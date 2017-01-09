Fat Friday: U2, Manic Street Preachers, Craig David, Temples, Chris Duncan and more

U2
 
Manic Street Preachers - Image: www.manics.co.uk
 
Craig David
 
Chris Duncan
 
U2 'The Joshua Tree' July in London and Dublin. Expect the hits I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, With Or Without You and Where The Streets Have No Name. Manic Street Preachers at Live From Times Square on 5th August in Newcastle from £40. Guests to be announced. Craig David massive Lingfield Park Racecourse in Surrey on 16th September from £38. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bournemouth and more. Chris Duncan May in London, Kings Heath, Cardiff, Manchester and Edinburgh from £12.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Inverness, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool and more.
Kataklysm
 
Gavin James
 
Temples - Image: www.facebook.com/templesofficial
 
Soft Machine - Burden of Proof
 
Kataklysm 25 Year Anniversary gig on 10th October in London from £25. Gavin James from 31st March to 7th April in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff and more from £10 to £12. Tickets already available for London, Kerry, Belfast, Cork and more. Temples from 26th March to 27th April in Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and more. Tickets already available for London. Soft Machine on 23rd November in Manchester from £16.
LA Guns
 
Grandaddy
 
Happyness - Image: www.facebook.com/Happynessmusic
 
LANY
 
LA Guns with Tracii Guns on 14th March in Norwich from £20 - part of their reunion tour which includes gigs in London, Belfast, Flintshire, Bristol and more. Grandaddy Edinburgh gig added on 23rd March, from £25. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and more. Happyness April in Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and Kings Heath from £9. Tickets already available for London and Northern Quarter. LANY March in London, Birmingham and Manchester from £10 to £12.
Karnataka
 
Black Honey - Image: www.facebook.com/BlackHoneyUK
 
La Linea
 
Crowbar - Image: www.crowbarmusic.com
 
Karnataka on 6th May in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for Wolverhampton, Devon, Southampton, Glasgow and more. Black Honey from 23rd March to 3rd April in London, Bedford, Manchester, Leicester, Southend and more from £8 to £14. La Linea with Eliane Correa and En El Aire Project, Minology, Orkesta Mendoza, Estopa, La Kasha and more - April in London from £10 to £30. Crowbar March in Manchester and Bristol from £15. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow and more.
Clay
 
Dan Croll
 
Glass Peaks
 
Steve Harley
 
Clay May in Cardiff and Manchester from £5 to £8. Dan Croll May in London, Digbeth and Bristol from £10 to £12. Glass Peaks on 12th February in London from £5. Steve Harley on 22nd July in Warrington from £27.50. Tickets already available for London and West Yorkshire.

New tickets on sale this week

