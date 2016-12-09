Fat Friday: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Justin Bieber, Russell Watson, Alice Cooper and more

Also on sale this week: Joe with Ashanti, Seasick Steve, Live at Chelsea with Belle and Sebastian and Ludovico Einaudi, Joey Jordison's VIMIC, Michael Kiwanuka, Waka Flocka Flame, Dream Theater, George Benson, Soen, Mavis Staples, Angaleena Presley, Ibibio Sound Machine, Status Quo, The SOS Band, UB40 and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale now
Justin Bieber
 
On sale now
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
 
On sale now
Russell Watson
 
On sale now
Alice Cooper
 
Justin Bieber 'Purpose' tour in London at Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park on Sunday 2nd July with Martin Garrix, Tove Lo, Anne-Marie with Cardiff and Dublin gigs also announced. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in London at Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers on 9th July. Russell Watson May in London, Birmingham, Blackpool, Glasgow and Bournemouth from £45 to £55. Tickets already available for Manchester. Alice Cooper 'Spend The Night' with The Mission, The Tubes November in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.
On sale now
Michael Ball
 
On sale now
Joe - Image: www.myspace.com/officialjoemusic
 
Image: link
On sale now
Seasick Steve
 
On sale now
Live at Chelsea 2017
 
Michael Ball 'Together Again' with Alfie Boe June in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Bournemouth, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, Herefordshire and more. Joe with Ashanti February in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and Bristol from £32.50 to £35. More tickets on sale Saturday. Seasick Steve April in Manchester, Edinburgh and Leeds from £30.40. Live at Chelsea with Belle and Sebastian, Ludovico Einaudi June at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.
On sale now
Elbow
 
On sale now
Simple Minds
 
On sale now
ZZ Top
 
On sale now
Micky Flanagan
 
Elbow Live at the Marquee gig added on 21st June 2017 in Cork. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth and more. Simple Minds June 2017 in Belfast and Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Dundee, Glasgow, Gateshead and more. ZZ Top July 2017 in Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets already available for Dublin. Micky Flanagan 'An' Another Fing' - extra Belfast and Dublin gigs added for 25th May 2017 and 20th October 2017.
On sale now
Bon Iver
 
On sale now
VIMIC
 
On sale now
Michael Kiwanuka
 
On sale now
Waka Flocka Flame
 
Bon Iver on 17th February 2017 in London and Dublin from £35. Tickets already available for Blackpool and Edinburgh. Joey Jordison's VIMIC March in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Michael Kiwanuka on 21st February in London from £35. Tickets already available for Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow and more. Waka Flocka Flame with DJ Whoo Kid on 8th February in London from £22.50.
On sale now
Dream Theater
 
On sale now
George Benson - Photo: Greg Allen
 
Photo: Greg Allen
On sale now
Soen
 
On sale now
Mavis Staples
 
Dream Theater From 18th April in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. George Benson on 1st July in Scarborough from £35. Soen on 1st April in London from £16. Mavis Staples on 7th July in Cardiff from £35. Tickets already available for London.
On sale now
Angaleena Presley
 
On sale now
Ibibio Sound Machine
 
On sale now
Status Quo
 
On sale now
SOS Band
 
Angaleena Presley on 27th January in Bristol from £13. Tickets already available for Nottingham, Glasgow and Northern Quarter. Ibibio Sound Machine on 30th March in London from £15. Status Quo 'Aquostic' on 1st July in at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and more. The SOS Band on 5th February in Liverpool.
On sale now
UB40
 
On sale now
P-Floyd
 
On sale now
Mos Def
 
On sale now
Jeff Lynne's ELO
 
UB40 December in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Leeds. Tickets already available for London. P-Floyd on 26th May in London from £35. Mos Def 'Yasiin Bey Performing Classic Mos Def' February 2017 in Manchester and Bristol from £25 to £25.50. Tickets already available for London. Jeff Lynne's ELO on 28th June 2017 in Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Sheffield and Hull.
On sale now
Vanilla Ice
 
