Fat Friday: Adele, KISS, Aphex Twin at Field Day, Bryan Adams, Kings of Leon, Little Mix, Laura Marling and more

Also on sale this week: Olly Murs, Teenage Cancer Trust, Sounds of the City, The Mission, ill Niño, Star Shaped Festival, Gabrielle Aplin, The Moonlandingz, Penn & Teller, Circa Waves, Palace, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, The Japanese House, Against the Current, Leo Stannard, Thundercat, Royal Republic, Jordan Rakei, The Big Moon, Tom Grennan and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale now
Adele
 
On sale now
Olly Murs - Image: www.ollymurs.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Green Day
 
On sale now
Field Day
 
Adele 'The Finale' on 29th June 2017 and 1st July 2017 in London's Wembley Stadium from £75. Olly Murs from 2nd June 2017 to 19th August 2017 in London, Lincolnshire, Carlisle, Colchester, Gloucester and many more from £33 to £43.45. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more. Green Day on 29th June 2017 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Leeds and Manchester. Field Day with Aphex Twin June 2017 in London.
On sale now
KISS
 
On sale now
Teenage Cancer Trust - Image: www.teenagecancertrust.org
 
Image: link
On sale now
Bryan Adams
 
On sale now
Sounds of the City 2017
 
KISS 'Kissworld' May 2017 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester from £45. First UK tour in almost seven years. Teenage Cancer Trust with Paul Weller, Pet Shop Boys, Olly Murs, Romesh Ranganathan, Jo Brand, Johnny Marr, Kevin Bridges and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from 27th March 2017 to 2nd April 2017 in London. Bryan Adams July 2017 in Southampton, Colwyn Bay, Exeter, Worcester and Carlisle. Sounds of the City with James, Richard Ashcroft, Blossoms, Levellers, The Waterboys, The Coral from 30th June 2017 to 8th July 2017 in Castlefield.
On sale now
The Mission
 
On sale now
Laura Marling - Image: www.lauramarling.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
ill Niño
 
On sale now
Star Shaped
 
The Mission May 2017 in Bournemouth, Oxford, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield and more from £27. Laura Marling March 2017 in Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Oxford and more from £20 to £21.50. ill Niño on 28th March 2017 in London from £20. Tickets already available for Bristol. Star Shaped Festival with The Bluetones, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story from 29th July 2017 to 19th August 2017 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from £36.50.
On sale now
Gabrielle Aplin
 
On sale now
The Moonlandingz
 
On sale now
Penn & Teller
 
On sale now
Circa Waves
 
Gabrielle Aplin February 2017 in London, Brighton and Bath from £16.50 to £19. The Moonlandingz from 22nd March 2017 to 4th April 2017 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool and many more from £12 to £13. Tickets already available for London and Ramsgate. Penn & Teller June 2017 in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Circa Waves from 18th March 2017 to 4th April 2017 in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and many more from £15.
On sale now
Palace
 
On sale now
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
 
On sale now
The Japanese House
 
On sale now
Against the Current
 
Palace April 2017 in Leicester, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle and many more from £10 to £12. Benjamin Francis Leftwich March 2017 in Newcastle, Hove, Cambridge and Southsea from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Galway, Dublin and Belfast. The Japanese House May 2017 in Oxford, Leicester and Nottingham from £10. Against the Current March 2017 in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Sheffield and Cardiff from £15.
On sale now
Leo Stannard
 
On sale now
Thundercat
 
On sale now
Royal Republic - Image: www.myspace.com/royalrepublicsweden
 
Image: link
On sale now
Jordan Rakei - Photo: Zaina Al Hizami
 
Photo: Zaina Al Hizami
Leo Stannard March 2017 in London, Dublin and Bristol from £8. Tickets already available for Manchester. Thundercat on 23rd March 2017 in Manchester. Royal Republic on 31st March 2017 and 1st April 2017 in London and Manchester from £12.50 to £15. Jordan Rakei on 11th April 2017 in London from £15.
On sale now
The Big Moon
 
On sale now
Tom Grennan
 
On sale now
Little Mix
 
On sale now
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
 
The Big Moon from 20th April 2017 to 2nd May 2017 in London, Brighton, Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin from £10 to £12. Tom Grennan on 20th April 2017 in London from £12. Tickets already available for London, Northern Quarter, Leicester, Birmingham and more. Little Mix October gigs added to their 2017 UK schedule in London, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and more. The Australian Pink Floyd Show 'The Best Side of the Moon' from 29th September 2017 to 27th October 2017 in Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol, Plymouth, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin and Leeds.
On sale now
VANT
 
On sale now
London New Year’s Eve - Image: www.london.gov.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Rifles - Image: www.therifles.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
David Haye
 
VANT from 24th February 2017 to 9th March 2017 in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast and many more from £11. London New Year's Eve Celebrate the new year with the fireworks on the banks of the Thames. The Rifles May 2017 in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Cambridge, Manchester and more from £15 to £18.50. Tickets already available for London. David Haye David Haye V Tony Bellew on 4th March 2017 at the O2 Arena.
On sale now
Honeyblood
 
On sale now
Christopher Cross
 
On sale now
Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park - Image: www.bst-hydepark.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Wilko Johnson
 
Honeyblood on 16th June 2017 in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow. Christopher Cross with Judie Tzuke on 26th June 2017 in London from £42. Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with Kings Of Leon, Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff and more on 6th July 2017 in London. Wilko Johnson April 2017 in Worthing, Bury St Edmunds, Cardiff, Newcastle, Nottingham and more from £25. More tickets on sale Thursday.
On sale now
KiD iNk - Full Speed
 
Full Speed
On sale now
Barry Adamson - Photo: Brett Walker
 
Photo: Brett Walker
On sale now
Picture This
 
On sale now
Ed Byrne
 
KiD iNk April 2017 in London, Newcastle, Dublin, Bournemouth, Birmingham and more. Barry Adamson April 2017 in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol from £12.50 to £17.50. Picture This from 18th May 2017 to 9th June 2017 in London, Kings Heath, Glasgow, Belfast and Cork from £7 to £14.50. Tickets already available for Dublin. Ed Byrne 'Spoiler Alert' from 18th March 2017 to 13th December 2017 in Nottingham, Spalding, Evesham, Norwich, Winchester and more from £16 to £25.50. More tickets on sale Friday.
On sale now
The Verve Experience
 
On sale now
Ghost
 
On sale now
Novella
 
On sale now
Tinariwen
 
The Verve Experience from 25th March 2017 to 13th May 2017 in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow and more. Tickets already available for Wigan. Ghost from 24th March 2017 to 2nd April 2017 in London, Norwich, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and more from £25 to £27.50. Novella from 25th February 2017 to 2nd March 2017 in Brighton, Bristol, Coventry, Leeds and Northern Quarter from £6 to £8. More tickets on sale Yesterday. Tinariwen from 7th March 2017 to 28th April 2017 in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Oxford from £22.50 to £23.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London and Cardiff.

New tickets on sale this week

Image: www.jimmycarr.com
