Fat Friday: Goldfrapp, The Killers, James Blunt, Kings Of Leon, Beverley Knight and more

Goldfrapp March in London, Oxford, Cambridge and Sheffield from £24.50 to £30. Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with The Killers, Elbow, Tears for Fears, White Lies on 8th July in London from £59.90. James Blunt 'Afterlove' November in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Bournemouth from £40. Kings Of Leon June in Manchester and Sheffield from £60. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle and more.

Beverley Knight June in Northampton, Southend, Reading, Nottingham, Southampton and more from £27.50. Neil Diamond October in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Dublin and more from £65. Paul Rodgers May in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol, Plymouth and many more. Feeder from 24th March to 6th April in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Southampton, Staffordshire and more from £22.50.

The View May in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Liverpool and more from £15 to £18.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Interpol 'Turn On The Bright Lights' September in London and Manchester from £25 to £30. Maximo Park May in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and many more from £20. Madeleine Peyroux from 26th May to 3rd June in Coventry, Southend, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Oxford from £29.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Laura Marling March in Bury St Edmunds, Stockton-on-Tees, Wrexham, Exeter, Norwich and more from £16.50 to £25. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow and more. Roachford from 20th October to 1st December in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Norwich and more from £16 to £22. Liverpool SoundCity with The Human League, The Art of Noise, White Lies, Local Natives, Milburn, A Certain Ratio, Metronomy and more. Mogwai on 16th December in Glasgow from £32.50.

Mouth of the Tyne Festival with Laura Marling, Elbow, Tom Odell July in Tyne and Wear from £25 to £39.50. Little Mix on 25th June in London from £35. Tickets already available for London, Birkenhead, Newmarket, Gloucester and more. Katatonia May in Leeds, Bristol, Wolverhampton, Southampton and Manchester from £20. John Power from 17th March to 6th May in London, Blackburn, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle and more from £14 to £16.65.

Dweezil Zappa '50 Years of Frank' October in London, Gateshead, Salford, Birmingham and Sussex from £38.50 to £39.50. Evanescence Second London gig added for 13th June at the O2 Arena. Citadel Festival with Foals on 16th July in London. Craig David June in Gloucester and Scarborough from £38.50. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth and more.

Madness on 4th August in Falkirk from £39. Tickets already available for Birkenhead, Derbyshire, Dorset, Scarborough and more. Vanilla Ice October in Belfast and Dublin from £38. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham. Cameron Avery April in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Brighton from £12. Joel Dommett from 17th September to 30th November in Bristol, Grimsby, Liverpool, Cardiff, Blackburn and more from £18.50 to £20. Tickets already available for London, Wolverhampton, Crewe, Carlisle and more.

Jorja Smith April in London, Birmingham, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow and more from £10.50 to £12.50. Canaan Smith March in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and more. Charlie Straw April in London, Glasgow, Salford, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from £6 to £8.50. Nadia Rose on 20th April in London from £8.50.

Cherry Glazerr from 22nd May to 1st June in London, Norwich, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow from £6 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London. Electric Guest May in London and Manchester from £10 to £12.50. Amadou & Mariam on 24th May in London from £20. Sigma 'The Albert Sessions' on 27th May in London. Tickets already available for London and Oxford.

Buddy Guy on 13th July in London from £58.50. Tom Speight April in London, Fallowfield and Bristol from £8.50 to £10. Status Quo 'Aquostic' June in York and Norwich from £45. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London and Inverness. W.A.S.P. October in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and many more from £22.50 to £25. Tickets already available for Cardiff.

Future Islands from 27th April to 6th July in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham and more from £22.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Devil Sold His Soul 'A Fragile Hope' April in London, Glasgow, Nottingham and Bristol from £10. Superfood with Dirty Hit, King Nun, Pale Waves from 18th March to 4th April in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and many more from £10 to £13. Dennis Locorriere from 30th September to 9th December in Torquay, Stoke, Southport, Bath, Bristol and more. Tickets already available for Portsmouth, Brighton, Carlisle, Folkestone and more.

Jack Up The 80s with Cheryl, Mike and Jay with Bobby McVay Formerly of Bucks Fizz, From the Jam, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw, The Real Thing, Alexander O'Neal on 11th August in Isle of Wight from £10. The Maine on 25th March in London from £15. Helloween 'Pumpkins United' on 14th November in London from £32.50. National Television Awards on 24th January 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London.

