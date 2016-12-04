Fat Friday: Adele, KISS, Aphex Twin at Field Day, Bryan Adams, Kings of Leon, Little Mix, Laura Marling and more

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Adele 'The Finale' on 29th June 2017 and 1st July 2017 in London's Wembley Stadium from £75. Olly Murs from 2nd June 2017 to 19th August 2017 in London, Lincolnshire, Carlisle, Colchester, Gloucester and many more from £33 to £43.45. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more. Green Day on 29th June 2017 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Leeds and Manchester. Field Day with Aphex Twin June 2017 in London.

KISS 'Kissworld' May 2017 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester from £45. First UK tour in almost seven years. Teenage Cancer Trust with Paul Weller, Pet Shop Boys, Olly Murs, Romesh Ranganathan, Jo Brand, Johnny Marr, Kevin Bridges and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from 27th March 2017 to 2nd April 2017 in London. Bryan Adams July 2017 in Southampton, Colwyn Bay, Exeter, Worcester and Carlisle. Sounds of the City with James, Richard Ashcroft, Blossoms, Levellers, The Waterboys, The Coral from 30th June 2017 to 8th July 2017 in Castlefield.

The Mission May 2017 in Bournemouth, Oxford, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield and more from £27. Laura Marling March 2017 in Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Oxford and more from £20 to £21.50. ill Niño on 28th March 2017 in London from £20. Tickets already available for Bristol. Star Shaped Festival with The Bluetones, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story from 29th July 2017 to 19th August 2017 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from £36.50.

Gabrielle Aplin February 2017 in London, Brighton and Bath from £16.50 to £19. The Moonlandingz from 22nd March 2017 to 4th April 2017 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool and many more from £12 to £13. Tickets already available for London and Ramsgate. Penn & Teller June 2017 in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Circa Waves from 18th March 2017 to 4th April 2017 in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and many more from £15.

Palace April 2017 in Leicester, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle and many more from £10 to £12. Benjamin Francis Leftwich March 2017 in Newcastle, Hove, Cambridge and Southsea from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Galway, Dublin and Belfast. The Japanese House May 2017 in Oxford, Leicester and Nottingham from £10. Against the Current March 2017 in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Sheffield and Cardiff from £15.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Photo: Zaina Al Hizami

Leo Stannard March 2017 in London, Dublin and Bristol from £8. Tickets already available for Manchester. Thundercat on 23rd March 2017 in Manchester. Royal Republic on 31st March 2017 and 1st April 2017 in London and Manchester from £12.50 to £15. Jordan Rakei on 11th April 2017 in London from £15.

The Big Moon from 20th April 2017 to 2nd May 2017 in London, Brighton, Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin from £10 to £12. Tom Grennan on 20th April 2017 in London from £12. Tickets already available for London, Northern Quarter, Leicester, Birmingham and more. Little Mix October gigs added to their 2017 UK schedule in London, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and more. The Australian Pink Floyd Show 'The Best Side of the Moon' from 29th September 2017 to 27th October 2017 in Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol, Plymouth, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin and Leeds.

VANT from 24th February 2017 to 9th March 2017 in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast and many more from £11. London New Year's Eve Celebrate the new year with the fireworks on the banks of the Thames. The Rifles May 2017 in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester and more from £15 to £18.50. Tickets already available for London. David Haye David Haye V Tony Bellew on 4th March 2017 at the O2 Arena.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

Honeyblood on 16th June 2017 in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow. Christopher Cross with Judie Tzuke on 26th June 2017 in London from £42. Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with Kings Of Leon, Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff and more on 6th July 2017 in London. Wilko Johnson April 2017 in Worthing, Bury St Edmunds, Cardiff, Newcastle, Nottingham and more from £25. More tickets on sale Thursday.

On sale now Full Speed On sale now Photo: Brett Walker On sale now On sale now

KiD iNk April 2017 in London, Newcastle, Dublin, Bournemouth, Birmingham and more. Barry Adamson April 2017 in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol from £12.50 to £17.50. Picture This from 18th May 2017 to 9th June 2017 in London, Kings Heath, Glasgow, Belfast and Cork from £7 to £14.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. Ed Byrne 'Spoiler Alert' from 18th March 2017 to 13th December 2017 in Nottingham, Spalding, Evesham, Norwich, Winchester and more from £16 to £25.50. More tickets on sale Friday.

