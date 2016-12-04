Fat Friday: Guns N' Roses, Kraftwerk, Adele, Paul Weller, Emeli Sandé, Deep Purple and more

Also on sale this week: Green Day, Squeeze, Train, Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics, The Maccabees, The Pretenders, The Charlatans, Dave Hause, Sleigh Bells, The Dualers, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Jackson Browne, Rag N Bone Man, Creeper, Whiskey Myers, Yussef Kamaal, Thundercat, The Growlers, Louis Berry, Twin Wild, The Lemon Twigs, Marc Almond and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale now
Guns N' Roses
 
On sale now
Kraftwerk - Image: www.kraftwerk.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Adele
 
On sale now
Paul Weller
 
Guns N' Roses 'Not in This Lifetime' on 27th May and 16th June in London and Meath from £75. Kraftwerk '3D' June in Oxford and Brighton. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and more. Adele 'The Finale' - extra Wembley Stadium gigs added for 28th June and 2nd July in London from £75. Paul Weller April in Bristol, Northampton, Leicester, Doncaster, York and more from £39. Tickets already available for London and Brighton.
On sale now
Emeli Sandé
 
On sale now
Deep Purple
 
On sale now
Green Day
 
On sale now
Squeeze
 
Emeli Sandé 'Long Live the Angels' UK/ Ireland arena tour October in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton and more from £45. Spring dates now sold out. Deep Purple 'Long Goodbye' with Europe November in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow. Green Day with Rancid on 4th July in Glasgow's Bellahouston Park. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Manchester and Dublin. Squeeze 'Join the Dots' with Nine Below Zero from 7th October to 6th November in London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Brighton and many more.
On sale now
Train
 
On sale now
Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics
 
On sale now
The Maccabees - Image: www.themaccabees.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Pretenders
 
Train on 31st January in London. Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra December in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The Maccabees 'Farewell Show' from 28th June to 1st July in London and Manchester from £28.50 to £35. The Pretenders autumn UK tour covering London, Manchester, Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bristol and many more from 30th September. Limited tickets available for their spring Royal Albert Hall gig.
On sale now
The Charlatans
 
On sale now
Dave Hause
 
On sale now
Sleigh Bells - Image: www.facebook.com/sleighbells
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Dualers
 
The Charlatans on 16th June in Scarborough from £19.50. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Edinburgh and Manchester. Dave Hause March in London, Brighton, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and more from £13 to £16.50. Sleigh Bells February in London and Manchester from £14 to £15. The Dualers on 9th December in London. Tickets already available for London, Maidstone, Southend and Grays.
On sale now
Jess Glynne
 
On sale now
Olly Murs - Image: www.ollymurs.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Jackson Browne
 
On sale now
Primus - Image: www.primusville.com
 
Image: link
Jess Glynne on 5th August in Falkirk from £32. Tickets already available for Llanelli, Liverpool, Wincanton, Carlisle and more. Olly Murs on 18th August in Newmarket. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more. Jackson Browne An Evening with Jackson Browne, June in London and Birmingham from £46. More tickets on sale Friday. Primus An Evening with Primus on 20th June in London from £40.
On sale now
The Shires
 
On sale now
Rag N Bone Man
 
On sale now
Creeper
 
On sale now
Whiskey Myers
 
The Shires April in Blackpool, Bournemouth, Southend and Nottingham. Tickets already available for London, York and Liverpool. Rag N Bone Man April in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from £14. Creeper from 25th March to 2nd April in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Southampton and more from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Leeds. Whiskey Myers May in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from £15 to £16.50.
On sale now
Yussef Kamaal - Image: Larissa Araz yussefkamaal.bandcamp.com
 
Image: Larissa Araz link
On sale now
Thievery Corporation - Image:www.thieverycorporation.com
 
Image:link
On sale now
Thundercat
 
On sale now
The Growlers
 
Yussef Kamaal on 23rd March in London from £14. Thievery Corporation on 5th March in London. Thundercat March in Bristol and Liverpool from £18. Tickets already available for Manchester. The Growlers May in London, Glasgow and Leeds from £16 to £21.
On sale now
Louis Berry
 
