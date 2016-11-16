Fat Friday: The xx, KT Tunstall, The Kooks, Amy MacDonald, Skunk Anansie and more

On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now

The xx 'I See You' March 2017 in London, Nottingham, Manchester and Cardiff from £26.50 to £29.50. KT Tunstall May 2017 in Harrogate, Edinburgh, Northampton, Scunthorpe and Warrington. Axwell and Ingrosso Creamfields presents Steel Yard London with Axwell and Ingrosso on 28th May at Victoria Park in Hackney, from £50.50. UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey from 27th May 2017 to 12th August 2017 in Coventry, Darlington, Carlisle, Canterbury, Llanelli and more from £29.50 to £35.

The Kooks 'Best of' from 21st April 2017 to 12th May 2017 in Manchester, Birmingham, Scunthorpe, Leeds, Newcastle and many more from £25. Amy MacDonald from 28th March 2017 to 13th April 2017 in London, Bristol, York, Birmingham, Nottingham and many more. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Robert Cray Band from 30th April 2017 to 3rd May 2017 in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh. The Beach Boys May 2017 in Scarborough and Montrose from £29.50 to £35. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin, Gateshead and more.

Skunk Anansie May 2017 in Bristol and Manchester from £25. Tickets already available for London. Shawn Mendes on 2nd June 2017 in London. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin. Glenn Hughes from 21st January 2017 to 2nd February 2017 in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Reading and Bristol from £22.50 to £25. Tickets already available for Cambridge. Andrés Cepeda on 25th April 2017 in London from £27.

Hans Zimmer on 13th June 2017 in Dublin. While She Sleeps from 20th April 2017 to 12th May 2017 in York, Brighton, Southampton, Oxford, Bristol and many more from £14 to £15. Tickets already available for London, Norwich, Liverpool, Belfast and more. Loyle Carner February 2017 in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Oxford, Leeds and many more from £12 to £15. Tickets already available for London. Live From Times Square with Hacienda Classical, James, Jake Bugg from 27th July 2017 to 4th August 2017 in Newcastle from £30 to £40.

Cigarettes After Sex April 2017 in London, Manchester and Kings Heath from £12 to £15. Tickets already available for London, Leeds and Manchester. Jeff Lynne's ELO on 21st June 2017 in Sheffield from £65. Tickets already available for London. Wonderland June 2017 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Birmingham and more. Angel on 27th February 2017 in London from £12.50.

Porter Robinson with Madeon on 7th February 2017 in London from £22.50. BadBadNotGood on 31st May 2017 in London from £17.50. Dave McPherson February 2017 in London, Nottingham and Bristol from £10 to £12. Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton January 2017 in London, Manchester and York from £15 to £16.

Dub Pistols April 2017 in Leamington Spa and Cardiff from £13. Tickets already available for London, Leicester, Hebden Bridge, Hitchin and more. JAWS April 2017 in London, Manchester and Oxford from £11. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle and more. Dodie March 2017 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and more from £12 to £14. The Godfather Live on 11th March 2017 in London.

Paul Heaton with Jacqui Abbott on 3rd June 2017 in Hull from £28.50. Angel Olsen May 2017 in Nottingham and Leeds from £14. Tickets already available for London. Teleman February 2017 in Brighton, Bristol, Digbeth, Newcastle and Manchester from £14. Jake Isaac April 2017 in London, Bristol, Sheffield and Norwich from £11 to £13.

The Comet is Coming from 8th March 2017 to 20th May 2017 in Glasgow, Oxford, Bournemouth and Sheffield from £13.50. Tickets already available for Manchester, Leeds, Ramsgate, Newcastle and more. Shalamar April 2017 in Liverpool and Manchester from £27.50. Tickets already available for Isle of Wight, King's Lynn, Guildford, Wolverhampton and more. Gruff Rhys January 2017 in London and Manchester from £15 to £22.50. New Model Army from 31st March 2017 to 7th April 2017 in Norwich, Newcastle and Southampton from £20. Tickets already available for London and Nottingham.

De La Soul on 4th March 2017 in Cardiff from £25. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham and more. The Selecter with The Beat from 31st March 2017 to 29th April 2017 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more from £25 to £27.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Coventry. The Menzingers with The Flatliners April 2017 in London, Southampton, Bristol, Manchester and Derby from £15 to £16. More tickets on sale Thursday. Haken March 2017 in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from £15 to £20.

The Amazons from 2nd March 2017 to 13th April 2017 in Southampton, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leicester, Leamington Spa and more from £8 to £8.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, St. Albans, Bedford, Newcastle and more. Low on 8th December in Salford from £23. Tickets already available for London, Norwich, Buxton, Brighton and more. Joana Serrat January 2017 in London, Manchester and Newcastle from £8 to £12. Tinariwen on 7th March 2017 and 27th April 2017 in Liverpool and Cardiff from £20 to £22.50. More tickets on sale 28th November 2016. Tickets already available for London.

Six Organs Of Admittance on 22nd February 2017 in London from £17.50. Leftover Crack on 29th January 2017 in London from £15. Holly MacVe on 6th April 2017 in London from £10. Mona January 2017 in London, Glasgow and Manchester from £10 to £12.50.

HalfNoise January 2017 in London, Southampton, Leeds and Birmingham from £7.50. With Confidence from 24th February 2017 to 4th March 2017 in London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and more from £10. Seth Lakeman March 2017 in London and Warrington. Tickets already available for London, Cambridge, Brighton, Birmingham and more. Pharoahe Monch on 7th January 2017 in Milton Keynes from £15. Tickets already available for London.

Bruno Mars '24k Magic' with Anderson .Paak from 12th April 2017 to 6th May 2017 in London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from £37.50 to £75. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham and Dublin. Lewis Watson from 21st March 2017 to 3rd April 2017 in London, Southsea, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and many more from £12.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Bedford, Sheffield, Norwich, Leicester and more. Bury Tomorrow with Crossfaith April 2017 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from £16. Mary Chapin Carpenter January 2017 in Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Poole, Sussex and Cambridge.

