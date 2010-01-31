The Week Ahead with Avenged Sevenfold, Jack Whitehall, Tommy Emmanuel, JoJo, King Creosote, The Hunna and more

Avenged Sevenfold with Disturbed, In Flames in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester and more, priced from £37.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Tommy Emmanuel 'It's Never Too Late' with Clive Carroll in London, Liverpool, Bury St Edmunds, Crawley, Bath, Cardiff, Salisbury and more from 9th January, priced from £25 Jack Whitehall 'At Large' in London, Northampton, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Oxford, Bristol and many more. Last few tickets JoJo in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from 15th January, priced from £13

King Creosote in London, Inverness, Perth and Kinross, Banchory, Manchester, Norwich, Cambridge and more from 12th January, priced from £15. Last few tickets King King 'Postponed from November' with Broken Witt Rebels in Cardiff, Frome, Norwich, Southampton, Exeter, Belfast, Hove and many more from 13th January, priced from £15. Last few tickets left Devil You Know with Westfield Massacre, Wearing Scars, Brutai in London, Wolverton, Norwich, York, Birmingham, Manchester, Chester and more from 10th January, priced from £12.50 Tom Paxton in London, Truro, Worcester, Salford, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Buxton and more from 13th January, priced from £24.50. Last few tickets

Ramin Karimloo 'Ramin and the Broadgrass Band, Lead Me Home' in Milton Keynes, Yeovil, Salford, Cumbria, Gateshead, Lancashire, Leeds and more from 12th January, priced from £22.50 Cage the Elephant in London, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester from 16th January, priced from £18.50 Subhumans in Bristol, Brighton and Southampton from 12th January, priced £10 Eliza Carthy 'An Audience with Eliza Carthy' in London and Glasgow from 16th January, priced £9.90

Meshuggah in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and more from 12th January, priced from £20 Plaid in London on 14th January, priced £14.50 Jolie Holland in London, Cambridge, Manchester, York and Ramsgate from 16th January, priced from £14 SNFU in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Newcastle from 16th January, priced from £10. Last tour was 3 years ago

The Hunna in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 14th January, priced from £13 Carl Hutchinson 'Hilarity Bitesize' with Andy Fury, Hilarity Bites Comedy Club in Darlington, Chorley, Glasgow, Salford and Nottingham from 9th January, tickets still available The Tenderloins in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, priced £25 WWE 'WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament' in London, Blackpool, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Birmingham and more from 14th January