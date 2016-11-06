Fat Friday: Bruno Mars, Sting, Aerosmith, Cliff Richard, Emeli Sandé and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Bruno Mars '24k Magic' from 12th April 2017 to 6th May 2017 in London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from £37.50. Sting April 2017 in London and Manchester. Aerosmith on 14th June 2017 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Derbyshire. Cliff Richard 'Just Fabulous Rock n Roll' from 15th June 2017 to 2nd July 2017 in London, Cork, Herefordshire, Hampshire, Shropshire and more from £10 to £65.

Emeli Sandé March 2017 in London, Birmingham and Leeds. Collabro from 24th October 2017 to 2nd December 2017 in London, Liverpool, Southampton, Poole, Plymouth and many more. The Vamps from 28th April 2017 to 19th May 2017 in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool and many more. Lloyd Cole 'The Retrospective' April 2017 in Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow. Tickets already available for Worthing, Exeter, Leamington Spa, Lowestoft and more.

Anthrax February 2017 in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester and more. Frank Carter March 2017 in London, Norwich, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from £14. LA Guns March 2017 in London, Sheffield and Glasgow. Tickets already available for Belfast, Flintshire, Wolverhampton, Chester and more. Miranda Lambert 'Highway Vagabond' August 2017 in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Ludacris on 25th March 2017 in London. Soulwax April 2017 in London and Manchester. Doc Brown from 23rd March 2017 to 1st April 2017 in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and more from £11.50 to £17.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Bristol. Simple Minds Second London Palladium gig added for 4th June (first date now sold out). Tickets available for Dundee, Glasgow, Gateshead and more, but selling fast.

Micky Flanagan 'An' Another Fing' from 3rd May 2017 to 25th October 2017 in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and many more from £32.50. Matt Goss 'A Matt Goss Christmas' December in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Glasgow and more from £55. Led Zeppelin Masters April 2017 in London, Plymouth, Bristol, Newcastle, Birmingham and more. Dreadzone from 11th February 2017 to 15th April 2017 in Wolverhampton, Sheffield, Gloucester, Bristol, Brighton and many more from £15 to £16. Tickets already available for Tunbridge Wells, Oxford, Hull, Derby and more.

Mary Chapin Carpenter from 26th January 2017 to 4th February 2017 in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff, Poole and more from £26.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Bonafide March 2017 in London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Sheffield and Birmingham from £12. Tickets already available for Flintshire, York, Grimsby and Newcastle. ATTILA April 2017 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from £12. Hotel Books from 26th January 2017 to 1st February 2017 in London, Cardiff, Plymouth, Manchester, Glasgow and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: myspace.com

The Sherlocks from 4th February 2017 to 12th March 2017 in Dunfermline, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Liverpool and many more from £9 to £12. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Southampton, Reading and more. Elvana from 4th March 2017 to 23rd June 2017 in London, Norwich, Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and more from £10. Tickets already available for Manchester and Wolverton. The Southmartins from 17th to 18th November 2017 in London, Leicester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds and more. Tickets already available for Manchester, Newcastle, Harrogate and Nottingham. The Rural Alberta Advantage January 2017 in London, Northern Quarter and Glasgow from £11.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Martha Wainwright on 26th January 2017 and 1st February 2017 in Cardiff and Salisbury from £22.50. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Hannah Wants on 4th February 2017 in London. Tickets already available for Skegness. The Fall from 27th January 2017 to 3rd February 2017 in Southampton, Leamington Spa and Cardiff from £20. Tickets already available for London, York, Brighton and Manchester. Deerhoof on 6th February 2017 in London from £14.

