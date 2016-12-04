Fat Friday: Guns N' Roses, Kraftwerk, Adele, Paul Weller, Emeli Sandé, Deep Purple and more

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Guns N' Roses 'Not in This Lifetime' on 27th May and 16th June in London and Meath from £75. Kraftwerk '3D' June in Oxford and Brighton. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and more. Adele 'The Finale' - extra Wembley Stadium gigs added for 28th June and 2nd July in London from £75. Paul Weller April in Bristol, Northampton, Leicester, Doncaster, York and more from £39. Tickets already available for London and Brighton.

Emeli Sandé 'Long Live the Angels' UK/ Ireland arena tour October in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton and more from £45. Spring dates now sold out. Deep Purple 'Long Goodbye' with Europe November in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow. Green Day with Rancid on 4th July in Glasgow's Bellahouston Park. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Manchester and Dublin. Squeeze 'Join the Dots' with Nine Below Zero from 7th October to 6th November in London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Brighton and many more.

Train on 31st January in London. Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra December in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The Maccabees 'Farewell Show' from 28th June to 1st July in London and Manchester from £28.50 to £35. The Pretenders autumn UK tour covering London, Manchester, Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bristol and many more from 30th September. Limited tickets available for their spring Royal Albert Hall gig.

The Charlatans on 16th June in Scarborough from £19.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Edinburgh and Manchester. Dave Hause March in London, Brighton, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and more from £13 to £16.50. Sleigh Bells February in London and Manchester from £14 to £15. The Dualers on 9th December in London. Tickets already available for London, Maidstone, Southend and Grays.

Jess Glynne on 5th August in Falkirk from £32. Tickets already available for Llanelli, Liverpool, Wincanton, Carlisle and more. Olly Murs on 18th August in Newmarket. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more. Jackson Browne An Evening with Jackson Browne, June in London and Birmingham from £46. More tickets on sale Friday. Primus An Evening with Primus on 20th June in London from £40.

The Shires April in Blackpool, Bournemouth, Southend and Nottingham. Tickets already available for London, York and Liverpool. Rag N Bone Man April in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from £14. Creeper from 25th March to 2nd April in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Southampton and more from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Leeds. Whiskey Myers May in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £15 to £16.50.

Yussef Kamaal on 23rd March in London from £14. Thievery Corporation on 5th March in London. Thundercat March in Bristol and Liverpool from £18. Tickets already available for Manchester. The Growlers May in London, Glasgow and Leeds from £16 to £21.

Louis Berry from 27th March to 1st April in London, Manchester and Newcastle from £11 to £12. Twin Wild March in London, Norwich, Kings Heath and Brighton from £7.50 to £8.50. The Lemon Twigs March in Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester from £11. Tickets already available for London. Marc Almond on 26th March in York. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Perth and Warrington.

Deacon Blue on 26th May in Montrose from £35. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. Rhiannon Giddens March in London and Cambridge from £18 to £21. Pink Martini An Evening with Pink Martini, April in Brighton and Cambridge. Tickets already available for Dublin. Stone Free Festival with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow on 17th June in London. Other UK shows for Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

PINS April in London, Cardiff, Oxford, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from £9 to £12. Tickets already available for Brighton and Bedford. Imelda May May in London, Ipswich, Cardiff, Cambridge, Southend and many more. More tickets on sale Friday. The Unthanks 'How the Wild Wind Blows' from 19th April to 1st May in Manchester, Wrexham, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Cardiff and more from £20 to £22.50. Hayseed Dixie from 18th April to 12th May in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge and many more from £16.50 to £20. Tickets already available for Falmouth and Leeds.

Fenech-Soler from 24th February to 4th April in London, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol, Manchester and more from £12.50 to £15. Hot 8 Brass Band from 6th April to 9th May in Nottingham, Preston, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £15 to £20. Tickets already available for London. Black Spiders from 27th April to 4th May in Digbeth, Manchester, Southampton, Bristol, Sheffield and more from £15. More tickets on sale Friday. Fatherson March in Leamington Spa, York, Hull, Stoke, Brighton and more from £8 to £10. Tickets already available for Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

