge, Birmingham and more from 9th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Bry in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Hull, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more from 6th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets
Ladyhawke
 
OHHMS
 
The Naked and Famous
 
Amber Run
 
Ladyhawke in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford and more from 7th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets OHHMS in Coventry, Basingstoke, Oxford, Newcastle, Bristol, Bournemouth, Swansea and more from 11th February, priced from £6. Last few tickets The Naked and Famous in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 12th February, priced from £17. Last tour was 3 years ago Amber Run in London, Norwich, Nottingham, Birmingham, Exeter, Sheffield, Southampton and more from 8th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets
Sundara Karma - Photo: James A. Grant
 
Photo: James A. Grant
The Godfathers
 
Slaughter and the Dogs
 
Rews - Image: www.facebook.com/wearerewsmusic
 
Image: link
Sundara Karma in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 11th February, priced from £11 The Godfathers in London, Middlesbrough, Kings Heath, Newcastle and Glasgow from 9th February, priced from £10 Slaughter and the Dogs in London, Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, Leeds and Glasgow from 9th February, priced from £17 Rews in Brighton, Aldershot, Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 8th February, priced from £5
Chantel McGregor
 
Modern Baseball
 
Garage Nation
 
John Coghlan's Quo - Photo: Julien Lachaussée www.julienlachaussee.com
 
Photo: Julien Lachaussée link
Chantel McGregor in London, Hertfordshire, Hull, Hitchin, Nottingham, Durham, Blackburn and more from 11th February, priced from £12 Modern Baseball in London, Southampton, Bristol, Newcastle and Manchester from 12th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets Garage Nation in London, Plymouth, Southampton, Bristol and Manchester from 11th February, priced from £5 John Coghlan's Quo with John Coghlan in Reading, Cardiff, Leamington Spa and Sheffield from 10th February, priced £12
Pineapple Thief - Photo: Rob Monk www.robmonkphotography.com
 
Photo: Rob Monk link
Breabach - Image: www.breabach.com
 
Image: link
Jon Richardson
 
Chris Ramsey
 
The Pineapple Thief in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 9th February, priced from £18 Breabach in London, Leicester and Kendal from 8th February, priced from £15.40 Jon Richardson 'Old Man' in London, Margate, Hertfordshire, Melton Mowbray, Douglas, King's Lynn, Blackpool and many more from 10th February, priced from £20.50. Last few tickets Chris Ramsey in London, Whitby, Coventry, Winchester, Wakefield, Lancaster, Southend and many more from 12th February, priced from £8. Last few tickets
James Acaster
 
Jerry Sadowitz
 
Sara Pascoe
 
Jimeoin
 
James Acaster Recognise, Represent, Reset in London, Hove, Leicester, Norwich, York, Nottingham, Newcastle and more from 6th February, priced from £11 Jerry Sadowitz in London from 9th February Sara Pascoe 'New Material Night' in London, Lincoln, Bournemouth, Bristol, Colchester, Milton Keynes, Salford and more from 7th February, priced from £6.60 Jimeoin in Yeovil, Exeter, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Fife and many more from 9th February, priced £18
Doc Brown
 
Angelos Epithemiou
 
Leicester Comedy Festival
 
Dirty Dancing
 
Doc Brown with Matt Richardson in London, Leicester, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and more from 11th February, priced from £11.50 Angelos Epithemiou 'Angelos & Barry: The New Power Generation' with Barry from Watford in London from 6th February Leicester Comedy Festival in Leicester with Tony Law, Nathan Caton, Mark Watson, Mark Simmons, Kate Lucas, Joe Lycett and many more from 8th February, priced from £10 Dirty Dancing in Dublin, Kerry, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sunderland and more from 7th February
Priscilla Queen of the Desert
 
Million Dollar Quartet - Image: www.delfontmackintosh.co.uk
 
Image: link
Producer Ellen Kent - Image: www.ellenkent.com
 
Image: link
Rambert Dance Company
 
Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical in Newcastle, Dunfermline and York from 9th February, priced £16 Million Dollar Quartet in London, Liverpool, Dublin, Woking, Brighton and Manchester from 6th February Ellen Kent - Opera International 'Aida' in London, Bristol, Oxford, Woking, Brighton, Aylesbury, Birmingham and many more from 11th February, priced £28 Rambert Dance Company 'Ghost Dances plus Other Works' in London, Glasgow, Brighton, Oxford and Edinburgh from 9th February

For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2017 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.