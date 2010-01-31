The Week Ahead with Chemical Brothers, Status Quo, James, Embrace, Jason Donovan, Yellowcard and more

Chemical Brothers with Slam, James Holroyd in London, Glasgow and Blackpool from 7th December, priced £32.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 7 years ago Status Quo with Reo Speedwagon in London, Nottingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 8th December James with The Charlatans in Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Sheffield and Liverpool from 6th December, priced from £37.50. Last few tickets Embrace in Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Coventry and Edinburgh from 12th December, priced £21

Slade 'It's Christmas Tour' in Norwich, Wakefield, Wolverhampton, Salisbury, Wrexham, Cambridge and Brighton from 9th December, priced from £20. Last few tickets Yellowcard in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 11th December, priced from £18.50 Korn with Limp Bizkit in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Nottingham from 12th December, priced from £39.50 Daniel O'Donnell in London, Dublin, Armagh, Llandudno, Blackpool, Cardiff, Oxford and many more from 9th December, priced from £41.50. Last few tickets

Matt Goss 'A Matt Goss Christmas' in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 5th December, priced £55 André Rieu in London, Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow from 8th December. Last few tickets Jason Donovan 'Ten Good Reasons and Greatest Hits' in Scunthorpe, Stoke, Worcestershire, Salisbury, Margate, Portsmouth, Nottingham and more from 12th December, priced from £35. Last few tickets Martha Reeves and the Vandellas in Inverness, Glasgow, Newcastle, York, Leicester, Manchester, Wakefield and more from 9th December, priced from £19.50

The Coral in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Coventry, Norwich, Bristol and more from 8th December, priced from £17.50 Slow Club in London, Ramsgate, Chester, Wigan, Edinburgh, York and Kings Heath from 8th December, priced from £12 Roy Ayers in London, Dublin, Nottingham and Bristol from 5th December, priced from £20. Last few tickets 2 Many DJs in Dundee, Inverness and Glasgow from 8th December, priced from £12

Richard Ashcroft in London and Liverpool from 7th December onwards - very last tickets Dave Pearce in Lowestoft and Liverpool from 10th December, priced from £10 The Quireboys in London, Leamington Spa, Chester, Cannock, Sheffield, Leicester, Rushden and many more from 7th December, priced from £15 Starsailor in London, Leamington Spa, Brighton, Cardiff, Southampton, Norwich, Nottingham and more from 11th December, priced from £19.50

Every Time I Die in London, Southend, Brighton, Cardiff, Doncaster, Leeds, Manchester and more from 8th December, priced from £15. Last few tickets Beartooth in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Cardiff and more from 8th December, priced from £15. Last few tickets Twin Atlantic in Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow from 10th December, priced from £19 Lindisfarne in London, Southampton, Devon, Rotherham, Wolverhampton, Oldham, Kinross and more from 8th December, priced from £17.50

Black Peaks with Press To Meco in London, Brighton, Oxford, Bournemouth, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and more from 10th December, priced from £10 Chantel McGregor in London, Bristol, Morecambe, Leeds, Derby, Doncaster, Hertfordshire and more from 8th December, priced from £12 The Comet is Coming in Manchester, Leeds, Ramsgate, Glasgow, Newcastle, Coventry, Brighton and more from 11th December, priced from £10 Mist [rapper] 'Sickmade Karla' in London, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham from 11th December, priced from £10. Last few tickets now available

Big the Musical in Dublin from 7th December Hamlet in London and Dublin from 6th December Sweet Charity in Manchester from 9th December Great Expectations - The Musical in Blackpool from 10th December. Last tour was 6 years ago