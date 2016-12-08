The Week Ahead with Green Day, Drake, Paul Carrack, Loyle Carner, Jonathan Pie, Julian Cope and more
Other events from Monday 30th Jan 2017: Bry, Matthew and the Atlas, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Kate Nash, Soul II Soul, Skunk Anansie, A Certain Ratio, Space, Menace Beach, Union J, Barbara Dickson, Danny Baker, Paul Foot, Cirque du Soleil and more
This week:
|Green Day 'Revolution Radio' with The Interrupters in London, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow from 5th February, priced £55. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Drake in London, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Dublin, Birmingham and Glasgow from 30th January, priced from £55. Last few tickets, bound to sell out soon
|Paul Carrack in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, York, Stoke and many more from 3rd February, priced from £30. Last few tickets
|Loyle Carner in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Oxford, Leeds and more from 2nd February, priced from £12
|Jonathan Pie in London, Eastleigh, Bath, Stafford, Northampton, Liverpool, Nottingham and many more from 1st February, priced from £15. Last few tickets - don't miss
|Julian Cope in London, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh and more from 2nd February, priced £23.50. Last few tickets
|Bry in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Hull, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more from 6th February, priced from £10. Last few tickets
|Matthew and the Atlas in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh from 31st January, priced from £9.50
|Fun Lovin' Criminals in London, Dublin, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Bristol, Southampton and more from 1st February, priced from £24. Last few tickets
|Kate Nash in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 6th February, priced from £14. Last few tickets
|Soul II Soul in London, Newcastle, Leamington Spa, Southampton, Lincoln, Norwich, Manchester and more from 3rd February, priced from £25
|Skunk Anansie in London, Bristol and Manchester from 4th February, priced from £25. Last few tickets
|A Certain Ratio in Glasgow on 4th February - the band are also at this year's Liverpool SoundCity supporting The Human League!
|Space in London, Newcastle, Northampton, Chester, Hull, Norwich, Wigan and many more from 3rd February, priced from £8. Last few tickets
|Menace Beach in London, Sheffield, Leicester, Kings Heath, Cardiff, Southampton, Oxford and many more from 31st January, priced from £7.50
|Barbara Dickson in London, Birmingham, Yeovil, Newport [Isle of Wight], Harlow, Lancashire, Shrewsbury and more from 1st February, priced from £25. Last few tickets
|Union J 'rescheduled from September' in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from 1st February, priced from £10
|The Beat in Cardiff, Gloucester, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton, Reading, Hull and more from 3rd February, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
|KRS-One in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and more from 3rd February, priced from £15
|Hannah Wants in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Bristol and more from 4th February, priced from £18
|Kathryn Williams 'Kathryn Williams & Anthony Kerr' with Anthony Kerr in London, Manchester, Kings Heath, Bristol, Brighton, Newcastle and Liverpool from 31st January, priced from £10
|Karnataka in London, Wolverhampton, Devon, Southampton, Glasgow and St. Helens from 5th February, priced from £14
|Frightened Rabbit in Limerick, Dublin, Belfast and Galway from 4th February, priced £24.50
|Mad Dog Mcrea in London, Dorset, Brighton, Cambridge, Nottingham, Southampton, Falmouth and many more from 2nd February, priced from £12
|Sarah Jarosz in Leeds, Oxford, Bristol and Guildford from 31st January, priced from £16.50
|Danny Baker in London, Leeds, Sheffield, Coventry, Corby, Cheltenham, Swindon and many more from 1st February, priced from £20
|Paul Foot in London, Bristol, Oxford, Southend, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leeds and more from 2nd February, priced from £13
|You Win Again - The Story Of The Bee Gees in London, Bournemouth, Harrogate, Sunderland, Stoke, Birkenhead, Southport and many more from 30th January, priced from £19.50
|Cirque du Soleil - Varekai with Cirque du Soleil in Sheffield, Dublin, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham and Glasgow from 2nd February, priced from £55. Last tour was 7 years ago
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London, Torquay, Edinburgh and Bristol from 31st January
|Ghost the Musical in London, Torquay, Woking, Stoke, Norwich, Cardiff, Glasgow and more from 30th January
|Travesties in London from 3rd February - Tom Stoppard's dazzling comedy of art, love and revolution
|Not Dead Enough in London, Milton Keynes, Woking, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Dublin and more from 30th January
|Run The Beast Down in London from 31st January - "An exhilarating theatrical journey performed with a live electronic score..."
|Motown's Greatest Hits - How Sweet It Is in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol and more from 3rd February
|Tango Fire in London from 31st January