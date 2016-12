The Fortnight Ahead with Avenged Sevenfold, Pharoahe Monch, Jack Whitehall, Tommy Emmanuel, JoJo, King Creosote and more

Avenged Sevenfold with Disturbed, In Flames in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester and more from 7th January, priced from 37.50. Last tour was 3 years ago Pharoahe Monch in London, Milton Keynes, Huddersfield and Preston from 6th January, priced from 15 Tommy Emmanuel 'It's Never Too Late' with Clive Carroll in London, Liverpool, Bury St Edmunds, Crawley, Bath, Cardiff, Salisbury and more from 9th January, priced from 25 Jack Whitehall 'At Large' in London, Northampton, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Oxford, Bristol and many more from 5th January. Last few tickets

Photo: John Bull

JoJo in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from 15th January, priced from 13 Children and the Arts 'Celebrating David Bowie featuring Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mark Plati, Gerry Leonard, Gail Ann Dorsey, Sterling Campbell, Zachary Alford, Holly Palmer, Catherine Russell and Gary Oldman - in aid of Children and the Arts' with Earl Slick, Gail Ann Dorsey in London on 8th January King Creosote in London, Inverness, Perth and Kinross, Banchory, Manchester, Norwich, Cambridge and more from 12th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets King King 'Postponed from November' with Broken Witt Rebels in Cardiff, Frome, Norwich, Southampton, Exeter, Belfast, Hove and many more from 13th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets left

Devil You Know with Westfield Massacre, Wearing Scars, Brutai in London, Wolverton, Norwich, York, Birmingham, Manchester, Chester and more from 10th January, priced from 12.50 Tom Paxton in London, Truro, Worcester, Salford, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Buxton and more from 13th January, priced from 24.50. Last few tickets Ramin Karimloo 'Ramin and the Broadgrass Band, Lead Me Home' in Milton Keynes, Yeovil, Salford, Cumbria, Gateshead, Lancashire, Leeds and more from 12th January, priced from 22.50 Cage the Elephant in London, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester from 16th January, priced from 18.50

Subhumans in Bristol, Brighton and Southampton from 12th January, priced 10 Eliza Carthy 'An Audience with Eliza Carthy' in London and Glasgow from 16th January, priced 9.90 Jon B in London from 3rd January, priced 20 DJ Yoda in London on 6th January, priced 6

Meshuggah in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and more from 12th January, priced from 20 Plaid in London on 14th January, priced 14.50 Jolie Holland in London, Cambridge, Manchester, York and Ramsgate from 16th January, priced from 14 SNFU in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Newcastle from 16th January, priced from 10. Last tour was 3 years ago

Iceage in London on 8th January, priced 11 The Hunna in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 14th January, priced from 13 Carl Hutchinson 'Hilarity Bitesize' with Andy Fury, Hilarity Bites Comedy Club in Darlington, Chorley, Glasgow, Salford and Nottingham from 9th January, tickets still available The Tenderloins in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 6th January, priced 25

Nath Valvo in London from 12th January Scottish Opera 'The Marriage of Figaro' in Liverpool, Glasgow and Dumfries from 5th January WWE 'WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament' in London, Blackpool, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Birmingham and more from 14th January Arenacross 'The Monster Energy Arenacross Tour 2017' in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Sheffield from 7th January