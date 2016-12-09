Fat Friday: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Justin Bieber, Russell Watson, Alice Cooper and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Justin Bieber 'Purpose' tour in London at Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park on Sunday 2nd July with Martin Garrix, Tove Lo, Anne-Marie with Cardiff and Dublin gigs also announced. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in London at Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers on 9th July. Russell Watson May in London, Birmingham, Blackpool, Glasgow and Bournemouth from £45 to £55. Tickets already available for Manchester. Alice Cooper 'Spend The Night' with The Mission, The Tubes November in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Michael Ball 'Together Again' with Alfie Boe June in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Bournemouth, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, Herefordshire and more. Joe with Ashanti February in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and Bristol from £32.50 to £35. More tickets on sale Saturday. Seasick Steve April in Manchester, Edinburgh and Leeds from £30.40. Live at Chelsea with Belle and Sebastian, Ludovico Einaudi June at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Elbow Live at the Marquee gig added on 21st June 2017 in Cork. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth and more. Simple Minds June 2017 in Belfast and Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Dundee, Glasgow, Gateshead and more. ZZ Top July 2017 in Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets already available for Dublin. Micky Flanagan 'An' Another Fing' - extra Belfast and Dublin gigs added for 25th May 2017 and 20th October 2017.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Bon Iver on 17th February 2017 in London and Dublin from £35. Tickets already available for Blackpool and Edinburgh. Joey Jordison's VIMIC March in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Michael Kiwanuka on 21st February in London from £35. Tickets already available for Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow and more. Waka Flocka Flame with DJ Whoo Kid on 8th February in London from £22.50.

On sale now On sale now Photo: Greg Allen On sale now On sale now

Dream Theater From 18th April in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. George Benson on 1st July in Scarborough from £35. Soen on 1st April in London from £16. Mavis Staples on 7th July in Cardiff from £35. Tickets already available for London.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Angaleena Presley on 27th January in Bristol from £13. Tickets already available for Nottingham, Glasgow and Northern Quarter. Ibibio Sound Machine on 30th March in London from £15. Status Quo 'Aquostic' on 1st July in at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and more. The SOS Band on 5th February in Liverpool.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

UB40 December in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Leeds. Tickets already available for London. P-Floyd on 26th May in London from £35. Mos Def 'Yasiin Bey Performing Classic Mos Def' February 2017 in Manchester and Bristol from £25 to £25.50. Tickets already available for London. Jeff Lynne's ELO on 28th June 2017 in Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Sheffield and Hull.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Vanilla Ice I Love the '90s UK arena tour with Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC in London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Birmingham from September, from £35. Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Pete Tong, Jules Buckley, The Heritage Orchestra on 12th December 2017 in Leeds from £45. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Manchester. Forbidden Fruit with Bon Iver, Flying Lotus, Lisa Hannigan, The Staves, Paul Thomas Saunders on 5th June 2017 in Dublin. Senseless Things Reformed this month, with a London gig annouced for 25th March.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Seu Jorge 'The Life Aquatic - a Tribute to David Bowie' on 30th May 2017 in London. The Fatback Band on 25th February in St. Albans from £29.50. Tickets already available for Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Bournemouth and Nottingham. The Maccabees on 29th June in London from £35. Tickets already available for London and Manchester. The Jesus and Mary Chain 'Damage and Joy' from 23rd March to 6th April in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Leicester and many more from £27.50 to £30.

On sale now Photo: Jarmo Katila link On sale now On sale now On sale now

Children of Bodom March in London and Manchester from £19.50 to £21.50. David Sedaris September in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Salford and Brighton from £30. Ani DiFranco on 2nd July in London from £30. Alex Skolnick Trio March in London, Southampton and Digbeth from £14 to £22.50.

On sale now Image: James Sharrock link On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Young Legionnaire February in London, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Wolverton from £9 to £10. Oddisee with GOOD COMPNY March in London and Manchester from £14 to £17.50. Kehlani from 28th February to 6th March in London, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Bob Dylan May in London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow and more. More tickets on sale Today.

On sale now On sale now Photo: Fred Yardley link On sale now On sale now

Phill Jupitus July in Perth and Kinross, Inverness, Lerwick, Banchory, Moray and more from £16. John Smith from 29th March to 6th April in London, Brighton, Leeds and Birmingham from £15 to £17.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Neon Waltz from 17th February to 2nd March in London, Dundee, York, Manchester, Leeds and many more from £6 to £7.50. Bill Laurance on 6th March in Leeds from £16. Tickets already available for Gateshead, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham and more.

On sale now Unholy Saviour On sale now On sale now Photo: John Bull On sale now Photo: Drew Goren link