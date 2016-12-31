UK New Year's Eve 2016 Guide

Club-night highlights and related live events taking place on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and beyond

London and the South East

Norman Jay

Playing Brixton, priced from £22.00. The biggest name in 'Good Times' will help usher in the New Year with his box of gems, plus Colin Dale, Acid House Hotel and more in attendance 'up on the roof' at the Prince of Wales from 9pm.

Ministry of Sound

In Southwark priced from £65.00 upwards (final ticket releases) and featuring Defected In The House with Basement Jaxx, Gene Farris, Luke Solomon and loads more from 10pm onwards.

Tru Thoughts

Playing Brighton, priced from £13.75. Head to the city's Latest Musicbar for funky latin-soul and house grooves into the small hours of 2017. Tickets selling fast.

DJ Craig Charles

Appearing in Norwich AND London, priced from £20.00 upwards. The acclaimed Funk and Soul Club rolls into Norwich's Open venue first (up until midnight), before Charles will drive responsibly down the motorway to join The Correspondents and more at East London's Troxy for New Year's Day.

DJ Luck and MC Neat

Playing Kings Cross on New Year's Day priced from £5.00 - the Brit-garage duo will propel you into 2017 with massive tunes from the past few decades at Scala.

DJ Andy Smith

Playing Shoreditch on New Year's Eve, priced from £10.00. The former Portishead DJ and curator of all things cool, Smith will come armed with rare beats and breaks from his ever mushrooming archive of classics and unheard gems.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams will play a massive "Robbie Williams Rocks Big Ben" gig at the Central Hall in Westminster to bring in the new year, playing a set before midnight and one after. Tickets cost, (cough!) £185.

Ultimate Power

Playing Kentish Town's Forum with Guilty Pleasures, guaranteeing you a night of unadulterated hair-rock and cheesy pop that you hate to admit to being in love with. Tickets still available but liable to sell out.

Kisstory London

Playing at Building Six in Greenwich - "DJ sets from Neev, Justin Wilkes, Mike Delinquent and Majestic and a triple-whammy of NYE performances from Blazin' Squad, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv!"

The Doctor's Orders

The Doctor's Orders bring their New Year's Eve House Party to a secret East London location, featuring DJ Format, Jazzie B from Soul II Soul, DJ Bobafatt, Mr Thing, Kidkanevil, DJ Spin Doctor and more. Tickets cost £27.50.

Club NME

Club NME stage their NYE ball at KOKO in Camden, featuring Oscar, Black Honey and Our Girl plus DJ Mark Beaumont. Early-bird tickets cost £22.50.

Manchester and the North

Andy C

Playing Manchester's Gorilla priced from £35.00 (last entry, final release) - "A line-up of monstrous proportions will take place at Gorilla club when the giants of bass music Metropolis bring over Andy C for a NYE party to remember!"

Mr Scruff

Playing Leeds Belgrave Hall priced from £15.00. Keeping It Unreal for another year-end and fresh start, Mr Scruff will take his box of breaks to Leeds for a must-goto experience.

The Warehouse Project

In Manchester on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, two seperate events to make NYE unforgettable with Hannah Wants, Wookie, Monki, Danny Howard, Ben Klock, Jackmaster b2b Gerd Janson and loads more to round of WHP's 2016 season. Limited tickets available.

Marshall Jefferson

Marshall Jefferson heads-up the House of Wax NYE at Manchester's Mantra Warehouse with DJ Honey Dijon. Tickets range from just £10 rising to £20 for final release tickets, depending on how long you wait to buy!

Charlie Sloth

Charlie Sloth and Friends, presented by MTV Base at Manchester's O2 Ritz, featuring Bugzy Malone, Chuckie Lothian (WSTRN's Tour DJ), G2 and Andy P (MTV Base). Tickets range from £15.50 for limited early-birds, rising to £20.50 for standard tickets or £36.50 for VIPs.

Detonate

Detonate NYE in Sheffield's O2 Academy with Andy C, Giggs, Wiley, David Rodigan, Preditah, Dub Phizix & Strategy, Levelz, General Levy, Kenny Ken and more. Tickets range from £35.50 to £50.50 for VIPs.

Graeme Park

Playing Halifax's 53 Degrees North, priced from £15.00 - "Graeme Park heads back to 53 Degrees North for NYE 2016-17 adding Hacienda DJ Tom Wainwright and live percussionist Pav to the lineup."

Digital Presents Love Saturdays

Weekly club-night at Digital Newcastle. Guests to be announced but you can be assured of the very best attention to detail at this celebrated Tyneside superclub "with 4 rooms of music, supplied by Funktion-One sound systems throughout the complex".

Birmingham and the Midlands

My Nu Leng

Playing Digbeth's The Rainbow Venues NYE bash b2b with DJ Oneman, plus sets from DJ Redlight, Monki, Kurupt FM, Wookie, Emperor and more. Featuring 5 stages of music, dazzling production and some of the best artists from around the globe.

Bristol and the South West

Straight Outta Pop Con

Taking place at Bristol's Thekla on NYE. Standby for the heavyweight clash between Pop Confessional and the might of Hip-Hop. Two seperate floors of pop classics and hip-hop nuggets plus a live set from Bristol's very own Notorious BS3.

Wales

Don Letts

Playing Tramshed Cardiff, priced from £20.00. Letts of BBC 6 Music fame heads to Cardiff with the Harlequin sound system for a night of an all-star cast of DJs spinning everything from Bowie to Prince.. lets get this party started. Expect the biggest tunes from the past few decades.

Kiss 100

Playing Cardiff's Glam club - Kisstory Cardiff NYE returns to Wales to see in 2017 with a glam bang and old skool anthems. Shortee Blitz, Dixon Brothers, DJ Pioneer and Sharky P, plus a live PA from Funky Dee all add up to the biggest night out in the capital. From £12 upwards.

Scotland

Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Celebrated at Edinburgh's Princes Gardens with an all-star cast including Paolo Nutini, The Charlatans, Fatherson, Salsa Celtica, Manran, Ross Ainslie and Jarlath Henderson, Blues 'n' Trouble and more - very last tickets available.

Jon Hopkins

Playing Glasgow's Art School, priced from £23.50 upwards. Leisure System presents electronica heavyweight Jon Hopkins with a slew of big names including Nathan Fake, Barker, N>E>D, Nightwave, Konx-om-Pax, Bossy Love and more.

Wee Dub Festival

Playing Edinburgh's Studio 24, priced from £10.00. OK not quite the festival itself but its infamous Hogmanay cousin with sets from DJ Vadim, King Yoof & MC Spee, Electrikal Sound, J-Man, Escape Roots & Tom Spirals, Nem b2b Astrojazz and more across two rooms.

Colours

Playing Glasgow's SWG3, priced from £19.50. Dance classics from Colours legends - The line up features DJs that have been part of Colours' history over the years, each one a master of their trade. See DJ Tall Paul, Jeremy Healy, Fergie dj, K-Klass, Jon Mancini - Official & IAIN 'BONEY' CLARK all under the one roof.

Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland

Other Events

New Year's Eve Party

Dozens more events across the UK and Ireland inc Brighton, Swindon, Worthing, Nottingham, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Southampton, Blackpool, Manchester, Leeds, London, Edinburgh, Poole, Liverpool, Cardiff, Somerset, Bracknell, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Wigan, Plymouth, Derby, Bristol, Bournemouth, West Yorkshire, Cheshire, Darlington, Evesham, Coventry - just click on the NYE logo or scroll down for more info and tickets!!

Hogmanay Party

Various events across Scotland including events in Bathgate, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.