On sale now
Twin Wild
 
On sale now
The Lemon Twigs - Image: www.thelemontwigs.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Marc Almond
 
Louis Berry from 27th March to 1st April in London, Manchester and Newcastle from £11 to £12. Twin Wild March in London, Norwich, Kings Heath and Brighton from £7.50 to £8.50. The Lemon Twigs March in Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester from £11. Tickets already available for London. Marc Almond on 26th March in York. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Perth and Warrington.
On sale now
Deacon Blue
 
On sale now
Rhiannon Giddens
 
On sale now
Pink Martini - Image: www.pinkmartini.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Stone Free Festival
 
Deacon Blue on 26th May in Montrose from £35. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. Rhiannon Giddens March in London and Cambridge from £18 to £21. Pink Martini An Evening with Pink Martini, April in Brighton and Cambridge. Tickets already available for Dublin. Stone Free Festival with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow on 17th June in London. Other UK shows for Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.
On sale now
PINS - Image: www.wearepins.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
Imelda May
 
On sale now
The Unthanks - Image: www.the-unthanks.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Hayseed Dixie
 
PINS April in London, Cardiff, Oxford, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from £9 to £12. Tickets already available for Brighton and Bedford. Imelda May May in London, Ipswich, Cardiff, Cambridge, Southend and many more. More tickets on sale Friday. The Unthanks 'How the Wild Wind Blows' from 19th April to 1st May in Manchester, Wrexham, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Cardiff and more from £20 to £22.50. Hayseed Dixie from 18th April to 12th May in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge and many more from £16.50 to £20. Tickets already available for Falmouth and Leeds.
On sale now
Fenech-Soler
 
On sale now
Hot 8 Brass Band - Photo: Chris Carson www.chriscarson.com
 
Photo: Chris Carson link
On sale now
Black Spiders
 
On sale now
Fatherson - Image: www.fatherson.co.uk
 
Image: link
Fenech-Soler from 24th February to 4th April in London, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol, Manchester and more from £12.50 to £15. Hot 8 Brass Band from 6th April to 9th May in Nottingham, Preston, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £15 to £20. Tickets already available for London. Black Spiders from 27th April to 4th May in Digbeth, Manchester, Southampton, Bristol, Sheffield and more from £15. More tickets on sale Friday. Fatherson March in Leamington Spa, York, Hull, Stoke, Brighton and more from £8 to £10. Tickets already available for Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff.
On sale now
Bryde
 
On sale now
Alabama 3
 
On sale now
Forever Never - Image: Ian Collins Photography
 
Image: Ian Collins Photography
On sale now
Hurray for the Riff Raff - Image: www.hurrayfortheriffraff.com
 
Image: link
Bryde April in London, Bristol, Northern Quarter, Nottingham, Liverpool and more from £6 to £10. Alabama 3 from 21st January to 19th May in London, Inverness, Cardiff, Exeter, Southampton and more from £18.50 to £25. More tickets on sale Today. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Dunfermline, Cambridge, Liverpool and more. Forever Never with Exist Immortal February in Plymouth, Bridgwater and Reading from £6.50 to £8. Hurray for the Riff Raff March in London, Leeds and Brighton from £10 to £14. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle and Manchester.

New tickets on sale this week

Simple Minds
Simple Minds
The Stone Roses
The Stone Roses
Sonic Boom Six
Sonic Boom Six
Scott Matthews
Scott Matthews
Evarose - Photo: Andrew Novell
Evarose
Photo: Andrew Novell
The Orwells - Image: www.facebook.com/theorwellsband
The Orwells
Image: www.facebook.com/theorwellsband
Jools Holland & Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Jools Holland & Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams
Good Mourning Mrs Brown - Image: www.mrsbrownsboys.com
Good Mourning Mrs Brown
Image: www.mrsbrownsboys.com
King King - Photo: John Bull
King King
Photo: John Bull
Alex Vargas - Image: www.alexvargas.com
Alex Vargas
Image: www.alexvargas.com
Jimmy Carr - Image: www.jimmycarr.com
Jimmy Carr
Image: www.jimmycarr.com
For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2016 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.