On sale now
Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics
 
On sale now
Forbidden Fruit
 
On sale now
Senseless Things
 
Vanilla Ice I Love the '90s UK arena tour with Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC in London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham from September, from £35. Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Pete Tong, Jules Buckley, The Heritage Orchestra on 12th December 2017 in Leeds from £45. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Manchester. Forbidden Fruit with Bon Iver, Flying Lotus, Lisa Hannigan, The Staves, Paul Thomas Saunders on 5th June 2017 in Dublin. Senseless Things Reformed this month, with a London gig annouced for 25th March.
On sale now
Seu Jorge
 
On sale now
The Fatback Band
 
On sale now
The Maccabees - Image: www.themaccabees.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Jesus and Mary Chain
 
Seu Jorge 'The Life Aquatic - a Tribute to David Bowie' on 30th May 2017 in London. The Fatback Band on 25th February in St. Albans from £29.50. Tickets already available for Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Bournemouth and Nottingham. The Maccabees on 29th June in London from £35. Tickets already available for London and Manchester. The Jesus and Mary Chain 'Damage and Joy' from 23rd March to 6th April in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Leicester and many more from £27.50 to £30.
On sale now
Children of Bodom - Photo: Jarmo Katila www.jarmokatila.fi
 
Photo: Jarmo Katila link
On sale now
David Sedaris
 
On sale now
Ani DiFranco
 
On sale now
Alex Skolnick Trio
 
Children of Bodom March in London and Manchester from £19.50 to £21.50. David Sedaris September in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Salford and Brighton from £30. Ani DiFranco on 2nd July in London from £30. Alex Skolnick Trio March in London, Southampton and Digbeth from £14 to £22.50.
On sale now
Young Legionnaire - Image: James Sharrock www.burningeye.com.au
 
Image: James Sharrock link
On sale now
Oddisee
 
On sale now
Kehlani - Image: www.facebook.com/Kehlanimusic
 
Image: link
On sale now
Bob Dylan
 
Young Legionnaire February in London, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Wolverton from £9 to £10. Oddisee with GOOD COMPNY March in London and Manchester from £14 to £17.50. Kehlani from 28th February to 6th March in London, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Bob Dylan May in London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow and more. More tickets on sale Today.
On sale now
Phill Jupitus
 
On sale now
John Smith - Photo: Fred Yardley www.fredyardley.com
 
Photo: Fred Yardley link
On sale now
Neon Waltz
 
On sale now
Bill Laurance
 
Phill Jupitus July in Perth and Kinross, Inverness, Lerwick, Banchory, Moray and more from £16. John Smith from 29th March to 6th April in London, Brighton, Leeds and Birmingham from £15 to £17.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Neon Waltz from 17th February to 2nd March in London, Dundee, York, Manchester, Leeds and many more from £6 to £7.50. Bill Laurance on 6th March in Leeds from £16. Tickets already available for Gateshead, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham and more.
On sale now
Battle Beast - Unholy Saviour
 
Unholy Saviour
On sale now
Sonic Boom Six
 
On sale now
King King - Photo: John Bull
 
Photo: John Bull
On sale now
Chris Potter - Photo: Drew Goren www.subwaysleeper.com
 
Photo: Drew Goren link
Battle Beast March in London, Wolverhampton and Manchester from £12.50 to £14. More tickets on sale Friday. Sonic Boom Six March in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Oxford from £8.50 to £10. Tickets already available for Sheffield. King King on 20th April and 18th May in Corby and Leamington Spa from £20 to £20.50. More tickets on sale 13th December 2016. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Frome, Norwich, Southampton and more. Chris Potter April in Manchester, Warrington and Bradford from £14.50.

New tickets on sale this week

Toseland
Toseland
ICW
ICW
The Early November
The Early November
Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer
The Orb
The Orb
Hot 8 Brass Band - Photo: Chris Carson www.chriscarson.com
Hot 8 Brass Band
Photo: Chris Carson www.chriscarson.com
Gavin James
Gavin James
Splashh - Photo: Viktor Vauthier viktorvautier.blogspot.com
Splashh
Photo: Viktor Vauthier viktorvautier.blogspot.com
Seafret
Seafret
Sun Ra Arkestra
Sun Ra Arkestra
Sean Paul
Sean Paul
Reginald D Hunter
Reginald D Hunter
