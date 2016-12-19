The Week Ahead with Madness, Elton John, The Cure, Richard Hawley, Reeves and Mortimer, Super Furry Animals, Christmas Pantos and more

Elton John in London, Belfast, Newcastle, Derby, Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn and more from 2nd December. Last few tickets Madness 'Can't Touch Us Now' in London, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham and more from 1st December. Last few tickets The Cure with The Twilight Sad in London and Manchester from 29th November. Last few tickets Richard Hawley in Sussex, Sheffield and Manchester from 3rd December, priced from £14.50. Last few tickets

Peter Kay in Blackpool (Q&A), Coventry, Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham from 1st December, priced from £28.50. Last few tickets Reeves and Mortimer in Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Cardiff and more from 29th November, priced £35. Last few tickets Laugh Till It Hurts with Alistair Barrie, Adam Buxton, Jeff Innocent, Mae Martin, Felicity Ward, Andrew Bird [comedian] in London on 30th November, priced £15 Katherine Jenkins 'Celebration' in London, Swansea, Southend, Southampton, Liverpool, Cork, Manchester and more from 1st December. Last few tickets

Super Furry Animals 'Fuzzy Logic / Radiator Tour' in London, Belfast, Dublin, Aberystwyth, Llandudno, Norwich, Bristol and more from 30th November, priced from £27. Last tickets Pete Tong 'Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics' with The Heritage Orchestra, Jules Buckley in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 30th November. Last few tickets Ocean Colour Scene in London, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow from 4th December, priced from £35.50. Last few tickets Frightened Rabbit in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Norwich, Brighton, Southsea and many more from 30th November, priced from £15.50. Last few tickets

Pixx in London on 1st December - very last tickets Memphis May Fire with Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada in London, Norwich, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 29th November, priced from £16 Blossoms in London, Leicester, Hull, Manchester, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and many more from 30th November, priced from £14. Last few tickets Roy Ayers in London, Dublin, Nottingham and Bristol from 5th December, priced from £20. Last few tickets

Grandmaster Flash in Inverness and Glasgow from 3rd December, priced from £19.50 Placebo '20 Years of Placebo' in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Dublin and more from 2nd December, priced £27.50. Last few tickets Pixies in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham from 28th November, priced £32.50. Last few tickets Low 'A Christmas Performance' in London, Norwich, Buxton, Brighton, Bristol, Halifax, Glasgow and more from 1st December, priced from £20. Last few tickets

Matt Goss 'A Matt Goss Christmas' in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 5th December, priced £55 Talib Kweli in London, Dublin, Leeds, Whitstable, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester and more from 1st December, priced from £15 Kula Shaker in London, Oxford, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Norwich, Guildford, Manchester and more from 1st December, priced from £22.50 Emmy the Great in London, Cardiff, Gloucester, York, Liverpool, Sheffield and Brighton from 28th November, priced from £14. Last few tickets

Photo: Chris Lotten

Senser in London, Manchester and Leicester from 3rd December, priced from £12 Lissie with Teddy Thompson in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Southsea, Brighton and more from 29th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Kate Tempest in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham, Norwich and more from 29th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets Martin Rev in Brighton and Glasgow from 5th December, priced from £15. Last tour was 4 years ago

British Lion in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast from 4th December, priced £17 The Lemon Twigs in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester from 28th November, priced from £7. Last few tickets 112 in London on 30th November Claptone in London on 2nd December

The Boxer Rebellion in London, Manchester, Leeds and Brighton from 1st December, priced from £13 Sweet Billy Pilgrim in Guildford on 3rd December, priced £11 Ruarri Joseph in Leicester on 1st December, priced £10 LAU in Edinburgh on 3rd December

Image: allgigs ltd Image: allgigs ltd

Mad Dog Mcrea in London, Wolverhampton, Barnstaple, Cardiff, Totnes, Devon, Brighton and many more from 1st December, priced from £11 Galactic Empire in London, Brighton, Southampton, Plymouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Sheffield and many more from 1st December, priced £10. Last few tickets Aladdin in London, Dumfries, York, Whitley Bay, Ballymena, Blackburn, Braintree and more from 4th December, priced from £9. Last few tickets Dick Whittington in London, West Yorkshire, Dorset, Blackburn, Milton Keynes and Birmingham from 3rd December, priced from £8

Image: allgigs ltd

Illustration: Walter Crane, 1874