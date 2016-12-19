The Week Ahead with Madness, Elton John, The Cure, Richard Hawley, Reeves and Mortimer, Super Furry Animals, Christmas Pantos and more

Other events from Monday 28th November include: Peter Kay, Pete Tong, Katherine Jenkins, Kate Tempest, Ocean Colour Scene, Laugh Till It Hurts, Frightened Rabbit, Pixx, Palcebo, Pixies, Low, Blossoms, Roy Ayers, Grandmaster Flash, Talib Kweli, The Boxer Rebellion, The Lemon Twigs, Claptone and more

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability)

This week:

Elton John
 
Madness
 
The Cure
 
Richard Hawley
 
Elton John in London, Belfast, Newcastle, Derby, Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn and more from 2nd December. Last few tickets Madness 'Can't Touch Us Now' in London, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham and more from 1st December. Last few tickets The Cure with The Twilight Sad in London and Manchester from 29th November. Last few tickets Richard Hawley in Sussex, Sheffield and Manchester from 3rd December, priced from £14.50. Last few tickets
Peter Kay
 
Reeves And Mortimer
 
Laugh Till It Hurts - Image: www.thecharityfundraiser.co.uk
 
Image: link
Katherine Jenkins
 
Peter Kay in Blackpool (Q&A), Coventry, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham from 1st December, priced from £28.50. Last few tickets Reeves and Mortimer in Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Cardiff and more from 29th November, priced £35. Last few tickets Laugh Till It Hurts with Alistair Barrie, Adam Buxton, Jeff Innocent, Mae Martin, Felicity Ward, Andrew Bird [comedian] in London on 30th November, priced £15 Katherine Jenkins 'Celebration' in London, Swansea, Southend, Southampton, Liverpool, Cork, Manchester and more from 1st December. Last few tickets
Super Furry Animals
 
Pete Tong - Image: www.bbc.co.uk
 
Image: link
Ocean Colour Scene
 
Frightened Rabbit
 
Super Furry Animals 'Fuzzy Logic / Radiator Tour' in London, Belfast, Dublin, Aberystwyth, Llandudno, Norwich, Bristol and more from 30th November, priced from £27. Last tickets Pete Tong 'Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics' with The Heritage Orchestra, Jules Buckley in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 30th November. Last few tickets Ocean Colour Scene in London, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow from 4th December, priced from £35.50. Last few tickets Frightened Rabbit in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Norwich, Brighton, Southsea and many more from 30th November, priced from £15.50. Last few tickets
Pixx
 
Memphis May Fire - Image: Celina Kenyon
 
Image: Celina Kenyon
Blossoms
 
Roy Ayers - Image: www.royayers.com
 
Image: link
Pixx in London on 1st December - very last tickets Memphis May Fire with Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada in London, Norwich, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 29th November, priced from £16 Blossoms in London, Leicester, Hull, Manchester, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and many more from 30th November, priced from £14. Last few tickets Roy Ayers in London, Dublin, Nottingham and Bristol from 5th December, priced from £20. Last few tickets
Grandmaster Flash
 
Placebo
 
Pixies
 
Low
 
Grandmaster Flash in Inverness and Glasgow from 3rd December, priced from £19.50 Placebo '20 Years of Placebo' in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Dublin and more from 2nd December, priced £27.50. Last few tickets Pixies in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham from 28th November, priced £32.50. Last few tickets Low 'A Christmas Performance' in London, Norwich, Buxton, Brighton, Bristol, Halifax, Glasgow and more from 1st December, priced from £20. Last few tickets
Matt Goss
 
Talib Kweli
 
Kula Shaker
 
Emmy the Great
 
Matt Goss 'A Matt Goss Christmas' in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 5th December, priced £55 Talib Kweli in London, Dublin, Leeds, Whitstable, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester and more from 1st December, priced from £15 Kula Shaker in London, Oxford, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Norwich, Guildford, Manchester and more from 1st December, priced from £22.50 Emmy the Great in London, Cardiff, Gloucester, York, Liverpool, Sheffield and Brighton from 28th November, priced from £14. Last few tickets
Senser
 
Lissie - Photo: Chris Lotten
 
Photo: Chris Lotten
Kate Tempest
 
Martin Rev
 
Senser in London, Manchester and Leicester from 3rd December, priced from £12 Lissie with Teddy Thompson in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Southsea, Brighton and more from 29th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Kate Tempest in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham, Norwich and more from 29th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets Martin Rev in Brighton and Glasgow from 5th December, priced from £15. Last tour was 4 years ago
British Lion - Photo: John McMurtrie www.picturedesk.co.uk
 
Photo: John McMurtrie link
The Lemon Twigs - Image: www.thelemontwigs.com
 
Image: link
112
 
Claptone - Image: claptone.com
 
Image: claptone.com
British Lion in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast from 4th December, priced £17 The Lemon Twigs in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester from 28th November, priced from £7. Last few tickets 112 in London on 30th November Claptone in London on 2nd December
The Boxer Rebellion
 
Sweet Billy Pilgrim - Photo: Francis Main http://viewmorepics.myspace.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=user.viewPicture&friendID=17850518&albumId=424542
 
Photo: Francis Main link
Ruarri Joseph - Image: www.ruarrijoseph.co.uk
 
Image: link
LAU - Image: David Angel www.lau-music.co.uk
 
Image: David Angel link
The Boxer Rebellion in London, Manchester, Leeds and Brighton from 1st December, priced from £13 Sweet Billy Pilgrim in Guildford on 3rd December, priced £11 Ruarri Joseph in Leicester on 1st December, priced £10 LAU in Edinburgh on 3rd December
Mad Dog Mcrea
 
Galactic Empire
 
Aladdin - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Image: allgigs ltd
Dick Whittington - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Image: allgigs ltd
Mad Dog Mcrea in London, Wolverhampton, Barnstaple, Cardiff, Totnes, Devon, Brighton and many more from 1st December, priced from £11 Galactic Empire in London, Brighton, Southampton, Plymouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Sheffield and many more from 1st December, priced £10. Last few tickets Aladdin in London, Dumfries, York, Whitley Bay, Ballymena, Blackburn, Braintree and more from 4th December, priced from £9. Last few tickets Dick Whittington in London, West Yorkshire, Dorset, Blackburn, Milton Keynes and Birmingham from 3rd December, priced from £8
Jack and the Beanstalk
 
Santa Claus and the Magical Christmas Journey
 
Morgan & West
 
Cinderella - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Image: allgigs ltd
Jack and the Beanstalk in Folkestone, Middleton, Whitley Bay and Sunderland from 2nd December, priced from £10 Santa Claus and the Magical Christmas Journey in London from 28th November Morgan & West: A (sort of) Christmas Carol Magic Show! in Edinburgh from 1st December, priced from £14 Cinderella in London, Worcester, Lancashire, Glasgow, Bristol, Torquay, Stoke and more from 2nd December, priced from £7.50
Christmas Carol Singalong
 
Sleeping Beauty
 
Beauty and the Beast - Illustration: Walter Crane, 1874
 
Illustration: Walter Crane, 1874
Chicago the Musical
 
Christmas Carol Singalong in London, Suffolk, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 30th November, priced £7.70 Sleeping Beauty in London, Sunderland, Galway and Dublin from 2nd December Beauty and the Beast in London, Sussex, Newcastle and Doncaster from 2nd December, priced from £6. Last few tickets Chicago the Musical touring in Sunderland and Birmingham from 28th November

For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2016 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.