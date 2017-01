The Week Ahead with Avenged Sevenfold, Jack Whitehall, Tommy Emmanuel, JoJo, King Creosote, The Hunna and more

King Creosote in London, Inverness, Perth and Kinross, Banchory, Manchester, Norwich, Cambridge and more from 12th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets

King King 'Postponed from November' with Broken Witt Rebels in Cardiff, Frome, Norwich, Southampton, Exeter, Belfast, Hove and many more from 13th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets left

Devil You Know with Westfield Massacre, Wearing Scars, Brutai in London, Wolverton, Norwich, York, Birmingham, Manchester, Chester and more from 10th January, priced from 12.50

Tom Paxton in London, Truro, Worcester, Salford, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Buxton and more from 13th January, priced from 24.50. Last few tickets