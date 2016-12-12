The Week Ahead with The 1975, Paul Weller, Adam Ant, The Darkness Fan Convention, Korn, Jason Donovan, and more

Paul Weller with Stealing Sheep, Temples, Kathryn Williams fundraiser in Brighton on 16th December, priced £26.50 The 1975 in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Bournemouth and Cardiff from 13th December, priced £28. Last few tickets Adam Ant in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and many more from 18th December, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Hacienda Classical 'Hacienda Classical & Orchestra' in London, Dublin, Leeds and Glasgow from 17th December, priced £11.50

The Darkness 'Darknesstival' in London on 18th December - the ultimate fan convention with lengthy live show feturing all the hits and rarities. Alexander O'Neal in London, Wrexham, Blackburn, Stoke, Doncaster, York and Middlesbrough from 16th December, priced from £26.50 Embrace in Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Coventry and Edinburgh from 12th December, priced £21. Last few tickets Korn with Limp Bizkit in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Nottingham from 12th December, priced from £39.50

The Game in London, Manchester and Glasgow from 19th December, priced from £29.99 Travis in Liverpool, Sheffield and Glasgow from 19th December, priced from £25. Last few tickets Badly Drawn Boy in Liverpool and Dublin from 15th December, priced £18. Last tickets The Fisherman's Friends in London, Basingstoke, Salisbury, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, Exmouth, Cheltenham and more from 15th December, priced from £18. Last few tickets

Culture Club in London on 14th December, priced £50 - last spaces available Jason Donovan 'Ten Good Reasons and Greatest Hits' in Scunthorpe, Stoke, Worcestershire, Salisbury, Margate, Portsmouth, Nottingham and more from 12th December, priced from £35. Last tickets now available The Wonder Stuff in London, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham from 15th December, priced £20 Midge Ure in London, Motherwell, Wakefield and Leamington Spa from 14th December, priced from £20

The Wildhearts 'The Wildhearts Wish You a Messy Christmas' in Glasgow, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Manchester from 14th December, priced £20 Kate Rusby 'Kate Rusby at Christmas' in Warrington, York and Stockport from 16th December, priced from £22 We Are Scientists in Bath, Leeds and Derby from 15th December, priced £16.50 Tom McRae with Justin Currie, Blue Rose Code, Withered Hand, Fundraising Event in Glasgow on 17th December. Limited availability

Blue Aeroplanes with Ian McNabb in London, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow and many more from 16th December, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets Martha Reeves with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas in Liverpool on 15th December, priced £22.50 The Rifles in London, Bristol, Southsea, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester, Leeds and many more from 13th December, priced from £15. Last few tickets Space in London, Liverpool, Newcastle, Northampton, Chester, Hull, Norwich and many more from 17th December, priced from £8. Last few tickets

Lucy Spraggan in London, Cornwall, Norwich, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 16th December, priced from £13.50. Last few tickets Bear's Den in London, Dublin, Belfast, Exeter, Oxford, Cardiff, Sheffield and more from 15th December, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets The Selecter '2 Tone Christmas Special' with The Beat in London, Coventry, Norwich, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more from 18th December, priced from £18. Last few tickets Peter Bruntnell in London, Brighton, Preston, Shipley and Bedford from 14th December, priced from £8

The Real Thing in London, Wrexham, Northampton, Inverness, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough from 17th December, priced from £19.50 Mark Morriss in London, Manchester, Coventry, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Chester from 17th December, priced from £12.50 The Crookes in London, Nottingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds and Sheffield from 12th December, priced from £6 The Temper Trap in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 18th December, priced from £15. Last few tickets

The Albion Band in Manchester, Kendal, Stroud and Southampton from 15th December, priced from £17.60 The Treatment in Glasgow, Bridgend, Norwich and Cambridge from 15th December, priced £10 Roddy Woomble 'Christmas Hootenanny' in Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 15th December, priced £16 Carols by Candlelight with Ealing Abbey Choir in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham from 15th December, priced from £12. Last few tickets

Cate Le Bon in London, Ashford, Oxford, Newcastle, Glasgow, Kendal and Leeds from 14th December, priced from £11 James Yorkston 'James Yorkston and Alex Simmons, rescheduled from April' in London, Bristol, Liverpool, Leicester, Milton Keynes and Kings Heath from 14th December, priced from £12 Bob Log III in London, Bristol, Kings Heath, Leeds and Newcastle from 12th December, priced from £10 The Silencers in Glasgow on 17th December, priced £16.50

Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza with The Osmonds, Steve Hewlett in Isle of Wight, Eastbourne, Suffolk, Clacton, Portsmouth, Watford, Guildford and more from 14th December, priced from £34.50. Last few tickets Mr Popper's Penguins in London from 15th December - festive family fun Cinderella at Chiswick House in London from 17th December Shappi Khorsandi 'date change from 4th December' in London, Salford, Redruth, Perth and Kinross, Isle of Skye, Stornoway, Ullapool and more from 18th December, priced from £12