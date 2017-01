The Week Ahead with Drake, Busted, Two Door Cinema Club, Seth Lakeman, Ghost the Musical, Anton and Erin, Rob Beckett and more

Drake in London, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Dublin, Birmingham and Glasgow from 30th January, priced from 55. Last few tickets Busted in London, Norwich, Cambridge, Leicester, Bournemouth, Southend, Folkestone and many more from 28th January, priced from 29.50. Last few tickets Two Door Cinema Club in London, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool and more from 24th January, priced from 21. Last few tickets Seth Lakeman in London, Banchory, Inverness, Aberdeen, Kendal, Truro, St. Albans and more from 24th January, priced from 18

Jah Wobble 'Jah Wobble's Invaders of the Heart' in London, Lewes, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Hertford, Leeds, Bristol and more from 25th January, priced from 15 Trentemoller in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 26th January, priced from 17.50 - very last tickets Fatboy Slim in Portrush on 28th January, priced 17.75 Kano '15 Years of Grime' with Chip, Logan Sama in London on 27th January, priced 15

The Fisherman's Friends in Basingstoke, Salisbury, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, Exmouth, Cheltenham, Birmingham and more from 26th January, priced from 18. Last few tickets Fairport Convention in Liverpool, Norwich, Gloucester, St. Albans, Bridport, Salford, Whitby and more from 29th January, priced from 20 The Answer in Ballymena, Dublin, Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Southampton, Manchester and more from 28th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets The Fall in Southampton, Brighton, Leamington Spa, Cardiff, Newcastle, Leeds and Bristol from 27th January, priced from 20

Mos Def 'Yasiin Bey Performing Classic Mos Def. Rescheduled from October' in London, Manchester and Bristol from 26th January, priced from 25. Last few tickets The Wildhearts 'Performing Fishing for Luckies' in Manchester and Nottingham from 26th January, priced 20 Chris Duncan in London, Inverness, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and many more from 23rd January, priced from 10 Chali 2na with Krafty Kuts in London, Dublin, Bristol, Huddersfield, Bedford, Kings Heath, Bournemouth and more from 27th January, priced from 10

Showaddywaddy in Whitley Bay, Blackpool, Manchester, Dunfermline, Whitby, Morecambe, Redruth and more from 28th January, priced from 18.50 James McMurtry in London, Galway, Dublin, Bristol, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 27th January, priced from 15. Last tour was 7 years ago Peter Bruntnell in London, Preston, Shipley, Bedford, Edinburgh and Aberdeen from 28th January, priced from 8 Mark Morriss in Guildford, Manchester, Coventry, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Chester and Scunthorpe from 24th January, priced from 9

The Wonder Years in London, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 28th January, priced from 15 Mary Chapin Carpenter in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff, Poole, Sussex and Cambridge from 26th January, priced from 26.50. Last few tickets Crazy Town 'Plus Ill Dose' with Mr Shiraz in London, Leeds, Norwich, Manchester, Sheffield, Belfast and Wolverhampton from 23rd January, priced from 12.50 Spring King 'X-posure All-dayer 2017' with Radio X in London, Oxford, Southampton, Cardiff and Stoke from 28th January, priced from 10

Martin Simpson in Suffolk, Morecambe, Bath, Buckinghamshire and Salford from 26th January, priced from 14 Neville Staple 'rescheduled from September' in Southampton, Bedford, Plymouth, Middlesbrough and Inverness from 27th January, priced from 15 David Knopfler in London, Southampton, Worcester and Hertford from 24th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets Omar 'A Night of Neo-soul : Omar & Terri Walker' with Terri Walker in London from 28th January, priced from 13

Mica Paris in Bournemouth on 27th January, priced 25 The Orb in Belfast on 27th January, priced 17 Gruff Rhys 'Set Fire to the Stars - Gruff Rhys and Band, Set Fire to the Stars - Performed by Gruff Rhys' in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 26th January, priced from 15 Dub Pistols with Serial Killaz, Andy H in Sheffield, Whitstable, Exeter, Blackburn, Northampton, York, Huddersfield and more from 28th January, priced from 13

The Ataris in London, Bristol, Wolverton, Huddersfield, Manchester, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and more from 24th January, priced from 11. Last tour was 4 years ago Guilty Pleasures in London from 28th January The King Blues in London, Southsea, Plymouth, Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and more from 25th January, priced from 12.50 Dodgy in St. Albans, Glasgow, Newcastle, Oldham, Northampton and Chesterfield from 27th January, priced from 10

Joana Serrat in London, Exeter, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow from 25th January, priced from 7.50 Martyn Joseph in Southampton, Stourbridge, Kinross and Devon from 29th January, priced from 16.50 The Membranes in Aberdeen, Bath and Manchester from 28th January, priced from 8 Mexrrissey - Mexico Goes Morrissey in London, Glasgow and Manchester from 25th January, priced from 16.50

Evita in London, Liverpool, Stoke, Edinburgh, Bristol, Oxford, Salford and more from 24th January. Last tour was 3 years ago The Girls in London from 28th January - written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story in London, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Aylesbury, York, Birmingham, Glasgow and more from 24th January Ghost the Musical in London, Torquay, Woking, Stoke, Norwich, Cardiff, Glasgow and more from 30th January

Rob Beckett in London, Worcester, Dublin, Southend, Tunbridge Wells, Guildford, Warrington and many more from 25th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets David O'Doherty 'Big Time' in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, Bristol and many more from 24th January, priced from 15.50 Shappi Khorsandi in London, Leicester, Redruth, Perth and Kinross, Isle of Skye, Stornoway, Ullapool and more from 24th January, priced from 12 Katy Brand 'I Was a Teenage Christian' in London, Swansea, Hull, Kendal, Livingston, Salford, Wrexham and more from 23rd January, priced from 12. Last tour was 7 years ago