The Christmas Weeks Ahead with Marc Almond, James Arthur, Billy Bragg, Fatherson, Aled Jones, various Pantomimes plus Jon Hopkins, Kiss 100 and other New Year's parties

New Year's Eve Party Various NYE and New Year's Day club-nights, parties and events happening right across the UK and Ireland (also see above or check our NYE Guide elsewhere on Allgigs) Marc Almond in London, Manchester, Perth, York, Buxton and Warrington from 20th December, priced £37.50. Last few tickets - don't forget that Almond is touring his Hits and Pieces show in 2017! James Arthur in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Norwich, Southend, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 20th December, priced from £11.50. Very few tickets left Kiss 100 'Kisstory Cardiff NYE' with New Year's Eve Party in Cardiff on 31st December

Jon Hopkins 'The Art School NYE 2016 with Leisure System' with Nathan Fake, New Year's Eve Party in Glasgow on 31st December, priced £23.50 Travis in Liverpool, Sheffield and Glasgow from 19th December, priced from £25. Last few tickets James Taylor Quartet in London, Preston, Stockton-on-Tees, Devon and Bristol from 20th December, priced from £14 Billy Bragg in London, Bridport, Bristol, Salisbury, Norwich, York and Whitley Bay from 22nd December, priced from £10.50. Last few tickets

Aled Jones in London from 22nd December, priced £19.50 Christy Moore in Dublin, Westmeath, Meath, Waterford, Tipperary, Monaghan, Offaly and many more from 19th December, priced £27.50 Foster & Allen in Wicklow, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Meath, Tipperary and more from 27th December, priced £20 The Three Amigos in Leitrim, Armagh, Wexford, Galway, Ballymena, Kerry, Westmeath and more from 28th December, priced £27.50

Skindred 'Agincourt New Year's Eve Special Skindred' with New Year's Eve Party in Camberley, Brighton, Derby, Edinburgh, Inverness, Liverpool, York and more from 31st December, priced from £20. Courtney Pine in London, Cambridge and Cardiff from 28th December, priced from £22.50 Don Letts in Cardiff, York and Southampton from 31st December, priced from £7 FAC51 The Hacienda in Manchester on 27th December, priced £15

The Sugarhill Gang in Galway, Temple Bar and Leicester from 22nd December, priced £20 Fatherson in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leamington Spa, York, Hull, Stoke, Brighton and more from 21st December, priced from £8. Last few tickets - some shows sold out Declan McKenna in London, Tunbridge Wells, Harlow, Norwich, Leicester, Kings Heath, Liverpool and more from 20th December, priced from £6 Johann Strauss - Viennese Gala in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Basingstoke and Eastbourne from 31st December, priced £20.

Last Night of the Christmas Proms with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in London, Portsmouth, Manchester and Birmingham from 22nd December London Concert Orchestra 'Zimmer vs Williams - conducted by Anthony Inglis. Hans Zimmer themes from: Pirates of the Caribbean, Batman Begins, Inception: Time and more. John Williams themes from: E.T, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and more., Zimmer v Williams' in London, Manchester and Birmingham from 27th December Aladdin in various UK theatres from now, various prices. Last few tickets Dick Whittington in various UK theatres from now, various prices.

Jack and the Beanstalk in various UK theatres from now, various prices. Last few tickets Cinderella in various UK theatres from now, various prices. MK in Leeds on 31st December, priced £25 Ferry Corsten in London, Belfast and Dublin from 26th December

Bry in London, Cork, Galway, Dublin, Belfast, Sheffield, Manchester and many more from 27th December, priced from £10. Last few tickets Exmagician in London, Belfast, Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Bristol, Northern Quarter, Liverpool and more from 22nd December, priced from £6 Marvel Universe Live! in Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Sheffield and Manchester from 22nd December. Last few tickets The Kite Runner in London from 21st December